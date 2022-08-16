ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

KEAN 105

Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s

You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
BigCountryHomepage

GALLERY: Funeral-home-turned-bar, burger joint opening Abilene soon, new coffee shop celebrates 1st week

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
Aaron Watson
Ronnie Dunn
BigCountryHomepage

MUST WATCH: Abilene Police Department shows off facility with professional drone video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department released exhilarating drone footage Friday of its facility, through a collaboration with a Minnesota-based video production service. The footage begins at the Abilene Police Department, located in the old K-Mart building on South 1st Street. The video then goes through the lobby and the rest of the […]
BigCountryHomepage

FULL VIDEO: ‘I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County’ O’Rourke campaigns in Abilene

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above to view the entire town hall meeting Beto O’Rourke hosted in Abilene the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed a crowd of hundreds at a standing-room-only town hall meeting in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. He began speaking at the event center […]
#Christian#Famous People#College#Dyess Air Force Base
MIX 92-5

10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once

I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
101.5 KNUE

Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas

The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 18th

It has been awhile since we last saw this many rain chances for all of the Big Country. We are looking at rain in the forecast through basically the entire seven day period for all of the area. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will warm to 89 degrees and the winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for showers chances at 20% early otherwise clearing skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
BigCountryHomepage

PRECIOUS: Abilene Zoo announces birth of baby monkey

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has announced the birth of baby monkey! Mom, 10-year-old Angolan colobus monkey Whiley, gave birth to the baby Monday, August 15. Zoo officials say, “this baby will nurse from Mom for the next fifteen months. Visit all the NEW babies we had this summer soon!” The gender of […]
BigCountryHomepage

Last of trio accused of multiple burglaries in Abilene arrested

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The last of a trio of suspects connected to multiple burglaries in Abilene has been arrested.  Samuel Ndayishimiye was booked into the Taylor County Jail Wednesday on two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $65,000. Prior to Ndayishimiye’s arrest, suspect Jamyl Taylor was […]
MIX 92-5

MIX 92-5

Mix 92.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

