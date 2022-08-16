Read full article on original website
Related
Does Marcell Ozuna have a spot in Braves lineup?
With the young Braves prospects stepping up to the plate this season, it leaves Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna in an awkward situation where Ozuna’s contract may not be worth his on-field performance.
Marcell Ozuna responds to DUI arrest from Braves clubhouse (Video)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter/outfielder Marcell Ozuna has spoken after his DUI arrest. Hours since he was arrested by Norcross police for a DUI and failing to maintain his lane, Marcell Ozuna briefly spoke with the local media … live from the Atlanta Braves clubhouse…. This is Ozuna’s third year...
Why Alex Anthopoulos is the best general manager in Atlanta sports history
Jon Chuckery explains why he believes Alex Anthopoulos is the best General Manager in all of Atlanta sports history Thursday night on The Jon Chuckery Show.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Braves prediction, odds and pick – 8/19/2022
It is a rematch of last year’s World Series as the Houston Astros head to the Deep South to take on the team that eliminated them, the Atlanta Braves. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Braves prediction and pick. These teams met in an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
There Was A Wild Play In Wednesday’s Mets-Braves Game
There was a wild play in Wednesday's game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves.
FOX Sports
Braves' Austin Riley CRUSHES a three-run homer vs. Astros
Austin Riley's three-run homer helped the Atlanta Braves grab an early 3-0 lead against the Houston Astros. It was Riley's 31st homer of the season.
FOX Sports
Astros play the Braves after Tucker's 4-hit game
Houston Astros (77-43, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-0, .00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, five strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (14-5, 3.14 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Astros +110; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros play in game 2 of series
Houston Astros (77-44, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (74-47, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Cristian Javier (7-8, 2.96 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -140, Astros +119; over/under is 7 1/2...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves show they're serious about keeping young roster intact
The Atlanta Braves have locked up another prized piece of their present and future. The team announced it signed rookie outfielder Michael Harris II to an eight-year, $72 million contract on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old Harris made his MLB debut on May 28 and has since become manager Brian Snitker's...
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves earn ice cream machine after recent Mets series
Ice cream is a delight for many, and Thursday night, it was ice cream, plus a win, that brought a collective gleam to the Atlanta Braves. Winning professional ballgames is the aim for any squad on a nightly basis, and though Atlanta has become especially astute at doing so as of late, some extra motivation to continue producing is always a fruitful allurement.
Braves get huge Max Fried boost ahead of tilt vs. Mets
The Atlanta Braves are surging and now sit just 4.5 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East. They’ll also get a huge boost on Thursday for a matchup with their divisional rivals. Max Fried is returning to the rotation after a seven-day absence due to a concussion. He’ll take the […] The post Braves get huge Max Fried boost ahead of tilt vs. Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Comments / 0