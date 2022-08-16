ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed

Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
nationalinterest.org

Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans

The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
inputmag.com

Snap may be a camera company, but only its software sells

Snap might not be making a sequel to the Pixy drone after all. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Snapchat maker is “sunsetting future development” on its easy-to-use drone, seemingly in part of a broader effort to cut costs after the company’s second-quarter earnings. Snap isn’t...
The Associated Press

Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops

LONGQUAN, China (AP) — Hundreds of persimmon trees that should be loaded with yellow fruit lie wilted in Gan Bingdong’s greenhouse in southwestern China, adding to mounting farm losses in a scorching summer that is the country’s driest in six decades. Gan’s farm south of the industrial metropolis of Chongqing lost half its vegetable crop in heat as high as 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) and a drought that has shrunk the giant Yangtze River and wilted crops across central China. Gan’s surviving eggplants are no bigger than strawberries. A reservoir beside his farm has run dry, forcing him to pump groundwater. “This year’s high temperatures are very annoying,” Gan said.
inputmag.com

How to check if an EV qualifies for new U.S. tax credits

Tax credits for buying an electric vehicle have been a huge selling point to get people to switch over from their gas-powered counterparts. Luckily, the EV credits are sticking around after President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. The new law includes a number of tax,...
inputmag.com

Apple might launch the iPhone 14 on September 7

Apple is planning on introducing the iPhone 14 on September 7, Bloomberg reports. The event would line up with Apple’s traditional September launch for its flagship smartphone, and likely include the introduction of new Apple Watches, iOS 16, and watchOS 9. New hardware — Apple’s expected to take a...
inputmag.com

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a gamechanger for drones under 250 grams

When talking about drones, there’s a sweet spot of weighing less than 250 grams so that it doesn’t have to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). But the tradeoff is that drone makers usually have to cut premium features to meet that weight limit. That leaves consumers with the choice between a more expensive drone with all the latest tech, or one that is much lighter but lacks some crucial features.
