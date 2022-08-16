ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
ktoy1047.com

Citizens awarded by sheriff after giving chase to manhunt suspect

The couple, Johnny and Victoria Stevens, gave chase to Hector Alejandro Aguilar, 32, who shot a sheriff’s deputy in the face during a manhunt on Saturday, August 6. Aguilar had already shot two people in Hooks, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition. Because of the couple’s...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com

Bowie County Sheriff’s Office to recognize citizens who helped in armed pursuit

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office will recognize two citizens for their heroic efforts in helping locate and end the horrific acts perpetrated by Hector Alejandro Pintor Aguilar. Aguilar was wanted for a murder that was committed earlier this month when he was confronted by Bowie County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Lillis. Aguilar shot Lt. Lillis in the face before fleeing in a stolen truck.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, TX
City
Texarkana, TX
County
Bowie County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Maud, TX
ktoy1047.com

Two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning causes delays on interstate

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries. Reports indicate that the driver of a black pickup rear-ended a cement truck as they were traveling on the interstate. The Bowie County Sheriff’s Department gave awards to two civilians at a ceremony today at the Bi-State Justice Building.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

Texarkana police investigate two missing person cases

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are searching for two missing people in the Texarkana area. The cases are not related, but detectives are hoping to find answers for both families. The most recent missing person's case is a teenager reported missing last Tuesday. Lee Cheatham, 17, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes and weighs about 160 pounds.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Man arrested for indecent exposure in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is accused of exposing himself and following a woman with children in her car in Titus County on Tuesday evening. A female driver reported to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office that while traveling, they saw a man standing outside of his car with his pants pulled down, exposing […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Ray
hopeprescott.com

Charlie Sanford Charged With Possession of Meth

On August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:48am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Sanford, 34, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Sanford was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 2400 block of West Division Street in Hope, AR. Sanford was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Jimmie Smith Charged With Harassment

On August 15, 2022 at approximately 6:30am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jimmie Smith, 66, of Hope, AR. Mr. Smith was arrested and charged with harassment and served a foreign warrant service. The arrest occurred in the 900 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Smith was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Derrick Woodley Charged With Possession of Cocaine

On August 10, 2022 at approximately 2:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Derrick Woodley, 29, of Prescott, AR. Mr. Woodley was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance cocaine, possession of controlled substance marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 600 block of South Main Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Woodley and was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
PRESCOTT, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Weed Eater#Dallas Cowboy#General Motors#Agency
ktoy1047.com

Police announce date for Trunk or Treat

The event will be Saturday, October 29, at Spring Lake Park. The police announced that this year will be a walk-up style event instead of drive-through as it was the past two years during COVID. Businesses, churches, and organizations interested in participating should contact Shawn Vaughn with Texas-side police at...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTAL

Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb. Taylor Rene Parker, 29, faces the death penalty if convicted in...
SIMMS, TX
KLTV

Affidavit: Witnesses say fighting, threats led to shooting of Longview ISD student

Titus County commissioners seek $2M in Rescue Plan funds for road projects. KLTV 7′s Kristine Guevara speaks with Titus County Judge Brian Lee about American Rescue Plan Act funds. Lee says the commissioners are requesting to use $2 million of the $6.3 million for road funding. Each of the four precincts will have $500,000 to use for their projects in the coming years.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb police arrest man after high-speed chase

The vehicle was stolen from a home on FM 1840 before being spotted by an officer near Fulton Street and FM 2735. The suspect, identified as Mason Whillock, fled at a high rate of speed down County Road 3213 and FM 2735, sometimes exceeding 122 miles per hour. Whillock was eventually apprehended by De Kalb police, Bowie County deputies, and New Boston PD’s K9 unit between County Road 3216 and FM 114 on Highway 259 North.
DE KALB, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Kicker 102.5

Big Change Coming to ‘Trunk or Treat’ at Spring Lake Park Texarkana

Halloween might still be a way off but it's great to know that plans are already being made for the next Trunk or Treating event in Spring Lake Park in Texarkana. The City of Texarkana Texas along with the Texarkana Texas Police shared on Facebook that they are working on some ideas to make this year's event bigger and better than ever. As we all know the last couple of years the event was a drive-thru style for limited contact to the pandemic.
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Man found dead in Texarkana home with small child; arrest made

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana police have made an arrest in the death of a man who was found Monday morning inside a College Hill home where a young child was also found uninjured. The victim is identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., 27, of Texarkana, Ark. Arrested in his death...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Arrest Made in Edward Street Shooting

The ongoing death investigation in the 1600 block of Edwards Street began around 8:05 this morning. The victim has been identified as Bonderick Nard Jr., a twenty-seven-year-old male from Texarkana, Arkansas. Due to the facts in the case, obtained by Criminal Investigation Division Detectives, a Capital Murder Warrant has been...
ktoy1047.com

Overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-30

The wreck occurred at the Loop Exit, and traffic has been delayed in the area as police and first responders work the scene. The Overton Brooks VA Medical Center has opened their new outpatient clinic. Texarkana Water Utilities will be working today in front of 1320 College Drive, between Summerhill...
TEXARKANA, AR
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy