Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim
Green Bay Packers have added another pass-catcher for Aaron Rodgers as the regular season fast approaches. Just don’t expect him to fill the massive left by superstar wideout Davante Adams. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Green Bay scooped up wide receiver Travis Fulgham off the waiver wire on Wednesday. The Packers have claimed WR Travis […] The post Packers add another weapon for Aaron Rodgers with waiver claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Paul Finebaum reveals team most likely to take down Alabama
Alabama football is the obvious favorite to win the national championship but Paul Finebaum has made his pick for the team most likely to get in their way. Paul Finebaum had an utterly shocking take on national championship contenders on ESPN this week!. Just kidding. The ESPN analyst actually said...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jerry Jones Responds To Antonio Brown
Antonio Brown is not on a team right now, which has led most people to believe he is retired from professional football. Given the way he exited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it is hard to imagine a team giving him much of a chance, as he usually tends to bring all sorts of drama with him. Having said that, Brown still has a desire to play, and it seems like the Dallas Cowboys are a preferred destination.
New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers game recap: Everything we know
The New Orleans Saints came up short against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, losing their second preseason game by a final score of 20-10. There weren’t many minutes played by the starters, with second-year quarterback Ian Book leading the offense for most of the evening without his best playmakers in the lineup. Still, we learned a lot with many position battles playing out in each phase of the game on offense, defense, and special teams. Here’s everything you need to know:
Falcons DB Isaiah Oliver Seeing Snaps at New Position
Oliver has spent his entire career at cornerback, starting outside and now working in the slot.
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Has Preferred Starting Lineup For Wide Receivers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently called out the team's young receivers. The reigning MVP wants to see more consistency from that position group. “The young guys, especially young receivers, we've got to be way more consistent,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route. We've got to get better in that area.”
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch
Clemson football and Dabo Swinney endured a disappointing- by their lofty standards- season in 2021, winning 10 games while falling short of the College Football Playoff, a destination they’ve become familiar with in recent years. Last year’s starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, contributed to the underachieving squad, as the former 5-star recruit had a very uneven […] The post Dabo Swinney names DJ Uiagalelei as Clemson football starting QB over Cade Klubnik, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gladiators dominate Jaguars as high school football season begins
The first big weekend of the high school football season kicked off last evening in Athens, with the Clarke Central Gladiators at home against the Cedar Shoals Jaguars in the latest installment of that cross-town rivalry: Clarke Central won 40-0, their 13th win in the last 14 installments of the Classic City Championship.
Falcons OT Kaleb McGary Playing 'Really Good Football', Says Arthur Smith
McGary is entering the final year of his rookie contract.
FOX Sports
Jets, Falcons get heated early in joint practice session
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There was some pushing, shoving and a couple of swings between the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons. The teams got together Friday for the first of two joint sessions at the Jets' practice facility — and the tempers matched the sultry heat early on.
A Look Into Kim Mulkey's Transfer Portal Class
Mulkey hit the portal with force this offseason, reels in No. 1 prospect Angel Reese
Packers sitting 30 players vs. Saints, Jordan Love to start at QB
The Green Bay Packers made 30 of the roster’s 85 players inactive for Friday night’s preseason game against the New Orleans Saints. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t play, meaning Jordan Love will make his second consecutive start of the preseason. Five receivers and five safeties are inactive. Of...
Former Bulls 14th Overall Pick Reportedly Signing With The Celtics
According to Tim Staudt of WILX News 10, the Boston Celtics are bringing Denzel Valentine in for training camp. He was the 14th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls, and has also played for the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBC Sports
Marcell Ozuna arrested for DUI in Georgia
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning. Norcross Police said Ozuna was pulled over for failing to maintain the proper lane and later booked at Gwinnett County Jail for DUI. Ozuna, who was arrested in May 2021 on charges of felony assault...
