KTBS
Louisiana bond commission keeps hold on New Orleans projects over city's abortion stance
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Bond Commission on Thursday voted for the second consecutive month to delay approval of funding for a New Orleans electrical substation over local officials' defiance of the state's abortion ban. Commissioners voted 7-6 to deny a request from the Sewerage & Water...
KTBS
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
KTBS
Bond Commission sits on power plant financing until New Orleans rescinds abortion policy
The Sewerage and Water Board plant in New Orleans, pictured Aug. 18, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) New Orleans officials will have to rescind a resolution not to enforce Louisiana’s abortion law — or at least explain in person why they won’t — if the city wants preliminary approval for money needed to build a critical infrastructure power plant.
KTBS
Suit alleges Catholic schools discriminate against disabled
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Catholic church officials in New Orleans are accused in a class-action lawsuit of discriminating against children with disabilities. WWL-TV reports that the lawsuit says the Archdiocese of New Orleans illegally asks questions about student’s disabilities on application forms and fails to make accommodations for students with physical or learning disabilities at its area schools.
KTBS
NOLA Mayor Cantrell warns police shortage 'could mean there will be no Mardi Gras'
NEW ORLEANS - Responding to the last question in the last of a series of community meetings, Mayor LaToya Cantrell made a comment that drove home her concerns about New Orleans' shrinking police force. "What will Mardi Gras look like next year, given the alarming rate of attrition in the...
KTBS
Deputy quits after report he didn't respond to rape report
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A deputy constable for a New Orleans city court has resigned following allegations he didn’t act when a witness told him a woman was being raped. The deputy had already been suspended after the allegation was made. The constable for 2nd City Court, Edwin...
KTBS
Cannon moved from French Quarter park as Confederate symbol
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans has quietly moved a cannon owned by a unit that fought for the Confederacy out of a French Quarter park to a Louisiana National Guard museum. The pocket park overlooking Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral was renamed last year from Washington Artillery Park to Oscar Dunn Park, honoring a lieutenant governor who took office in 1868 as the nation’s first Black elected executive.
