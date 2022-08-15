Read full article on original website
Does Marcell Ozuna have a spot in Braves lineup?
With the young Braves prospects stepping up to the plate this season, it leaves Atlanta and Marcell Ozuna in an awkward situation where Ozuna’s contract may not be worth his on-field performance.
New York Mets right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker (back) scratched from Sunday start
New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker was scratched from Sunday’s start in Philadelphia due to a back injury. The team
Braves initiate extension talks with Dansby Swanson after Michael Harris deal
The Atlanta Braves have been making key signings to their roster in the last few years. During the MLB trade deadline, they locked up star third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year deal, keeping him for the long haul. Just two days ago, they made another key signing, extending standout rookie Michael Harris to an eight-year deal.
MLB・
Braves' Austin Riley CRUSHES a three-run homer vs. Astros
Austin Riley's three-run homer helped the Atlanta Braves grab an early 3-0 lead against the Houston Astros. It was Riley's 31st homer of the season.
