Look: Brett Favre Reveals His 4 Favorite Wide Receivers

Brett Favre's playing career is long gone, but the legendary NFL quarterback still keeps a very close eye on today's game. In a new segment for The 33rd Team, the former Green Bay Packers star named his four favorite NFL wide receivers. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams opens the list.
NFL
Nelson Agholor serving as Top-3 receiver for Patriots in camp

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has been serving as one of the Top-3 receivers on the team thus far in training camp, according to NBC Sports Boston. While it's not exactly a star-studded receiver room in Foxborough currently, it's still nice to get confirmation that Agholor seems to have established himself as a startign option out wide for Mac Jones and Co. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker round out that inner circle, with Tyquan Thompson and Kendrick Bourne filling out the rest of the depth at the position. Agholor's career to this point has been a disappointment, but it seems like he could be in store for a revival here.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Takeaways from Colts' second joint training camp practice with Lions

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their second joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions on Thursday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. The Colts returned with another physical practice against Dan Campbell’s squad ahead of the preseason game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. While Indy dominated the first day of practice with their first-team offense, they struggled a bit more toward the end.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

