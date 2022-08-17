Fire officials: Arson suspected in 2 Friday fires

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two adults and one child were taken to a hospital in Durham Friday night after police say the family crashed an SUV into their own apartment. The driver of an SUV plowed into an apartment unit at about 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Shannon Road in Durham, a CBS 17 journalist at the scene said.

