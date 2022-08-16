Read full article on original website
Look: Brett Favre Reveals His 4 Favorite Wide Receivers
Brett Favre's playing career is long gone, but the legendary NFL quarterback still keeps a very close eye on today's game. In a new segment for The 33rd Team, the former Green Bay Packers star named his four favorite NFL wide receivers. Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams opens the list.
NFL・
Takeaways from Day 13 of Dolphins' training camp
After two practices outside at the Baptist Health Training Complex, the Miami Dolphins moved inside for the final practice of the week before their preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. With head coach Mike McDaniel not revealing who’s going to play on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium, the...
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Offense Dominated Detroit Lions Defense in First Joint Practice
The Indianapolis Colts first team offense dominated the Detroit Lions in their first joint practice. It started off in the 1-on-1s where Matt Ryan pass catchers won ten of the eleven reps. Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. lead the way in this drill. Pierce continues to solidify his spot on the roster.
New York Giants Mailbag: The Dog Days of Sumner Edition
Answering your New York Giants-related questions.
NFL・
Live Updates: Packers vs. Saints in NFL Preseason
The Green Bay Packers are hosting the New Orleans Saints in an NFL preseason game at Lambeau Field on Friday night. Follow along all night for updates.
numberfire.com
Nelson Agholor serving as Top-3 receiver for Patriots in camp
New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has been serving as one of the Top-3 receivers on the team thus far in training camp, according to NBC Sports Boston. While it's not exactly a star-studded receiver room in Foxborough currently, it's still nice to get confirmation that Agholor seems to have established himself as a startign option out wide for Mac Jones and Co. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker round out that inner circle, with Tyquan Thompson and Kendrick Bourne filling out the rest of the depth at the position. Agholor's career to this point has been a disappointment, but it seems like he could be in store for a revival here.
Takeaways from Colts' second joint training camp practice with Lions
The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their second joint training camp practice with the Detroit Lions on Thursday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. The Colts returned with another physical practice against Dan Campbell’s squad ahead of the preseason game Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. While Indy dominated the first day of practice with their first-team offense, they struggled a bit more toward the end.
