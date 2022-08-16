At a young age Doubek, owner and operator of Renovatio Farms in Tryon, was more than just bitten by the equestrian bug. She was bitten by an actual horse. Her mom, Sherry, tells the story of a three-year-old Trayce sneaking off in the Illinois winter to visit a neighbor’s pony and being found later with the pony’s teeth marks on her tiny shoulder. Trayce says, “I was deadset on winning the affections of that little carnivorous fellow.” And every other horse and four-legged friend has been lucky to cross her path since that moment.

