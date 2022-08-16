It has been awhile since we last saw this many rain chances for all of the Big Country. We are looking at rain in the forecast through basically the entire seven day period for all of the area. For the rest of today, we will see mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of showers. The high will warm to 89 degrees and the winds will be out of the north northeast at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for showers chances at 20% early otherwise clearing skies and a low around 70 degrees. The winds will be out of the north northeast at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO