Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
New to the Street: KH Jones Law
KH Jones Law is a law firm specializing in commercial and residential real estate closings; probate and estate work; probate, civil and real estate litigation; and business startup and law. Location: 1 N. Main St., fourth floor, Greenville. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. For more information: Visit khjoneslaw.com, call 864-269-9030...
On the Move: Lauren Bradshaw
Lauren Bradshaw joined DP3 Architects Ltd. as a member of its community studio design team. She is a graduate of Clemson University.
On the Move: Carlo Mellone
Carlo Mellone joined DP3 Architects Ltd. as a member of its hospitality studio design team. He is a graduate of Clemson University.
PRP buys class A distribution center in South Carolina
PRP, an investment management firm focused on credit net-lease investments, has taken ownership of a 1.85 million-square-foot, class A distribution center development in Moore, S.C. The state-of-the-art distribution center will include a cross-dock loading configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 338 dock doors, a 185-foot truck court and 835 spaces of excess...
Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District celebrates cargo facility expansion
The Greenville-Spartanburg Airport District (GSP) celebrated South Carolina Aviation Week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating its new addition to the cargo facility. The airport broke ground earlier this year on a 50,000-square-foot expansion and doubled the capacity of the current facility in order to support the demand for freight shipments. In 2021, GSP ranked No. 21 in the nation for international freight tonnage, along with handling 96,000 tons of cargo, increasing more than 48% in 2020, according to U.S. Trade Numbers.
SCTAC landing new clients, deepening partnership with old ones
Whereas many of South Carolina’s business hubs were only recently constructed, South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center got its start during World War II as Greenville Army Air Base. From military to civilian. The base was constructed in 1942 and served the military until 1963. Now it’s one of...
297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection
SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
The Slice New York-style pizzeria now open in downtown Simpsonville
SIMPSONVILLE — For much of this year the Golden Strip's proclaimed "Slice of Brooklyn" was dormant. The Slice, a New York-style pizzeria in the heart of Simpsonville, closed in February for renovations with hopes to open in the spring. As can happen, the work took longer than expected. Now...
Holding firm: Craig Gaulden Davis draws on 65-year architectural legacy
In a firm that sees itself as a multigenerational family, a typical day at the office finds freshly minted architects and longtime principals dropping in on each other to bounce around design ideas. David Dixon joined the venerable Craig Gaulden Davis practice 35 years ago and these days gets a...
Planning commission approves Village of West End townhomes but hits pause on Cleveland Street apartments
Here’s a recap of the August meeting of the city of Greenville’s Planning Commission:. The Conestee Foundation was approved to be rezoned on Mauldin Road from a C-2, making it a commercial district, to C-3, a regional commercial district. The C-3 zone establishes the area for regional retail shopping centers as opposed to its original zoning as a commercial district.
Get ready for the holidays with All About Fabrics
“We’re at All About Fabrics in Williamston, South Carolina,” returning customer Tasha Thomas explained. “I’ve been following their monthly sales for about 2 years now. Everything is always a little bit different every month. There’s always something new to find.”. While its parent company, Phoenix...
Zip Trips: Simpsonville
In the southeastern part of Greenville County, history lies in the city of Simpsonville.
Top Horse Trainer in Tryon Takes on New Creative Endeavors
At a young age Doubek, owner and operator of Renovatio Farms in Tryon, was more than just bitten by the equestrian bug. She was bitten by an actual horse. Her mom, Sherry, tells the story of a three-year-old Trayce sneaking off in the Illinois winter to visit a neighbor’s pony and being found later with the pony’s teeth marks on her tiny shoulder. Trayce says, “I was deadset on winning the affections of that little carnivorous fellow.” And every other horse and four-legged friend has been lucky to cross her path since that moment.
“No Boiling Springs in Mill Spring”
Hwy. 9 residents oppose road widening, ask for countywide support at Sept. 22 public mtg. Monday’s county commission meeting was dominated by discussion of the state’s plans for the widening of Hwy. 9, with commissioners and Hwy. 9 property owners unanimously voicing concerns, questions, and opposition. Polk County...
Greenville Restaurant Week is underway
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's annual Greenville Restaurant Week has kicked off. Starting Thursday through Aug. 28, restaurant goers can sip, wine and dine their way through Greenville's food scene at lower prices. This will be the first restaurant week in years with no...
Making the Way for Mobility With the Cleveland Connector
Greenville City Council has approved funding for the Cleveland Connector, a multi-use pedestrian path that will provide a direct connection between Cleveland Park and the Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. The project includes the permanent closure of the Richland Way tunnel below East Washington Street to vehicular traffic, which began on...
Greenwood District 50 to begin random metal detector checks
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood School District 50 announced plans to implement random metal detector checks in schools for the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Monday, Aug. 22, the district said metal detectors will be placed at different entry points in schools and handheld metal detectors will also be used to wand students at entrances not covered by machines.
GETTING ANSWERS: Groce Meadow Road
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When drivers brought Groce Meadow Road to our attention, it wasn’t just about the patches and potholes. They also had concerns about the bridge and conditions during winter snows. This road sits between Milford Church Road and Mountainview Road, in Greenville County. It runs...
Spartanburg School District 6 provides child care for employees
Spartanburg County School District 6 provides child care for its employees.
Missing Greenville woman found safely
32-year-old Nina Lachelle Cox originally went missing roughly three weeks ago on July 29th near Park West Apartments on Hillandale Road, but has since been located safely.
