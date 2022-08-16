ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix reveals 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 release date

By Lindsey Harper
 4 days ago
The Netflix logo on a TV remote.

It’s been over a year since the the first season of “Shadow and Bone” arrived on Netflix . Here’s what we know so far about the “Shadow and Bone” Season 2 release date.

Driving the news: Netflix officially renewed the popular fantasy series for a second season in June 2021, making the announcement in a YouTube video of the cast expressing their excitement over the new episodes.

  • “We cannot wait to get back together (and) bring Season 2 to life,” said Calahan Skogman, who plays Matthias in the show.
  • The official NetflixGeeked Twitter account shared a video of the cast in June announcing that filming for Season 2 was finally finished.
What they’re saying: “Shadow and Bone” fans, rejoice — Netflix recently announced that “Shadow and Bone” Season 2 will return on March 16.

  • Netflix released a tweet about “Shadow and Bone” Season 2, saying: “Shadow and Bone returns March 16!”
  • Show-runner Erik Heisserer says that Season 2 will pick up from the “precarious positions” the characters find themselves at the end of Season 1, per EW .
  • “There’s a lot of potential for them this season. They have to face the consequences for their actions, and then they get to meet new people along the way,” Heisserer continued.

Details: “Shadow and Bone” is based off the fantasy young adult book trilogy of the same name by Leigh Bardugo .

  • The show follows mapmaker and main character, Alina Starkhov (Jessie Mei Li). “Dark forces conspire against” Alina “when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world,” according to the show’s official description .
  • “Shadow and Bone” Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix and has eight episodes.
The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

