ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Liz Cambage breaks silence on WNBA future: 'I've decided to step away from the league for the time being'

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Aizc2_0hJRu02T00

Nearly six months ago, Liz Cambage signed a contract with the Los Angeles Sparks during free agency, fulfilling her life-long dream of repping the purple and gold.

Three weeks ago, amid a frustrating season for both parties, the organization and Cambage agreed to a “contract divorce” which permanently freed the Sparks of Cambage and Cambage of the Sparks.

The news came out of nowhere and left us without much dialogue from either side on what caused the breakup on July 26th — not much from the Sparks and not a peep from Cambage.

But on Monday we got a little something. The former WNBA scoring champion (2018) broke her silence on with this social media post.

So, Cambage seems to have regrets about her final days and how it played out. But her decision to step away from the Sparks, we’ve now learned isn’t just that. It’s a step away from the WNBA entirely.

There was speculation during the most recent offseason that the 6’8″ center might step away from basketball after citing mental health as the reason behind her missing the Tokyo Olympics. And not long before free agency, she spoke on the league’s financial treatment of players after learning of Becky Hammon’s $1 million contract with the Las Vegas Aces.

But when her dream team came calling, the decision must have been an easy one to make.

Now, with her being done with the WNBA, she’ll take the time to work on her “healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors.”

There’s surely more to come. Stay tuned.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of WNBA Star Brittney Griner

Earlier this month, Brittney Griner was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison after she was arrested at an airport for having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. She's already been in Russian custody for several months now. Many people have been speaking out on her behalf over the past few months and that includes her ex-wife.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
Popculture

Dwyane Wade Makes Request to Legally Change Name, Gender of Transgender Daughter

Dwyane Wade has filed to legally change the name and gender of his transgender daughter Zaya. According to The Blast, the NBA legend is asking a Los Angeles County Court judge to make the transition official and change his daughter's name to Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade. Wade has to officially ask the court since Zaya is not 18 years old.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Destroys Skip Bayless Following Bronny James Jr. Debacle

Skip Bayless found himself as the villain on Twitter yesterday as he offered up some criticism for Bronny James Jr. As many of you already know by now, Bronny was playing basketball in France with a club team from California. Bronny was sensational throughout the match and he was able to come through with an impressive dunk that had all of Twitter talking.
NBA
Black Enterprise

Janet Hill, Mother of Former NBA Player Grant Hill Passes Away at 74

An outpouring of love and condolences has been spreading throughout the sports world and beyond toward former NBA player Grant Hill as he is mourning the death of his mother. The former Duke basketball player and current part owner of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks acknowledged his mother, Janet Hill, passing via his social media account on Tuesday, Aug. 16. She was 74.
NBA
Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cambage
Person
Becky Hammon
Essence

Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova

"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Racy Sweatshirt Is Going Viral

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

LeBron James slaps down rumor his highly recruited 17-year-old son has committed to play college ball for Oregon, saying 'when Bronny makes his choice you'll hear it from him'

Bronny James doesn't look like a duck, swim like a duck, or quack like a duck, and according to his father LeBron, he's not any closer to becoming one by committing to the University of Oregon. Ducks fans had reason to celebrate after On3.com reported Tuesday that Oregon had emerged...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For The Time Being#The Los Angeles Sparks#The Las Vegas Aces
The Spun

Details Emerging From Where Brittney Griner Will Serve Time

WNBA star Brittney Griner has already been convicted of drug smuggling charges and sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. What was unclear, however, was where she'll serve her sentence. Griner's legal team has appealed Griner's conviction. If it's not overturned, the two-time Olympic gold medalist will serve her sentence...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking: FOX retains and expands Big Ten football and basketball media rights

FOX has not only retained their investment in Big Ten football and basketball but is expanding it. The network announced on Thursday its new deal with the Power Five conference and it is good news for fans of the Big Ten and college sports in general. FOX, which holds a percentage of the Big Ten Network, will continue to be the flagship for the conference. In this new media rights deal. FOX will now air more Big Ten football across their multiple platforms (FOX, FS1 and the Big Ten Network) as well as adding late slots for UCLA and USC when...
COLLEGE SPORTS
golfmagic.com

Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf

It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Super League
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant: The life story you may not know

Basketball superstar Kobe Bryant's unbelievable talent began to captivate audiences while he was still playing high school basketball. His phenomenal athleticism, self-confidence, and laser focus on becoming one of the greatest basketball players to grace an NBA court led him straight to the big leagues as a teenager. Bryant manifested...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal says Warriors' Stephen Curry is 'by far' the best player in the world: 'I love that kid'

Four-time NBA champion. Eight-time All-NBA. Two-time scoring champ. Two-time NBA MVP, including the only unanimous selection in league history. All-time leader in 3-pointers made. For any other player, this resumé alone would merit significant consideration as the greatest to ever play basketball. But for whatever reason, fans, analysts --...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy