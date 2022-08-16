A TikTok Flight Attendant Says 'Someone Died On My Flight' & Here's How They Deal With It

Flight attendants spend a lot of time preparing you for mid-flight emergencies, but nothing can really prepare you for someone dying on a trip.

A former flight attendant spilled the tea on TikTok about what they're trained to do when someone dies mid-flight — and what she did when it actually happened on her watch.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

TikToker Lames A, who works for Emirates, posted a series of videos about the grim topic, and hundreds of thousands have watched them so far.

In her first video, Lames reacts to another flight attendant who says they just buckle up deceased passengers and put a blanket on them up to the neck.

"I don't know what airlines this girl works for," Lames said in her video. She added that she'd feel bad for any passenger sitting in the next seat over. "You have a dead person next to you until you land."

She says she's taught that passengers shouldn't have to sit next to a dead person for several hours.

"Here's how we did it at Emirates," she explains. "If somebody died, you would obviously move them from the seat because what the f*ck do you mean [you] put a blanket up to their neck."

She says on Emirates, you move the passenger out of the seat and give them CPR until a doctor declares them dead. Once the person is declared dead, Lames says there’s a body bag stashed in “the little kitchen on the aircraft,” so staff would take that out for the occasion.

The body would then stay in the kitchen for the rest of the flight.

She added in another video that she needs therapy "because this happened to me" and "a lady died on my flight."

She says she was on a flight from Dubai to Boston when she asked a woman for her blanket and discovered that the person's lips had turned blue, and that she was not moving.

"I go to this lady, and I'm like, 'Ma'am, ma'am, excuse me, ma'am. Ma'am, I need your blanket,' but ma'am's not waking up," she said.

"I'm there. I'm trying to wake up this dead lady."

The passenger's husband then piped up and said: "Oh, I think she's passed."

Lames says she comforted the husband while other staff removed the woman from her seat and provided CPR.

"I'm shook. I'm useless. Can't do nothing," Lames said of that moment.

She says they kept up the CPR until they landed in Boston, at which point the woman was taken away.

"It turns out they knew she was going to die. She was in her 50s, she had cancer, it was terminal, and they were doing their last vacation, so she had died on the way back home," she explained in part two of the storytime.

So what's the lesson?

Death happens — even on an airplane — but not all flights are created equal.

So if the worst does happen, cross your fingers and hope that you don't end up sitting next to that person!