See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
EXCLUSIVE: America's richest black man, tax cheat Robert Smith, put his girlfriend up in NYC apartment, and bought $5.3M nightclub in French Alps and 300-acre Colorado ranch with unclaimed income as he fights to keep spending details sealed
Billionaire tax cheat Robert Smith put up his girlfriend in a lavish apartment using business funds and bought luxury properties around the world using untaxed income, court documents claim. A federal investigator's affidavit lists a 300-acre ranch in Colorado, a club and condos in the French Alps and a Sonoma...
nationalinterest.org
Wiped Clean: Biden Cancels $3.9 Billion in Student Loans
The action covers 208,000 people who were enrolled at ITT Technical Institute between 2005 and 2016. The Biden administration confirmed on Tuesday that it will cancel $3.9 billion in student loan debt for more than 200,000 students who attended the now-defunct ITT Technical Institute, according to a new Washington Post report.
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.
The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.
inputmag.com
Snap may be a camera company, but only its software sells
Snap might not be making a sequel to the Pixy drone after all. The Wall Street Journal reports that the Snapchat maker is “sunsetting future development” on its easy-to-use drone, seemingly in part of a broader effort to cut costs after the company’s second-quarter earnings. Snap isn’t...
Chicken wing prices have plunged to pre-pandemic levels. That's great news for the stock market, Fundstrat says
"Inflation was the single biggest headwind for markets in 2022 and the inflection is the key to market recovery," Fundstrat's Tom Lee said.
Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops
LONGQUAN, China (AP) — Hundreds of persimmon trees that should be loaded with yellow fruit lie wilted in Gan Bingdong’s greenhouse in southwestern China, adding to mounting farm losses in a scorching summer that is the country’s driest in six decades. Gan’s farm south of the industrial metropolis of Chongqing lost half its vegetable crop in heat as high as 41 degrees Celsius (106 Fahrenheit) and a drought that has shrunk the giant Yangtze River and wilted crops across central China. Gan’s surviving eggplants are no bigger than strawberries. A reservoir beside his farm has run dry, forcing him to pump groundwater. “This year’s high temperatures are very annoying,” Gan said.
inputmag.com
How to check if an EV qualifies for new U.S. tax credits
Tax credits for buying an electric vehicle have been a huge selling point to get people to switch over from their gas-powered counterparts. Luckily, the EV credits are sticking around after President Joe Biden recently signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. The new law includes a number of tax,...
inputmag.com
Apple might launch the iPhone 14 on September 7
Apple is planning on introducing the iPhone 14 on September 7, Bloomberg reports. The event would line up with Apple’s traditional September launch for its flagship smartphone, and likely include the introduction of new Apple Watches, iOS 16, and watchOS 9. New hardware — Apple’s expected to take a...
inputmag.com
The DJI Mini 3 Pro is a gamechanger for drones under 250 grams
When talking about drones, there’s a sweet spot of weighing less than 250 grams so that it doesn’t have to be registered with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). But the tradeoff is that drone makers usually have to cut premium features to meet that weight limit. That leaves consumers with the choice between a more expensive drone with all the latest tech, or one that is much lighter but lacks some crucial features.
