Florida State

Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
(Devasahayam Chandra Dhas/Getty Images)

It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months.

So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post.

Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale) are in the top five “worst list” for flight delays.

Airline staff shortages are part of the problem, but it’s complicated by Florida’s very crowded airspace, which includes everything from Disneyworld visitors to military aircraft and rocket launches.

Comments / 44

Keith Saire
3d ago

And yet, they keep coming. Maybe the FAA should start doing their job and help fix the problem. What are they paid for? 🤦🤔🙄

7
You voted for Biden!
3d ago

They never mentioned weather! Florida is #1 also for lightening which when detected causes the airport to code red. Code red means all rampers and ground personnel seek shelter immediately until lightening passes.🙄🙄🙄

4
DrBigMartini
3d ago

Can't blame immigrants, they are arriving by boats on beaches. Can't blame Disney the most hated company in nation. So WHO IS IN CHARGE OF FLORIDA?

5
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
bocamag.com

Storm Warning: Hurricanes and How They Changed Florida

In 1928, a hurricane overflowed Lake Okeechobee and drowned perhaps 3,000 people. Chances are you never heard of it. At the time, Florida was a backwater of about 1.3 million people—fewer people than now are in Palm Beach County. Also, most of the storm’s victims were migrant workers who, in the Jim Crow era, were invisible. And a year after the storm, a stock market crash would send America into the Great Depression. So this momentous disaster faded from memory.
FLORIDA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary

For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
TRAVEL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Town’s Beach Umbrella Ban Sparks Court Battle

Little did they know when they passed this ordinance, that it would end up in front of a judge! A Tampa Bay town’s beach umbrella ban has sparked a court battle. Back in 2020, the town of Belleair Shore Beach passed an ordinance prohibiting certain activities on the beach. One of those things was:
TRAVEL
secretmiami.com

Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November

Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
MIAMI, FL
Travel
L. Cane

Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges

Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Lightning strike kills mother, hurts two others in Florida

A mother is dead and two other people, including a child; they were injured when lightning hit a tree in Seminole County, Florida. The lightning strike happened at Trotwood Park, near Keeth Elementary School as the mother and her child were waiting for another child to leave school for the day, police said, according to WFTV.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast

MIAMI — (AP) — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico's northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said an...
TEXAS STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida Chamber poll shows voters bullish on Florida, concerned for U.S.

Most feel the nation has already entered a recession. Floridians feel split about whether the Sunshine State is on the right track. But they feel more optimistic about Florida than the nation as a whole. That’s according to the latest polling by the Florida Chamber of Commerce, which found just...
FLORIDA STATE
miamirealtors.com

Palm Beach County Total Inventory Surges for Second Consecutive Month

Palm Beach County total active listings rose year-over-year in July 2022, bringing much-needed inventory to the market, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Palm Beach real estate continues to see the positive impact of demographic shifts with rising millennial homebuyer and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
