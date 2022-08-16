Ernest “Ernie” L. McBride, 89 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022. He was born on February 28, 1933 in Milford to Ella Mae Ahrens. Ella Mae and Ernie traveled to German Valley in 1934 to care for Clydie McBride, OH McBride’s wife until she died. He attended grade school at German Valley District 20 through 7th grade before moving to Ainsworth in March of 1947, graduating from Ainsworth High School in 1952. In June of 1947, OH McBride adopted Ernie. On September 3, 1952, Ernie enlisted in the United States Air Force where he spent 3 years in Europe, Germany, France and 11 different countries. He left the states on February 28, 1953 to go overseas and returned to the states on February 15, 1956. Ernie spent 6 months at Forbes Air Base in Topeka, Kansas and was honorably discharged on September 2, 1956. His Air Force uniform is proudly displayed at the Fairbury Museum. Ernie worked at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas from October of 1956 to July of 1957 following as a contractor for 6 months. He married Luella Jane Unrein on February 15, 1956 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Wichita, Kansas. They moved to Wood Lake in April of 1958 and he worked on a ranch. They then moved to Ainsworth where Ernie farmed with his father in the Spring of 1959. He worked at service stations in Wichita, Kansas and in 1963, went to western Kansas until July of 1967. In April of 1971, Ernie moved to Beatrice and worked for Wilber Oldfather, OK Tire and Bandags in Fairbury until June of 1984. He worked for J & J Hardware for 2 years, K/K Appliance for 2 years, Katz Silage for almost 4 years and retired from ExMark Manufacturing on February 27, 2004 after 6 years. Ernie was a almost 50 year member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion in Beatrice. He enjoyed gardening, mowing, shooting the bull, Beer Thirty and visitors of any kind whether family or friends. Ernie loved his children dearly but his grandchildren could do no wrong. As his sister Beverley would say, “That’s my story and I’m sticking to it”.

