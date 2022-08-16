Read full article on original website
Japan is asking its young people to drink more booze
Get this: the Japanese government wants young people to drink alcohol, not less. That’s right: faced with younger generations that drink much, much less than older ones (a whopping 25 percent less, in fact), the country wants to kickstart boozing amongst its youth. So why is Japan desperate to...
ASIA・
Okolo takes art to the streets of Zagreb
For ten days from August 20, the streets, passageways and parks of Croatia’s capital will be transformed by some of the country’s most notable artists, muralists and sculptors. In collaboration with the Zagreb Tourist Board, the annual Okolo (‘Around’) initiative interprets contemporary themes through unique creations conceived for...
5 best non-Japanese curry rice in Tokyo
These Malaysian and South Asian curry and rice dishes will fire up your palate – in a way that leaves you wanting more. Some days, you just need fire on your tongue and heat in your belly. Spice is addictive. The bold, punchy flavours, when balanced well, is a joy to eat. They make food invariably more appetising, and the best accompaniment to all that curry and gravy is steamed white rice to soak it all up.
Boris Johnson is looking to move to south London when he leaves No 10
South-east London, it’s party time! There are reports that outgoing Tory PM Boris Johnson is eyeing up a new forever home in Dulwich Village. If so, he’ll be following in the footsteps of fellow Tory PM Margaret Thatcher, who moved into her Barratt Home in the ‘leafy suburb’ after leaving Downing Street in 1990.
U.K.・
Bad news: a pint of beer could cost £9 in the UK by next year
We know. Everything is expensive and everything sucks. Your parents won’t stop telling you how much they paid for the same stuff back in ‘their day’. Your weekly shop has you wondering if they added a zero by mistake. So the last thing you need is more...
The sixth generation Peak Tram is set to launch in August
The fifth-generation Peak Tram, a classic 1989 burgundy tramcar, announced its retirement in June 2021. Now, a little more than a year later, the sixth-generation Peak Tram is set to make its public debut on August 27, returning as one of the city’s long-standing icons. The $799 million revamp...
Esprit returns to Hong Kong with a three-storey pop-up in Causeway Bay
Fashion and lifestyle brand Esprit makes its grand return to Hong Kong's retail scene with 'love, esprit', a three-storey pop-up store featuring art installations, interactive games, and a range of key items from the brand's latest collections. Begin your journey from The Joy Department (G/F), where visitors are greeted by...
You might soon be able to get from Essex to London by Uber Boat
East east east Londoners (okay, Essex-ers), rejoice! You might be getting a new route into London, and this one’s down the mighty river Thames. There are plans to launch a new Uber Boat journey that zips down the waterways from Tilbury and Gravesend right into central London. There’s currently...
Wizz Air suspends relaunch of Russia-UAE flights as criticism mounts
DUBAI, Aug 19 (Reuters) - European budget carrier Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) has suspended plans to resume flights from the Russian capital of Moscow to Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, amid mounting criticism over the relaunch decision this month.
The 22 best pubs in the UK
From city-centre boozers to idyllic rural gastropubs: these are the absolute best pubs in the UK. The pub is a place where most people in the UK spend a frankly inordinate amount of time. It’s a safe space – a neutral ground where you can meet your friends, colleagues and family without having to put on any airs or graces – and one of the few venues that’s just as appropriate for a first date as it is for a wedding ceremony or a wake.
These British beaches have had to close because the sea is full of sewage
After the constant heatwaves we’ve been having, plenty of us might fancy a little swim. How about heading to your nearest beach, armbands in tow, to cool off? Sounds nice, right? Wrong. Vast stretches of sea next to the UK’s beaches have been pumped full of sewage. Yes, really.
Is this the ‘happiest’ travel destination in the world?
It’s a question that’s troubled mankind for millennia: what is happiness? Well, a report from hotel and package holiday company Club Med reckons it has the answer. And it involves cheap beer and spas. Club Med has released a study that claims to rank the happiest holiday destinations...
London cyclists may get number plates and 20mph speed limit
All you London speed demons better watch out, because Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wants to bring in 20mph speed limits and number plates for cyclists. In a bid to make roads safer, Shapps says there needs to be a review of how the rules of the road apply to cyclists because The Highway Code’s speed limit currently only applies to motorists.
