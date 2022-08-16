Read full article on original website
Tennessee woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
A woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Corrections facility is facing murder charges after the overdose death of an inmate.
130 pounds of marijuana found inside Madison home
A man is facing charges after police allegedly found about 130 pounds of marijuana inside his home while performing a search warrant.
whvoradio.com
Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital
A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
Catching a killer: sheriffs seek help from public
The Wilson County Sheriff is hoping for the public to help provide leads in the Mya Fuller murder case. Her remains were found on August 6, in a remote field. The sheriff vows an arrest will be made.
fox17.com
Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
whvoradio.com
Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent
The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
thunderboltradio.com
Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason
A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
Gallatin police searching for Subway bandit
Gallatin police are on the hunt for a Subway bandit, a man who burglarized a popular sandwich shop after employees locked up and went home for the evening.
WSMV
Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
Car thefts force woman to quit new job days after moving to TN
Janeice Young had only been living in Murfreesboro for three weeks when her car was stolen by a group of underage burglars who are still on the run.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
Woman whose vehicle fell from Nashville parking garage has died
The woman critically injured when her vehicle fell from a parking structure at Saint Thomas Midtown hospital has died.
New Tennessee short-barrel gun laws add confusion for gun owners and stores
One Nashville gun shop owner says Tennessee's new short-barrel gun law has probably caused more confusion than clarity.
Man kidnapped from South Nashville motel
The victim told police he was kidnapped and robbed at the American Homes Inn on Wallace Road.
WSMV
Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
‘She was a beautiful young lady’: Neighbors stunned as authorities find Mya Fuller’s remains
Neighbors are stunned to learn human remains found in Lebanon a week and a half ago belong to a 22-year-old missing woman.
wkdzradio.com
Elkton Man Charged With Fifth DUI
An Elkton man was charged with DUI fifth offense after a traffic stop in Elkton Sunday night. Elkton Police say they stopped a truck driven by 39-year-old Christopher Wasson after he was seen crossing the center line multiple times on West Main Street. He was allegedly found to be under the influence after a field sobriety test and had a DUI suspended license.
