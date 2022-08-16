Read full article on original website
Prosecutors: Alex Murdaugh stole from brother; family firm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A disbarred South Carolina attorney charged with killing his wife and son has been indicted on another round of financial crimes. This time, prosecutors say 54-year-old Alex Murdaugh stole nearly $295,000 from the PMPED Law Firm founded by his prominent legal family a century ago. Prosecutors say Murdaugh cashed a $121,000 check meant for his brother. They say he also took $175,000 of settlements for huis own use that was supposed to go into the firm’s bank account. Murdaugh is awaiting trial likely in January on the murder charges for the June 2021 shootings of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul as well as about 90 other charges.
Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A man who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced to 40 years in prison. Caleb Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings at Freeman High School, pleaded guilty earlier this year in Spokane County Superior Court. The 20-year-old Sharpe showed no emotion as Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Friday. He will get credit for the nearly five years he has already been in custody. Prior to sentencing, Sharpe apologized to his victims in his first public comments since his arrest five years ago.
Michigan GOP governor nominee Dixon picks running mate
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon has chosen former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate in her bid to unseat Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Hernandez served two terms in the Michigan House ending in 2020, when he ran unsuccessfully for the U.S. House. He chaired the powerful budget-writing House Appropriations Committee for one term. Dixon said in a statement Friday that “Hernandez as lieutenant governor will help to improve our schools, create safer communities and improve our economy.” Hernandez said Dixon’s “vision is the right one for Michigan.”
Ex-Virginia official sues after losing job over Jan. 6 posts
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia official has filed a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Jason Miyares and his staff after she lost her job over social media posts praising the Capitol rioters as “patriots” and falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Monique Miles alleges in her lawsuit that Miyares and members of his staff damaged her professional reputation when a spokesperson told the media she had resigned and that she was not transparent during her initial interviews for the job. Miles said she was forced out of her job and that she was never asked about her political views during her interviews. The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.
Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation
Eighty-five suspects were arrested and over $12.8 million in drugs were confiscated in a two-year undercover drug trafficking investigation, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday. The investigation entitled, “Operation Flying Ice,” stemmed from a September 2020 search warrant in Winter Haven, Florida, that netted just one pound...
Court opens door to voiding N. Carolina Voter ID amendment
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Supreme Court has opened the door to nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. The court’s 4-3 majority ruled on Friday that lawmakers who put it on the ballot were elected from districts tainted by illegal racial bias. But since nullifying a voter approved amendment is a serious move, it wants a trial judge to gather more evidence first. It’s a victory for the state NAACP, which said it shows that “rigging elections by trampling on the rights of Black voters has consequences.” Republican state House Speaker Tim Moore calls it “blatant judicial activism.”
Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police are trying to determine a motive in three seemingly random shootings along an interstate highway in Alabama and Georgia that left a motorist critically wounded. A suspect was arrested without incident with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a large number of weapons in his white Cadillac Fleetwood. Thirty-nine-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown, of Montgomery, Alabama, is being held without bond on attempted murder and other charges as authorities search his digital footprint for clues. No attorney was listed in his court record.
Judge reinstates work requirement in Georgia Medicaid plan
ATLANTA (AP) — In a victory for Georgia’s Republican governor, a federal judge has reinstated a work requirement in the state’s plan to expand Medicaid coverage to more low-income residents. U.S. District Judge Lisa Godbey Wood said the Biden administration’s decision to revoke approval of the work requirement and a related Georgia proposal to charge some Medicaid recipients monthly premiums was arbitrary and capricious. The work requirement was approved by then-President Donald Trump’s administration, but the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Centers announced last month that it was revoking approval of that plan and the premium requirement. An email after hours to CMS was not immediately returned.
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were donated to UAMS’s facility but they were allegedly stolen after they had been sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor says a federal investigation is underway. Police in East Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested Jeremy Pauley, accusing him of buying human body parts from an Arkansas woman.
US protections for Idaho salmon, steelhead are here to stay
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A five-year review by U.S. officials has determined that Endangered Species Act protections for ocean-going salmon and steelhead that reproduce in the Snake River and its Idaho tributaries must stay in effect. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s fisheries division review released Thursday found that steelhead, spring and summer chinook, sockeye and fall chinook that return to Idaho on rivers from the Pacific Ocean should retain current government protections. The agency says threats from climate change increase the urgency improving fish passage at hydropower dams and restoring fish habitats. The protections limit fishing and how dams are operated on the Columbia and Snake rivers.
Tropical storm warnings out for parts of Texas, Mexico coast
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical storm warnings have been issued for a stretch of the lower Texas Gulf Coast and part of Mexico’s northeast shoreline amid forecasts that an offshore disturbance would become a tropical storm in coming hours. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said Friday evening that an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft found maximum sustained winds near 35 mph in the slowly strengthening system. It’s in the Gulf some 400 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande river and moving to the northwest. A tropical storm warning is in effect for parts of Mexico as well as the Texas coast from Port Mansfield south to the mouth of the Rio Grande River.
2 shark bites reported at S. Carolina’s most popular beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two swimmers have survived shark attacks this week at South Carolina’s most popular beach. Police say both were bitten in Myrtle Beach on the same day and a half-mile apart. One woman from Pittsburgh needed hundreds of stitches after she was bitten in the forearm in waist-deep water on Monday. The other suffered a more glancing bite to the leg. Shark attacks on humans are extremely rare. The International Shark Attack File says just 47 shark bites were reported at beaches in the U.S. last year, after many millions of people enjoyed the water.
