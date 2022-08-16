Read full article on original website
Would You Stay in This Michigan “Hanging Oasis” for $100 a Night?
Recently, at least on social media, people have been expressing their frustrations with listings found on Airbnb. Mostly, the complaints have to do with lack of cleanliness, unexpected fees, expected chores, and the listing, overall, not being worth the money that was charged. A quick search on Tiktok of "Airbnb...
95.3 MNC
Cosmo Hotel in Sodus under demolition
Demolition work began this week at the site of a fatal fire in Berrien County four years ago. On July 28 2018, a fire at the Cosmo Extended Living Hotel on M-139 in Sodus Township took the lives of six people. The hotel hasn’t been in use since. Crews have been working at the site this week, and some of the demolition is already done, according to WSJM.
abc57.com
Man accused of possession of machine gun, unlawful carrying
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying following a search warrant on Thursday, according to the probable cause affidavit. Chekir Bowers was arrested on the charges of possession of a machine gun, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of...
abc57.com
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
WATCH: Did Michigan Couple Capture Disembodied Voice In Cemetery?
The Ick Factor is made up of a husband and wife team that don't exactly have typical jobs. Kari is a Mortician and Josh is a Crematory Operator. Some people may think they are a bit Icky because of their work. But they are hopeful others will see how "normal" people who work in death care really are, as they have their own YouTube series where they investigate specific sites and revisit some haunted history around the state. They also investigated haunted sights to see if they can pick anything abnormal up, and they may have done just that, with a video they recently posted while exploring a Hartford, MI cemetery:
WNDU
Nurse likely headed to trial for Coloma child’s death
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A home health nurse in Berrien County is likely headed to trial on murder charges. Judith Sobol, 43, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of meth in the death of a 3-year-old girl child from Coloma. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, police say the child suffered from numerous medical conditions and required a tracheal tube to breathe.
95.3 MNC
One woman dead in LaPorte shooting
LaPorte officers were called to a residence on Ridge St. on Thursday on a call for a shooting. The resident of the home, Nancy Ainsworth, 57, was transported to Northwest Health, where she was pronounced dead. A male suspect was located a few hours later and was taken into custody.
Former WZZM 13 News Anchor Finds Great Success Starting Their Own Business
Beloved West Michigan news anchor Lauren Stanton woke up West Michigan for nearly 20 years on WZZM 13, and then one day decided it was time for a career change. She’s now seeing great success after stepping from behind the news desk and opening up Retro Boat Rentals with her husband.
WNDU
Elkhart woman sentenced to 110 years in prison for deadly Goshen house fire
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman accused of setting a deadly house fire in Goshen back in May 2021 has been sentenced to two 55-year prison terms. Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder and will serve her sentence consecutively, totaling 110 years in prison. According...
whtc.com
Passenger in Jeep Filled with Teens Loses Life in Collision with Gravel Truck
GEORGETOWN TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 17, 2022) – A teen riding in a Jeep driven by a 17-year-old Kentwood man passed away at the scene after a two-vehicle crash east of Hudsonville on Wednesday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ryan DeVries, deputies and other first responders were...
hometownnewsnow.com
Sleeping in Stolen Truck Charges
(La Porte, IN) - A La Porte area woman allegedly stole a vehicle and later was found sleeping in it outside Walmart. Autumn Rogers, 37, is charged in La Porte Circuit Court. According to La Porte County Police, Rogers took a Ford F-150 belonging to a man who reported his pick-up truck was stolen.
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
WNDU
Juvenile detained in shots fired incident after exiting school bus
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning new details about a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that led police to detain a high school student from South Bend. It happened around 4:00 P.M. at a bus stop on the corner of Huey St. and Bulla St. shortly after students got off the bus.
Zipper Merge Leads To Road Rage Incident On I-196
The zipper merge is something we in West Michigan have mixed feelings about, as in we hate having to do it. But it's not worth violence. The zipper merge one lane squeeze along the Ford Freeway (I-196) from Zeeland to Grandville is the source of a lot of discontentment among West Michigan drivers, but as tempers soar, it's probably a good idea to take a breath before reacting.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo company provides onsite child care for employees amid daycare shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Long wait lists, high costs and limited facilities can leave parents hopeless in the search for child care. According to the Center for American Progress, 44% of Michigan residents live in a child care desert where there are not enough options. A Kalamazoo business eliminated that...
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
WANE-TV
Leaning lighthouse tower of Bremen could collapse into sea
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Bremen said Thursday that an iconic lighthouse at the German city’s port has tilted sideways and could soon topple over entirely. Public broadcaster Radio Bremen quoted the head of the water police, Uwe Old, saying nothing could be done to save the lighthouse.
hometownnewsnow.com
Investigation into Fatal Shooting Continues
(La Porte, IN) - Police said a suspect is being held for the fatal shooting of a woman Thursday in La Porte. Officers during the evening hours responded to a home at 906 Ridge Street. Nancy Ainsworth, 57, who resided at the address, was transported to Northwest Health, where she...
valpo.life
THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
1 airlifted after crash near Constantine
A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.
