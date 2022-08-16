Justin Verlander vs. Dylan Cease is the MLB pitching matchup of the year. Here's how to bet on it.

It’s incredibly rare to see the top two Cy Young candidates matchup this late in the regular season, which means baseball fans are in for a treat on Tuesday night.

When the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox, they’ll send Justin Verlander (-150 to win Cy Young at Tipico) to the mound against Dylan Cease (+190) and there’s really no understating what both of them have done this year.

White Sox (+1.5) vs. Astros (-130)

Over/Under 6.5

Named AL pitcher of the month for June and July, Cease has an MLB record streak of 14 starts with no more than one earned run allowed—surpassing Jacob deGrom’s absurd mark of 13 in 2021. Over that stretch the Sox star has a 0.66 ERA which stands as the lowest for any pitcher during a 14-game span in the last 100 years.

Here’s a quick glance at how the stats for Cease and Verlander stack up in the AL:

Category

Dylan Cease AL Rank

Justin Verlander AL Rank

WAR

1 (4.4)

2 (4.4)

ERA

2 (1.96)

1 (1.85)

Strikeouts

2 (174)

9 (134)

Home Runs Per 9 IP

5 (0.699)

8 (0.794)

Win Probability Added

5 (3.0)

1 (3.5)

Hits Per 9 IP

4 (6.435)

2 (6.154)

So, yeah, these guys are for real.

The White Sox have won four straight. The Astros have won four of their last five after dropping the series opener in Chicago on Monday.

Let’s figure out how to bet on them.

NRFI (-175), YRFI (+122) or Pass?

The White Sox have allowed a run in the first inning three times during Cease’s 14-game streak. Meanwhile, Verlander has been the best NRFI pitcher in baseball (20-1, 10-1 on the road).

That would seem like an easy NRFI bet.

The problem, however, is that Houston’s leadoff hitter, Jose Altuve, is historically great against Cease. He’s got a .500 average in eight at-bats with one home run.

Cease also got roughed up pretty good in his last three games against the Astros, allowing 11 earned runs in 15 innings pitched. Granted, he’s come quite along way this season, but the 26-year-old got yanked after 1.2 innings pitched and three runs allowed in last year’s American League Division Series against Houston.

Coupled with a Chicago defense that ranks 26th in fielding percentage (.983), there is some cause for concern here.

The Pick: Lean NRFI, but if the juice is too much just pass here.

Strikeout Over/Unders

Both pitchers have their strikeout lines set at 6.5.

Verlander: Over 6.5 (+102), Under 6.5 (-145)

Cease: Over 6.5 (-160), Under 6.5 (+110)

Verlander has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last six outings. Cease has done it in five of his last seven starts. Both seem like locks for their overs, however, Verlander has averaged 6.22 strikeouts at Guaranteed Rate Field over 22 starts in his career and the Sox offense has the seventh-fewest strikeouts this season (899).

Similarly, the Astros have the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball (851). These are two teams who know how to put the ball in play.

The Pick: Cease Under (+110), Verlander Under (-145)

First 5 Innings

Here’s a great play that’s just hiding on the board: 1st 5 inning total runs UNDER 2.5 (+145) and UNDER 3.5 (-122).

The White Sox average 4.17 runs per game at home. Houston averages 4.37 runs per game on the road. Baserunners will be at a premium and the Sox have a horrible tendency to only hit singles.

TL;DR: Chicago needs a new hitting coach.

Final Picks and Betting Trends

Before you place your bets on the moneyline and spread, keep a few things in mind:

Houston as 2022 Road Favorite

30-18, 62.5% cover Moneyline

22-26, 45.8% cover Run Line

Under hits 68% for Houston as Road Favorite

Public Action (Per Action Network)

69 percent of bets on the spread have Houston (-1.5)

52 percent of money bet on the spread is on Chicago (+1.5)

80 percent of bets on the moneyline have Houston (-130)

68 percent of the money wagered on the moneyline has Houston (-130)

92 percent of the bets on the Over/Under and 96 percent of the money wagered has Under 6.5

And then of course, there are the Vibe stats:

The Picks: White Sox (+1.5), Under 6.5

The Parlay: Astros ML + Under 6.5 (+381)

