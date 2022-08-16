Read full article on original website
Related
myleaderpaper.com
Life Story: Loetta Blair, 66, Hillsboro
Those who knew her say Loetta Blair’s biggest asset was her ability to connect with people. “She came from nothing and knew how that feels,” said her daughter-in-law, Vanessa Blair of Pevely. “She didn’t want anybody to feel hopelessness or despair. She tried to spread a little bit of joy because she knew what it felt like to be helpless.
myleaderpaper.com
John Leonard Lovinger, 76, Hillsboro
John Leonard Lovinger, 76, of Hillsboro died Aug. 15, 2022, in Hillsboro. Mr. Lovinger was a retired carpenter and served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Post 253 in Festus, VFW Post 3777 in Festus, the Mississippi River Eagles in Crystal City and Crossroads Mission Church in Pevely. He enjoyed fishing; fixing and building things; and reading. He also liked wildlife photography and was a weather enthusiast. Born April 3, 1946, in Denver, Colo., he was the son of the late Evelyn (Fischer) and Leonard Lovinger.
myleaderpaper.com
John Michael ‘Mike’ Richardson, 70, Hillsboro
John Michael “Mike” Richardson, 70, of Hillsboro died Aug. 18, 2022, at Festus Manor Nursing Center. Mr. Richardson was an autoworker at Fenton Chrysler plant until his retirement. He was an active member of Radiant Life Church in Festus, where he enjoyed working with the food pantry and looking after the elderly’s needs with the WOW ministry. He was a volunteer firefighter for the Festus Fire Department and Jefferson R-7 Fire Protection District. He also liked to camp and get together with his high school buddies. Born Jan. 9, 1952, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Geraldine (Bolle) and John Homer Richardson Jr.
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill Community Day draws 1,000 people
After a three-year hiatus, Cedar Hill Community Day returned on Aug. 13, drawing more than 1,000 people, said Jaime Jones, president of the Cedar Hill Fire Protection Auxiliary, which organized the event. “It was fantastic,” she said. “It definitely exceeded what I had expected. It was an awesome event.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myleaderpaper.com
Michael Anthony Wiott, 31, House Springs
Michael Anthony Wiott, 31, of House Springs died Aug. 15, 2022. Mr. Wiott loved spending time with family, especially his children. He enjoyed going to the river and fishing. He was a talented artist and also liked drawing and writing poems.. Born Oct. 15, 1990, in St. Louis, he was the son of Christine (Pflasterer) Ringwall and Timothy Wiott.
myleaderpaper.com
Janie Alice (Goode) Houser, 77, House Springs
Janie Alice (Goode) Houser, 77, of House Springs died Aug. 17, 2022, in House Springs. Born Sept. 20, 1944, in Charleston, Mrs. Houser was the daughter of Eunice (Jennings) and Leroy Goode. She was preceded in death by her husband: Robert Houser; a son: Jeffrey Houser; a sister: Debbie Latham:...
myleaderpaper.com
Elizabeth ‘Maggie’ Lind, 70, Imperial
Elizabeth “Maggie” Lind, 70, of Imperial died Aug. 16, 2022, in St. Louis. She worked for a carnival for some time. She enjoyed reading, traveling, coloring and listening to music. Born June 24, 1952, in Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Rindy) and Francis Kalb.
myleaderpaper.com
Jason Everett Massa, 48, Desloge
Jason Everett Massa, 48, of Desloge died Aug. 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Massa worked as a cook for Denny's. He enjoyed collecting knives, hats and flashlights; listening to music; camping; and spending time with family and friends. Born June 18, 1974, in St. Louis, he was the son of Lisa and Tony Massa of Blackwell.
RELATED PEOPLE
myleaderpaper.com
Calendar of events Aug. 18-25
Herculaneum Community Planning Events Committee, 7 p.m., Herculaneum City Hall, 1 Parkwood Court. Open to residents who want to help plan, work on and fundraise for community events. Call Bill Haggard, 314-852-4964, or Herculaneum City Hall, 636 475-4447. Movie night, 7:30 p.m. Rock Community Fire Protection District House No. 2,...
myleaderpaper.com
Share memories, win cash in Grand Times contest
Reach back in your memory, dig up some of those great, old pictures you’ve taken over the years and enter them in the “Way Back When” photo contest sponsored by Grand Times, Leader Publications’ magazine for seniors. Three winners will be drawn at random from among...
myleaderpaper.com
Helen Ruth Felton, 87, De Soto
Helen Ruth Felton, 87, of De Soto died Aug. 14, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Felton worked as a tax consultant. She was a member of the Eastside Church of Christ in Mountain View, Ark. She enjoyed reading her Bible, spending time with family and friends, solving crossword puzzles, sewing and gardening. Born April 11, 1935, in Melbourne, Ark., she was the daughter of the late Maude (Hodge) and Andrew Jones.
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto group uses grant to create stormwater retention pond
A new 1 million-gallon stormwater retention pond has been constructed near the North Sports Complex in De Soto to help mitigate flooding. The Citizens’ Committee for Flood Relief, which has been working for years to alleviate flooding in De Soto, applied for and received a $70,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and used the money to enlarge and deepen a pond that already existed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
myleaderpaper.com
Imperial man arrested in Arnold for alleged possession of drugs
A 26-year-old Imperial man was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance after he reportedly ran into a pump at a Mobil On the Run in Arnold. The pump was not damaged, but police allegedly found a white crystal-like substance in a 2016 Jeep he was driving at the gas station, 3611 W. Outer Road.
myleaderpaper.com
County sees four more COVID-19 deaths
The Jefferson County Health Department has reported four new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the county’s total number of deaths related to the virus to 561 since the start of the pandemic. The latest deaths were a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s and a man in his...
Comments / 0