ktoy1047.com
Citizens awarded by sheriff after giving chase to manhunt suspect
The couple, Johnny and Victoria Stevens, gave chase to Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, who shot a sheriff’s deputy in the face during a manhunt on Saturday, August 6. Aguilar had already shot two people in Hooks, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. Because of the couple’s...
KTAL
Texarkana restaurant hosts fundraiser for Bowie deputy shot while on duty
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Another Texarkana business is holding a fundraiser for the Bowie County deputy shot in the line of duty during a manhunt for a homicide suspect in early August. On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina is hosting a fundraiser Thursday to benefit Lt. Scott Lillis,...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit
The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
ktoy1047.com
Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate
The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Department gave awards to two civilians at a ceremony today at the Bi-State Justice Building.
2 arrested, accused of burglarizing East Texas elementary school
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after being accused of burglarizing an elementary school in East Texas. The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Old Carver Elementary School in Karnack. Michael Austin Crawford, 21, and Kaylin Nicole Banks, 21, both of Mooringsport, Louisiana were arrested, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office […]
KTBS
Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
ktoy1047.com
Police announce date for Trunk or Treat
The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
ktoy1047.com
Texarkana, Arkansas, police issue BOLO Alert for missing juvenile
Lee Cheatham, age 17, is a black male who stands 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt. If you have seen Cheatham, or suspect you know his whereabouts, contact Detective...
hopeprescott.com
Jimmie Smith Charged With Harassment
On August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jimmie Smith, 66, of Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with harassment and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 900 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
hopeprescott.com
Derrick Woodley Charged With Possession of Cocaine
On August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Woodley was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Woodley and was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana
Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
KTAL
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, faces the death penalty if convicted in...
East Texas Food Bank & DoorDash Now Deliver Food Boxes to Texarkana Seniors
The East Texas Food Bank has teamed up with DoorDash and their Project Dash campaign to deliver meals to Texarkana, TX residents who are enrolled in the Senior Box Program. 'Dashers' are delivering food boxes from one of the food banks' member agencies. to seniors in the area that might...
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend. 1. Pioneer Days. Pioneer Days in New Boston Texas is...
inforney.com
Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
ktoy1047.com
De Kalb police arrest man after high-speed chase
The vehicle was stolen from a home on FM 1840 before being spotted by an officer near Fulton Street and FM 2735. The suspect, identified as Mason Whillock, fled at a high rate of speed down County Road 3213 and FM 2735, sometimes exceeding 122 miles per hour. Whillock was eventually apprehended by De Kalb police, Bowie County deputies, and New Boston PD’s K9 unit between County Road 3216 and FM 114 on Highway 259 North.
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
New VA clinic opens in East Texas, expanding services
Texarkana area veterans now have access to more medical and mental health treatments thanks to a new Veterans Administration clinic opening Monday.
Texarkana AR Residents Could be Fined With New City Pet Ordinance
Texarkana, Arkansas residents will have to abide by a new city ordinance that has passed concerning your pets. The new ordinance which goes into effect in 30 days requires pet owners to spay or neuter their pets unless they are licensed breeders. The Animal Care and Adoption Center reports there are 109 kennels in the center but they have an overflow of pets of at least 127 animals that need a home.
