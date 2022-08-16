Read full article on original website
Gearing up for the New Year: HSU Campus SafetyHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University is Hiring!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Ranger Rider Spring-Summer 2022: Continuing the LegacyHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Picked Second In ASC Preseason PollHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
O'Rourke Said He Will Not Stop Fighting For YouTom HandyAbilene, TX
West Texas Weekend calendar of events, Aug. 19-21
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 10 a.m. - Preservation for Non-Professionals, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St. 4:30 p.m. - Once Upon...
Join the Team: Positions Now Open at the Abilene Police Department
If you're like me you may have spent a little too much this summer. After all, it's easy to do. There are vacations, extra activities for the kiddos, summer camps, and road trips and that's just the beginning. Then back to school happens with all the clothes and supplies. Some relief would really be nice.
Abilene Says Goodbye to Pizza America & Hello to Domino’s
You may have traveled Mockingbird lately and noticed a legendary sign and building had been demolished and replaced with a new business. I'm talking about the old Pizza America building that had been vacant for quite some time. If you lived in Abilene back in the Pizza America days then...
Abilene’s Girl Scouts Invite You to Learn S’Mores About Being a Scout
I have often stated in the past that I firmly believe that every child should spend some time in scouts in some way. I was a Cub Scout and a Boy Scout growing up, and I attribute a lot of the successes in my life to the knowledge I gained while in scouts.
KTAB’s 2022 Remarkable Woman donates $1,000 to Community Foundation of Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – KTAB’s 2022 Remarkable Woman, Camie Garvey, donated her winnings to the nonprofit of her choice – that nonprofit being the Community Foundation of Abilene. In November 2021, Garvey walked into her Downtown Abilene business, the Abilene Yoga House, like any other day. Unlike any other day, her usually pristine walls were […]
Hidden Gems: Nepal-native finds his American dream in Abilene with a burger
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While everyone’s American dream is different, one man who immigrated to the Big Country from Nepal says burgers are his American dream. “I’m so tired of working for somebody else. I’m here giving them my all, and life for somebody else. I think I had to open something and a family […]
Dyess AFB conducting training in Abilene – don’t be alarmed!
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Loud explosions can be heard in Abilene Thursday, but it’s no cause for alarm. Dyess Air Force Base is conducting training from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and anyone near their EOD range may hear loud explosions. The base makes up much of the southwestern edge of Abilene, but during previous […]
GALLERY: Funeral-home-turned-bar, burger joint opening Abilene soon, new coffee shop celebrates 1st week
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene is welcoming new businesses once again, including a funeral-home-turned-bar, another burger joint, and a coffee shop that’s already celebrating it’s first week open! Summer Moon Coffee, located at the Allen Ridge Shopping Center off N Judge Ely Blvd, is now open to the public, from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. […]
Abilene’s Paramount Theater Has a Rich History Behind It
If you grew up in Abilene and or went to school in Abilene there's a good chance that you've been to the historic Paramount Theatre at 352 Cypress in downtown Abilene. The first thing that catches everyone's eyes is when the lights go down the stars come out on the ceiling.
Fort Refuge is Hosting a Father/Daughter Date Night in Tuscola
As a father, I sure wish I had the opportunity to go to a Daddy/Daughter Dance when my daughter was younger. There may have been opportunities that I didn't know about, but nowadays it seems daddy/daughter events are much more common. Now she's all grown and preparing for graduate school....
MUST WATCH: Abilene Police Department shows off facility with professional drone video
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Police Department released exhilarating drone footage Friday of its facility, through a collaboration with a Minnesota-based video production service. The footage begins at the Abilene Police Department, located in the old K-Mart building on South 1st Street. The video then goes through the lobby and the rest of the […]
FULL VIDEO: ‘I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County’ O’Rourke campaigns in Abilene
Editor’s Note: Watch the video above to view the entire town hall meeting Beto O’Rourke hosted in Abilene the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed a crowd of hundreds at a standing-room-only town hall meeting in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. He began speaking at the event center […]
Abilene Christian submits application to build molten salt research reactor project
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Christian University is making history while trying to build a molten salt research reactor. This multi-phase project has eight initial steps, and on Aug. 15, the university's Nuclear Energy eXperimental Testing (NEXT) Lab advanced even further by submitting a construction permit application to build the reactor.
10 Things Every Abilenian Should Do At Least Once
I lived in Abilene for years, moved away, then returned as quickly as I could. Being away from Abilene for a while opened my eyes to some things that I missed. But, even more, is that these were things that could only happen in Abilene. I mean, let's face it. Where else are you going to find a vacant big white mansion?
Explainer: What is this mystery tunnel system found under Abilene home?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A1 Demo and Dirt has been working to clear land on Clinton street, where two homes were destroyed by fire in March. That demolition took a brief pause when the crew pulled up a tree, and unearthed more than just roots. “We pulled one of them out and the hole came […]
Grammy Award Winning Rodney Crowell Brings His Word for Word Tour to Abilene
Rodney Crowell country and pop-music industry singer-songwriter is coming to Abilene. Rodney managed to score five number one hit songs on the Hot 100 Billboard Charts. Ironically it was all from one album he recorded in 1988 titled "Diamonds And Dirt." Crowell wrote all the songs and produced the album himself.
Romantic Retreat Airbnb With 4.95 Rating in Baird, Texas
The first thing I thought when I saw pictures of this small Airbnb in Baird, Texas is that it looked very relaxing. In the busy world we live in it’s nice to slow down. This train car Airbnb looks like a lot of fun and the perfect place to de-stress from the craziness of work and home. This could also be the perfect setting to reconnect with your spouse and spend quality time together. While the train car Airbnb isn’t gigantic it has everything you need with almost a perfect rating from visitors, plus it offers a one-of-a-kind romantic retreat.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday August 18th
It has been awhile since we last saw this many rain chances for all of the Big Country. We are looking at rain in the forecast through basically the entire seven day period for all of the area. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will warm to 89 degrees and the winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for showers chances at 20% early otherwise clearing skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.
PRECIOUS: Abilene Zoo announces birth of baby monkey
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Zoo has announced the birth of baby monkey! Mom, 10-year-old Angolan colobus monkey Whiley, gave birth to the baby Monday, August 15. Zoo officials say, “this baby will nurse from Mom for the next fifteen months. Visit all the NEW babies we had this summer soon!” The gender of […]
Last of trio accused of multiple burglaries in Abilene arrested
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The last of a trio of suspects connected to multiple burglaries in Abilene has been arrested. Samuel Ndayishimiye was booked into the Taylor County Jail Wednesday on two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. He remains held in jail on bonds totaling $65,000. Prior to Ndayishimiye’s arrest, suspect Jamyl Taylor was […]
