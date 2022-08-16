ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
denverpioneers.com

DU Women’s Soccer Hosts San Diego in Thursday’s Season Opener

DU captured its fifth Summit League regular-season title before advancing to the Summit League Final with a 4-2 shootout-win over South Dakota in the semifinal. In the title game against South Dakota State, then-junior Sydney Sharp scored just 26 seconds into the match to give DU an early 1-0 lead. SDSU scored four in a row before then-senior Devan McSwain's 86th-minute goal pulled DU within two, though South Dakota State would go on to win 4-2.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy