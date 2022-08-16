ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

whvoradio.com

Man In Oak Grove Abuse Case Dies At Hospital

A man who was allegedly abused at a home in Oak Grove died in a Madisonville Hospital Saturday. Oak Grove Police Officer Michael Ferrell says they were notified of 70-year-old Anthony Gilstrap Sr. on Timberline Circle that was taken to the hospital unresponsive with signs of severe neglect, gangrene, sepsis, an open wound with bones showing, and pressure ulcers on July 28th.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit

A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

Police: Man threatens to blow up Nashville hospital so he can go back to jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man has been arrested after making a false bomb threat to a Nashville hospital on Tuesday. According to an affidavit, a man identified as 30-year-old Matthew Dorton, sent a text message to 911 stating he made a bomb threat to TriStar Centennial Parthenon Pavilion hospital and wanted to turn himself in.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent

The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Man hospitalized in shooting incident near Gleason

A man is being treated in Nashville following a shooting incident Sunday near Gleason. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says deputies responded just outside the Gleason city limits and found 28-year-old Shane K. Westphal suffering from a gunshot wound. Westphal was flown to Skyline Medical in Nashville. According...
GLEASON, TN
WSMV

Wanted felon caught after chase with MNPD officers, K-9, aviation units

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A wanted felon was arrested Monday morning after a coordinated effort within the Metro Nashville Police Department. Randall Conquest, 38, was wanted by MNPD for three outstanding felony warrants, including a sex offender registration violation. Police said Conquest fled officers in a stolen Toyota Tundra last week. The truck had been stolen from a home on Wingate Avenue.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WSMV

Rutherford Co officials asking for information about shooting at bar

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s office have been requesting assistance from the public asking for information about a shooting at a bar. One person was shot at Handlebars early Sunday morning on East Main Street. Officials said the victim was taken to a local...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wkdzradio.com

Elkton Man Charged With Fifth DUI

An Elkton man was charged with DUI fifth offense after a traffic stop in Elkton Sunday night. Elkton Police say they stopped a truck driven by 39-year-old Christopher Wasson after he was seen crossing the center line multiple times on West Main Street. He was allegedly found to be under the influence after a field sobriety test and had a DUI suspended license.
ELKTON, KY

