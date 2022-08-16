Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Ghana Raises Benchmark Interest Rate over Soaring Inflation
Accra, Ghana — Ghana has raised its benchmark interest rate to a record-high 22% as the country struggles to check soaring prices caused in part by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ghana is also trying to boost its currency, the cedi, which saw the second-worst drop in value globally after...
Voice of America
Nigerian President Marks Humanitarian Day in War-Impacted Borno State
Abuja, Nigeria — Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has formally opened resettlement houses for people internally displaced by the 13-year conflict with Islamist militants in the country's northeast. Buhari's visit Thursday to Borno state, the epicenter of Nigeria's Islamist insurgency, was part of activities to commemorate the U.N.-declared World Humanitarian...
Voice of America
US Boosting Domestic Solar Industry, Reducing Reliance on China
Washington — China’s global dominance in the solar industry is a supply chain and national security risk, according to some industry observers, and one of the reasons that the United States has been trying to boost domestic solar manufacturing capacity. U.S. President Joe Biden Tuesday signed into law...
China is making the yuan more international by opening up its bond market - but economists say the currency faces a big test
"We find that China's reputation is in between emerging markets and developed countries and has drifted upwards in recent years."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Collective Weddings Soar in Popularity in Yemen
Wearing traditional white and gold outfits, with their daggers raised up in the sky, nine Yemeni men dance in unison during what is becoming an increasingly common occurrence: collective weddings. (Reuters)
Voice of America
Algeria Forest Fires Kill at Least 37
Cairo — Algeria's civil protection authority said Thursday that the death toll from forest fires raging in at least 26 provinces had risen to 37. At least 161 people have been reported injured, with dozens more missing. Algerian media showed video of fires burning out of control in forests...
Voice of America
US Studying Iran's Response to EU Efforts to Salvage Nuclear Deal
The United States and the European Union are closely studying Iran's response to what the EU says is its final proposal to salvage the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the agreement have been going on for 16 months, as VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Voice of America
High-Profile Visits Aid Beijing Propaganda, Experts Say
Washington, D.C. — Dubbing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "a selfish child" whose visit to Taiwan was destined to be "torn up by history," China's state media generated dozens of articles on a U.S. politician who has been criticizing Beijing for more than 30 years. Coverage of the early August...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
China Risks Miscalculation with Pressure on Taiwan, US Says
TAIPEI/BEIJING — China’s efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island...
Voice of America
Two More Baltic Countries Quit China-Led Forum Amid Ukraine War
Washington — Estonia and Latvia say they are pulling out of a decade-old mechanism established by China to deepen its influence in Europe, following their Baltic neighbor Lithuania, which left the group last year. Sixteen nations joined the China and Central and Eastern European Cooperation (China-CEEC) Forum when it...
Voice of America
China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion
BEIJING — A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public...
Voice of America
UN Rights Chief Calls for Independent Probe of Bangladesh Disappearances
Dhaka, bangladesh — The U.N. high commissioner for human rights called Wednesday for the Bangladesh government to establish “an impartial, independent and transparent investigation” into allegations of enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killing and torture. At a press conference concluding her four-day visit to Bangladesh, Michelle Bachelet also urged...
Voice of America
East African Regional Bloc Begins Deployment of Troops to DRC
Nairobi, Kenya — Burundi this week became the first country to send troops to the Democratic Republic of the Congo as part of an East African regional force that aims to end decades of unrest in the eastern DRC. But few details have been released about the deployment and some security experts worry that Burundi, like other DRC neighbors, has its own security agenda.
Voice of America
Ethiopia Calls WHO Chief's Comments on Tigray ‘Unethical’
Ethiopia’s government is criticizing a statement by the leader of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. On Wednesday, the WHO director-general said the crisis in the Ethiopia’s Tigray area is “the worst disaster on Earth.” He suggested that world leaders might be ignoring the situation because of Tigrayans’ “skin color.”
Voice of America
Businesses Wary of China’s Military Activity Surrounding Taiwan
WASHINGTON — As Chinese military exercises around Taiwan become the new normal, foreign companies are reassessing the risks and costs of doing business in Taiwan and maintaining supply chains that pass through or near the self-governing island that China considers its territory. Neil Thomas, a senior China analyst at...
Voice of America
‘Silicon Lifeline’: Report Reveals Western Technology Guiding Russia’s Weapons in Ukraine
TOKYO — Microelectronics produced in the United States and allied countries are crucial components of Russian weapons systems used in the Ukraine invasion, according to a report by Britain’s Royal United Services Institute. The RUSI report, Silicon Lifeline: Western Electronics as the Heart of Russia’s War Machine, says...
Voice of America
Australia Upset About Indonesia's Reduction of Bali Bomber's Sentence
CANBERRA, Australia — Australia's leader said Friday that it's upsetting Indonesia has further reduced the prison sentence of the bombmaker in the Bali attack that killed 202 people, which could free him within days if he's granted parole. The most recent reduction of Umar Patek’s sentence takes his total...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Airlines Suspends Pilots After They Reportedly Fell Asleep, Missed Landing
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopian Airlines has suspended the crew of a flight on which both pilots reportedly fell asleep and missed their landing window in Addis Ababa. The plane eventually landed safely, but experts said the incident raised questions about pilot fatigue on the airline, the largest air carrier in Africa.
Voice of America
China Issues First National Drought Alert
SHANGHAI — China has issued its first national drought alert of the year as authorities battle forest fires and mobilize specialist teams to protect crops from scorching temperatures across the Yangtze river basin. The national "yellow alert," issued late Thursday, comes after regions from Sichuan in the southwest to...
Voice of America
In Mozambique, Banana Wholesalers Are Turning into Pedalers
With transportation costs tripling in the past year, Mozambican wholesalers are sending bananas to market by bicycle instead of truck, aiming to reduce spending on fuel. From Manica province in western Mozambique André Baptista has the story, narrated by Carol Guensburg.
Comments / 0