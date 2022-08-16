ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game

Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series

Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves show they're serious about keeping young roster intact

The Atlanta Braves have locked up another prized piece of their present and future. The team announced it signed rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year, $72 million contract on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Harris made his MLB debut on May 28 and has since become manager Brian Snitker's...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves earn ice cream machine after recent Mets series

Ice cream is a delight for many, and Thursday night, it was ice cream, plus a win, that brought a collective gleam to the Atlanta Braves. Winning professional ballgames is the aim for any squad on a nightly basis, and though Atlanta has become especially astute at doing so as of late, some extra motivation to continue producing is always a fruitful allurement.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Braves get huge Max Fried boost ahead of tilt vs. Mets

The Atlanta Braves are surging and now sit just 4.5 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East. They’ll also get a huge boost on Thursday for a matchup with their divisional rivals. Max Fried is returning to the rotation after a seven-day absence due to a concussion. He’ll take the […] The post Braves get huge Max Fried boost ahead of tilt vs. Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA

