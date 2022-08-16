ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTBS

Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
KTBS

Bond Commission sits on power plant financing until New Orleans rescinds abortion policy

The Sewerage and Water Board plant in New Orleans, pictured Aug. 18, 2022. (Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) New Orleans officials will have to rescind a resolution not to enforce Louisiana’s abortion law — or at least explain in person why they won’t — if the city wants preliminary approval for money needed to build a critical infrastructure power plant.
KTBS

Suit alleges Catholic schools discriminate against disabled

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Catholic church officials in New Orleans are accused in a class-action lawsuit of discriminating against children with disabilities. WWL-TV reports that the lawsuit says the Archdiocese of New Orleans illegally asks questions about student’s disabilities on application forms and fails to make accommodations for students with physical or learning disabilities at its area schools.
KTBS

Deputy quits after report he didn't respond to rape report

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A deputy constable for a New Orleans city court has resigned following allegations he didn’t act when a witness told him a woman was being raped. The deputy had already been suspended after the allegation was made. The constable for 2nd City Court, Edwin...
KTBS

Cannon moved from French Quarter park as Confederate symbol

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans has quietly moved a cannon owned by a unit that fought for the Confederacy out of a French Quarter park to a Louisiana National Guard museum. The pocket park overlooking Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral was renamed last year from Washington Artillery Park to Oscar Dunn Park, honoring a lieutenant governor who took office in 1868 as the nation’s first Black elected executive.
