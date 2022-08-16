Hit by nationwide flight delays and cancellations? Blame Florida

(Devasahayam Chandra Dhas/Getty Images)

It’s time to blame somebody or something for the flight cancellations and delays that have made travel miserable for months.

So, here it is: It’s Florida’s fault, according to the New York Post.

Federal data show that all four major Florida airports (Orlando, Miami, Tampa, and Fort Lauderdale) are in the top five “worst list” for flight delays.

Airline staff shortages are part of the problem, but it’s complicated by Florida’s very crowded airspace, which includes everything from Disneyworld visitors to military aircraft and rocket launches.

