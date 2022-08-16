DU captured its fifth Summit League regular-season title before advancing to the Summit League Final with a 4-2 shootout-win over South Dakota in the semifinal. In the title game against South Dakota State, then-junior Sydney Sharp scored just 26 seconds into the match to give DU an early 1-0 lead. SDSU scored four in a row before then-senior Devan McSwain's 86th-minute goal pulled DU within two, though South Dakota State would go on to win 4-2.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO