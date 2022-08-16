ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Justin Verlander vs. Dylan Cease is the MLB pitching matchup of the year. Here's how to bet on it.

By Blake Schuster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9tNM_0hJRuPm900

It’s incredibly rare to see the top two Cy Young candidates matchup this late in the regular season, which means baseball fans are in for a treat on Tuesday night.

When the Houston Astros face the Chicago White Sox, they’ll send Justin Verlander (-150 to win Cy Young at Tipico) to the mound against Dylan Cease (+190) and there’s really no understating what both of them have done this year.

White Sox (+1.5) vs. Astros (-130)

Over/Under 6.5

Named AL pitcher of the month for June and July, Cease has an MLB record streak of 14 starts with no more than one earned run allowed—surpassing Jacob deGrom’s absurd mark of 13 in 2021. Over that stretch the Sox star has a 0.66 ERA which stands as the lowest for any pitcher during a 14-game span in the last 100 years.

Here’s a quick glance at how the stats for Cease and Verlander stack up in the AL:

Category

Dylan Cease AL Rank

Justin Verlander AL Rank

WAR

1 (4.4)

2 (4.4)

ERA

2 (1.96)

1 (1.85)

Strikeouts

2 (174)

9 (134)

Home Runs Per 9 IP

5 (0.699)

8 (0.794)

Win Probability Added

5 (3.0)

1 (3.5)

Hits Per 9 IP

4 (6.435)

2 (6.154)

So, yeah, these guys are for real.

The White Sox have won four straight. The Astros have won four of their last five after dropping the series opener in Chicago on Monday.

Let’s figure out how to bet on them.

NRFI (-175), YRFI (+122) or Pass?

The White Sox have allowed a run in the first inning three times during Cease’s 14-game streak. Meanwhile, Verlander has been the best NRFI pitcher in baseball (20-1, 10-1 on the road).

That would seem like an easy NRFI bet.

The problem, however, is that Houston’s leadoff hitter, Jose Altuve, is historically great against Cease. He’s got a .500 average in eight at-bats with one home run.

Cease also got roughed up pretty good in his last three games against the Astros, allowing 11 earned runs in 15 innings pitched. Granted, he’s come quite along way this season, but the 26-year-old got yanked after 1.2 innings pitched and three runs allowed in last year’s American League Division Series against Houston.

Coupled with a Chicago defense that ranks 26th in fielding percentage (.983), there is some cause for concern here.

The Pick: Lean NRFI, but if the juice is too much just pass here.

Strikeout Over/Unders

Both pitchers have their strikeout lines set at 6.5.

Verlander: Over 6.5 (+102), Under 6.5 (-145)

Cease: Over 6.5 (-160), Under 6.5 (+110)

Verlander has gone over 6.5 strikeouts in four of his last six outings. Cease has done it in five of his last seven starts. Both seem like locks for their overs, however, Verlander has averaged 6.22 strikeouts at Guaranteed Rate Field over 22 starts in his career and the Sox offense has the seventh-fewest strikeouts this season (899).

Similarly, the Astros have the second-fewest strikeouts in baseball (851). These are two teams who know how to put the ball in play.

The Pick: Cease Under (+110), Verlander Under (-145)

First 5 Innings

Here’s a great play that’s just hiding on the board: 1st 5 inning total runs UNDER 2.5 (+145) and UNDER 3.5 (-122).

The White Sox average 4.17 runs per game at home. Houston averages 4.37 runs per game on the road. Baserunners will be at a premium and the Sox have a horrible tendency to only hit singles.

TL;DR: Chicago needs a new hitting coach.

Final Picks and Betting Trends

Before you place your bets on the moneyline and spread, keep a few things in mind:

Houston as 2022 Road Favorite

  • 30-18, 62.5% cover Moneyline
  • 22-26, 45.8% cover Run Line
  • Under hits 68% for Houston as Road Favorite

Public Action (Per Action Network)

  • 69 percent of bets on the spread have Houston (-1.5)
  • 52 percent of money bet on the spread is on Chicago (+1.5)
  • 80 percent of bets on the moneyline have Houston (-130)
  • 68 percent of the money wagered on the moneyline has Houston (-130)
  • 92 percent of the bets on the Over/Under and 96 percent of the money wagered has Under 6.5

And then of course, there are the Vibe stats:

The Picks: White Sox (+1.5), Under 6.5

The Parlay: Astros ML + Under 6.5 (+381)

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MLB fans crushed Tony La Russa after he inexplicably called for yet another intentional walk on a 1-2 count

What can else you say about the job Tony La Russa’s done as White Sox manager to this point without sounding like a broken record?. For example, Chicago entered the year as World Series contenders and yet is just two games above .500 in mid-August. Certainly, not all of that is due to the managing, but it does seem like La Russa is often determined to make it seem like it is.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Beck extends on-base streak to eight games

Former Vol Jordan Beck extended his on-base streak to eight games Friday with ACL Rockies in the Arizona Complex League. ACL Padres defeated ACL Rockies, 9-2, Friday at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, Arizona. Beck went 1-for-4, recording one RBI, in the contest. The former Vol has...
MLB
golfmagic.com

Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf

It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Nolan Ryan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Texans DT Roy Lopez sacks Rams QB John Wolford

Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez had a bright rookie season last year as a sixth-rounder, and the Arizona product is building upon it in preseason. On third-and-9 from the Rams’ 43-yard line, the second-year defensive tackle bust through the offensive line and dropped quarterback John Wolford for a 6-yard loss, the Texans’ fourth sack of the night.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Regrading 2017 NBA draft lottery prospects: The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum at No. 3

It can be a little hard to believe in retrospect that the 2017 NBA draft did not have star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum going first overall, but he did not. Aand that is not even the most peculiar aspect of the top of that draft class. On top of not going first, the St. Louis native was actually picked by the Celtics after team president Danny Ainge traded back in the draft from No. 1 to No. 3 to grab Tatum after it became clear the Philadelphia 76ers were focused on Markelle Fultz instead.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy