'I play to win:' Jon Rahm isn't concerned with his FedEx Cup Playoff standing or the latest LIV Golf news

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Rahm can’t quite put his finger on why he’s played so well in the BMW Championship. Despite four top-10 finishes in five starts, including a win in 2020, he doesn’t want to talk about his history at the third-oldest tournament on the PGA Tour’s schedule.

“I had no idea,” Rahm said of his stellar record. “I sometimes don’t want to know those things. I don’t want to think about it.”

The 27-year-old isn’t sure whether it’s the playoff pressure or the type of golf course that plays hosts to the penultimate event of the FedEx Cup Playoffs that brings out his best game. What he does know is that, no matter what, he’s playing for the win, and his standing in the season-long race won’t come in to play.

My goal is to finish as high as possible on the leaderboard. I play to win; and if not, I’m going to try to finish second; and if not, third; and so on. 30th is better than 31st. Simple as that, right?” explained Rahm. “My mindset doesn’t really change. I know the consequences could be greater if going into next week if you miss a shot or not, but you can’t be down the stretch thinking, ‘If I don’t make a birdie, I’m going to be in 17th place next week.’

“When you do with that, it’s a consequence of what you do on the golf course, and I just choose to focus on what I have to do at the moment.”

That attitude is what has propelled the former World No. 1 – as both an amateur and professional – to seven wins on both the PGA and DP World tours, as well as his first major championship at the 2021 U.S. Open.

This season on Tour, Rahm has missed just one cut – his first start at the Fortinet Championship last September – and has earned seven top-10 finishes in 17 starts, including a win at the Mexico Open, a runner-up Sentry Tournament of Champions and a T-3 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

His unrivaled confidence and rising status in the game makes Rahm a prime target for the upstart LIV Golf Invitational Series, but don’t expect the Spaniard to jump ship any time soon. After all, he wasn’t even aware of the court hearing last week that denied LIV players Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford access to the first playoff event.

“Well, I can tell you I had zero attention on it. I only found out that it was going on because I walked by player dining and I saw about ten really nervous people pacing all around the room and I thought, ‘Well, there’s something going on,'” Rahm said. “I asked and heard what was going on. But I never really — I was in the room when the judge made her decision known, but only because I was walking by and they told me it was time. So I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll stay.’

“They chose to leave the PGA Tour, they chose to go join another tour knowing the consequences; and then try to come back and get, you know, courts and justice in the way wouldn’t have, I would say, sit extremely well with me.”

“It’s not the last thing we are going to hear from them, but I don’t know. I just started watching the show Suits, so I’m kind of learning now about what happens in a courtroom,” he said with a laugh.

LIV Golf has poached some of the Tour’s top talent, including three of the top seven players on the last year’s BMW Championship leaderboard. Rahm views that loss as an addition by subtraction.

“One of the great things about the PGA Tour is the depth of field,” said Rahm, singling out rising stars like last week’s winner Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young. “So there’s always a hungrier future star coming that’s willing to put in the work and make themselves known. Lack of talent on the PGA Tour and the world of golf is not an issue.”

