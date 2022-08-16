New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor has been serving as one of the Top-3 receivers on the team thus far in training camp, according to NBC Sports Boston. While it's not exactly a star-studded receiver room in Foxborough currently, it's still nice to get confirmation that Agholor seems to have established himself as a startign option out wide for Mac Jones and Co. Jakobi Meyers and DeVante Parker round out that inner circle, with Tyquan Thompson and Kendrick Bourne filling out the rest of the depth at the position. Agholor's career to this point has been a disappointment, but it seems like he could be in store for a revival here.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO