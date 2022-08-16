Texas Democratic Party nominee for Governor, Beto O’Rourke, will visit Eagle Pass and Maverick County as part of his statewide 49 Days Drive for Texas campaign tour on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the City of Eagle Pass Mulit-Purpose Center, 480 South Adams Street, Eagle Pass, Texas, announced Juanita V. Martinez, Maverick County Democratic Party Chairperson.

