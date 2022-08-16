ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West

Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Entertainment
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Us Weekly

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA After He Joins Machine Gun Kelly On Stage

A rock and roll love story. Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker as he rejoined Machine Gun Kelly on tour following his hospitalization for severe pancreatitis in June. The Poosh founder, 43, shared several photos from the 32-year-old "Bloody Valentine" singer's concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, August 11, including a snapshot of her […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Vacations With Daughter North and Family in Idaho Following Split From Pete Davidson: See Photos

Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with her family following her recent split from Pete Davidson. The Skims founder, 41, chronicled her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a vacation home — as she spent time with friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North. “It’s the screaming for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard during an outing on a lake.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Popular Celebrities#Kardashian Family#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Sunglasses#Skkn#Skims#Tiktok
realitytitbit.com

Martha Stewart gushes over 'charming' Pete Davidson as fans lap up dating rumours

The latest female to talk about Pete Davidson following his split with Kim Kardashian is Martha Stewart, who has praised him as “a charming boy”. The end of Kim and Pete’s whirlwind romance became headline news earlier this month. The internet has already speculated about the comedian’s next lady love: Martha Stewart. It is, however, completely untrue and the chef has squashed the rumours and friendzoned Pete – or more like son-zoned.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Taylor Swift, Drake and the Kardashians among worst celebrity private jet polluters, research finds

Members of the Kardashian family and Drake are reportedly among the top offenders when it comes to taking disproportionately-polluting short flights on private jets, according to new analysis.Kim Kardashian’s private plane made four flights of under 20 minutes in the past two months, according to data from celebrity flight-tracker @CelebJets. The private plane belonging to her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, did twice as many, the tracker found.One flight, on 24 July, saw Ms Kardashian’s plane make a 40-mile, 10-minute journey between Van Nuys and Camarillo, California. The trip required 81 gallons of fuel and emitted 1 tonne of carbon...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photos of Children from Outdoorsy Vacation

Kristen Bell has been busy traveling the world before the end of summer, or at least that's what it looks like from her Instagram page. Three weeks ago, the 42-year-old shared a glimpse of her romantic getaway in Italy with her husband, Dax Shepard, 47, and just yesterday, the actress posted nearly a dozen photos from a recent family vacation with a rare appearance by her two kids: Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, who had emojis censoring their faces.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Lili Reinhart Doesn't Regret Criticizing Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look

The Internet went back and forth with its opinions of Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look—a gown straight from the closet of the late Marilyn Monroe—which the reality star went on an extreme diet to fit into. Some supported her decision to wear it, and others, like Lili Reinhart, didn't.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Emily Ratajkowski Spends Quality Time on a Farm with Son Sly

Emily Ratajkowski is taking a breather from her fast-paced life and spending quality time outdoors with her loved ones. Yesterday, the newly single mom of one shared photos to her Instagram Story featuring the model enjoying a sunny day on a farm with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The photos...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie Is Effortlessly Elegant in a Breezy White Sundress

Even while running errands, Angelina Jolie is still effortlessly elegant. Yesterday, the Eternals actress was photographed going on a grocery run with her 14-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt. For the supermarket trip, Jolie looked graceful in a sophisticated white wrap sundress. She finished her outfit with ivory woven sandals from Valentino and a slouchy oatmeal-colored cardigan. Accessories included a mini box shoulder bag from Dior, a pair of black-framed oversized glasses, and classic gold hoop earrings.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy