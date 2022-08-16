Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Video of Ohio senior citizen doing karaoke performance at Goodwill goes viral
Deanna Mae Garvin has a song in her heart, and she decided to let it out during a recent shopping trip. Garvin went to a Goodwill store in Hamilton, Ohio, to look for a new karaoke machine. When an employee helped her get one off the shelf, they asked for Garvin to sing a song in return, and she was happy to pick up the microphone. Shopper John Schuerfranz noticed and filmed her performance, then posted it on Facebook — and the video has since gone viral.
TODAY.com
The octuplets are in 8th grade! See mom Nadya Suleman’s back-to-school photos
Nadya Suleman, also known as "Octomom," is officially the mom of eight proud 8th graders, reminding us all that time really does fly. Suleman marked the first day of 8th grade for her octuplets — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — with a picture of all eight children smiling on their first day of school, posted on Instagram.
TODAY.com
Dad was about to drive his kids to school. First he had to wrestle an alligator
A Texas dad wrestled an alligator while getting his children ready for school, after the beast unexpectedly wandered into his driveway. On Tuesday, Mike Trinh, a restaurant owner in Lake Olympia, Texas, was waiting for one of his daughters to get dressed for her first day of middle school when she shouted, "Dad, there's an alligator out front!"
TODAY.com
Grandma's karaoke performance in Goodwill store goes viral
A grandmother from Ohio is going viral after her karaoke performance in a Goodwill store was posted online. She was there shopping for a new karaoke machine, joking she had worn out her previous two. WLWT's Natalie Clark reports.Aug. 17, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
10 real ghost stories that'll haunt you in your dreams
Whether you’re a skeptic or believer, there’s no denying that there are some things that can’t be explained. “The people that see things, the people that experience things, are the people that are paying attention,” Derek Hayes, host and creator of “Monsters Among Us,” a podcast where guests share their unearthly experiences, told TODAY. “You have to be aware of your surroundings enough to realize that there’s something strange going on around you."
Galette sounds fancy, but it's easier to make than pie. Try this simple recipe
Sugary, buttery, fruity and crisp, a good galette is a beautiful thing. It's also quick, easy and customizable. Here's a recipe to get you started.
A guide to Marzen, Oktoberfest and more fall beers in Colorado
Fall is the best time for beer.What to know: When the temperatures cool, two once-a-year beer styles rise like the harvest moon: Märzen and pumpkin beers.First sip: The first to emerge is the Märzen, an amber-colored lager that matches the fall colors and the mood with a balance of crisp taste and notes of sweet caramel and toasted breadBe smart: Not all fall lagers are the same. In addition to Märzen, you can find Oktoberfest, which ranges from lighter to a Vienna lager. And then the actual beer served at Munich's famous Oktoberfest is known as Festbier, a lighter lager more akin to a Helles style.What to do: Buy an assortment and see where your taste buds land. Last year, I did two blind tastes tests with a combined 58 Märzens and Oktoberfests and it was fascinating.My favorites — and the top scorers — Great Divide's Hoss; 4Noses Oktoberfest, Bierstadt Oktoberfest and Ska Oktoberfest.Pro-tip: Märzen is pronounced like "Mare-Tsen."
Advice for how to keep squirrels from your garden and bird feeders
This week, I came face to face with his nemesis. And it had one of my red tomatoes in its mouth.What's happening: The damn squirrels are at it again, this time looting tomatoes — the precious few left unscathed after the recent hail storm — from the garden.They even ate a watermelon on the vine, and they're after the bird feeder, too.Why it matters: The fruit of our garden labor this time of year is like gold in Colorado. It's not easy to grow a cornucopia out here, given the weather (hail in August?!) and other plant maladies.What to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TODAY.com
Siri Daly always brings these lemon and 'magic' bars to potlucks
Food blogger and cookbook author Siri Daly is joining TODAY to share a couple of her go-to dessert bar recipes. She shows us how to make citrusy lemon bars and sweet, salty, nutty "magic" bars. Nothing screams a summer dessert to me more than lemon bars. They're bright, creamy and...
TODAY.com
Kids' USA Mullet Championships: See the 25 finalists and vote for your favorite
The Gerber baby contest is fun. But have you ever voted in the USA Mullet Championship?. Finalists in the kids categories were selected earlier this week, and now they’re up for online judging. Polls close Friday, so keep that in mind while you mull over the mullets. Kevin Begola,...
Comments / 0