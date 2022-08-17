ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire officials: Arson suspected in 2 Friday fires

By Drew Wilson
 3 days ago

Investigators say early morning fires Friday at two vacant houses were intentional. Wilson police are working with Wilson Fire/Rescue Services to determine how the fires started at 804 Vance St. E. and at 810 Green St. E. According to reports filed by James P. Campbell, deputy fire chief of Wilson Fire/Rescue Services, no firefighters or civilians were injured in either […]

WITN

POLICE: Mid-day shooting sends man to hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man was shot in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the shooting was reported just before 1:00 in the 500 block of Cleveland Street. When officers got to the scene, they were notified of a...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Victim ends up at beauty supply store after broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A shooting victim ended up at a beauty supply store after a broad-daylight shooting in Rocky Mount Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just before 12:55 p.m. as gunshots fired in the 500 block of Cleveland Street, which is between S. Church Street and W. Raleigh Boulevard, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Garysburg man arrested for 2021 crime

JACKSON – An old criminal case has resulted in an arrest. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reports that 33-year-old Jacob Davis of Garysburg was served with an outstanding arrest warrant on Aug. 11. NCSO Lt. A. Collier served the warrant, which charged Davis with larceny of motor vehicle...
GARYSBURG, NC
WITN

One man & child arrested in Edgecombe Co. shooting; another man still at large

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say a man is still at large after another man and child were arrested in the case of a shooting. The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney has been arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man dies after he’s hit by car in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said a man died after he was hit by a car Thursday night. The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of East Grand and Park avenues, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. Bernard Grant,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

NC correctional officer passes away during training

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Department of Public Safety reports one of its correctional officers has passed away. Naomi Carroll-Moore passed away on Thursday, according to a media release. Preliminary information indicates that Carroll-Moore, 56, was participating in training on Tuesday at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh. Officials said sometime after […]
RALEIGH, NC
neusenews.com

KPD seeking assistance identifying larceny suspect

The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a larceny suspect. Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) identity is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount pedestrian killed after struck by car

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man crossing the street in Rocky Mount Thursday night is dead after police say a car hit him. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 50-year-old Bernard Grant was hit by a Nissan sedan driven by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones while crossing the street. Police say...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Escaped inmate last seen in Clayton

Officials say as of 2 p.m., Michael Glover was last spotted in Clayton, heading into Wake County. He is believed to have switched vehicles. People should be on the lookout for either a brown or silver Ford Fusion with license plate HHK1455.
rrspin.com

Garysburg woman arrested, charged after speeding stop

A Garysburg woman was arrested and charged Wednesday evening after a Weldon police officer stopped her for speeding. Weldon Chief Christopher Davis said the arrest of Alexis Rebecca Barnes, 25, occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Third and Chestnut streets. Corporal S. McKimmey stopped the vehicle and...
GARYSBURG, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount police arrest man on drug & gun charges

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police have arrested a man on drug and gun charges. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 42-year-old Kenneth Stancil was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule-1 controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for use, storage, or sale of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train

BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
BENSON, NC
Wilson, NC
The Wilson Times celebrated its 100th anniversary Feb. 18, 1996, with a gala celebration and open house. From humble beginnings in a building on an alley behind the county courthouse, the Times had overcome competitors and become one of the few surviving family-owned daily newspapers in North Carolina.

