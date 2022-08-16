Read full article on original website
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star
Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
Here's The Real Reason Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Broke Up!
We may have not seen their shock split coming, but according to sources, both Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson knew that their romance “wasn’t going to work” for quite some time! So what was the real reason for them going their separate ways?. Although Kim’s estranged ex-husband...
Kim Kardashian Shares Snap of True, Dream, Chicago, and Penelope Supporting North West
Some of the littlest members of the Kardashian family came out to root for North West at her basketball game on July 22. Her mom, Kim Kardashian, and her youngest sister, Chicago, were both in the stands alongside Khloé Kardashian and her daughter, True Thompson; Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian; and Kourtney Kardashian Barker's daughter, Penelope Disick. The kids looked like they were having fun in a photo that Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram Story.
New Details On Why Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Broke Up Despite Major Chemistry
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup certainly didn't have anything to do with lack of chemistry, according to new reports.
Pete Davidson Wore A Weird Shirt After His Kim Kardashian Split & Fans Think It's A Message
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially called it quits after nine months of dating, and his first post-breakup T-shirt is raising plenty of eyebrows about how it went down. Davidson and Kardashian split up "amicably" last week "due to distance and schedules," a source close to the couple told...
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
1 of Pete Davidson’s Kim Kardashian Tattoos Won’t Be Able to Be Covered! Details on His Ink Post-Split
End of an era! Pete Davidson got a slew of tattoos for Kim Kardashian — and one permanent marking on his chest — before their split. Will the comedian cover up the ink he got in honor...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA After He Joins Machine Gun Kelly On Stage
A rock and roll love story. Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker as he rejoined Machine Gun Kelly on tour following his hospitalization for severe pancreatitis in June. The Poosh founder, 43, shared several photos from the 32-year-old "Bloody Valentine" singer's concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, August 11, including a snapshot of her […]
Kim Kardashian Vacations With Daughter North and Family in Idaho Following Split From Pete Davidson: See Photos
Summer fun! Kim Kardashian traveled to Idaho to spend time with her family following her recent split from Pete Davidson. The Skims founder, 41, chronicled her outdoor adventures in what appeared to be Coeur d’Alene, Idaho — where her sister Kourtney Kardashian and brother-in-law Travis Barker have a vacation home — as she spent time with friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North. “It’s the screaming for me lol,” Kim wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, August 15, alongside a video of her learning to wakeboard during an outing on a lake.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take PDA to the Next Level During Montecito Beach Day
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Post-Hospital Beach Day. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are going back where it all began. Nine months after getting engaged on the beach in Montecito, Calif., the couple returned to the site of their proposal for a PDA packed outing. In the July 24...
People
Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!
Kylie Jenner took home some fabulous gifts on her 25th birthday!. Hours after celebrating her big day on a boat with family and friends, the Kardashians star posted a video to TikTok Thursday featuring footage from the festivities — which included special presents from mom Kris Jenner. In the...
Khloe Kardashian Reacts to Post Joking That Kris Jenner Leaked Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Usage
Keeping the "Bad Blood" going. Khloé Kardashian jokingly hinted that mom Kris Jenner was the latest family member to instigate a feud with Taylor Swift — by leaking her jet usage details online. The Good American founder, 38, “liked” a Kardashian meme account’s social media video on Tuesday, August 2, that light-heartedly accused the matriarch, […]
Harper's Bazaar
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Dispel Breakup Rumors in Coordinating Cotton Candy Looks
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have officially put breakup rumors to rest via an eye-popping street style moment. The fiancés were photographed in Los Angeles yesterday, looking as loved up as ever in coordinating cotton candy outfits. The Jennifer's Body actress packed a punch in an ab-baring baby...
realitytitbit.com
Martha Stewart gushes over 'charming' Pete Davidson as fans lap up dating rumours
The latest female to talk about Pete Davidson following his split with Kim Kardashian is Martha Stewart, who has praised him as “a charming boy”. The end of Kim and Pete’s whirlwind romance became headline news earlier this month. The internet has already speculated about the comedian’s next lady love: Martha Stewart. It is, however, completely untrue and the chef has squashed the rumours and friendzoned Pete – or more like son-zoned.
Taylor Swift, Drake and the Kardashians among worst celebrity private jet polluters, research finds
Members of the Kardashian family and Drake are reportedly among the top offenders when it comes to taking disproportionately-polluting short flights on private jets, according to new analysis.Kim Kardashian’s private plane made four flights of under 20 minutes in the past two months, according to data from celebrity flight-tracker @CelebJets. The private plane belonging to her half-sister, Kylie Jenner, did twice as many, the tracker found.One flight, on 24 July, saw Ms Kardashian’s plane make a 40-mile, 10-minute journey between Van Nuys and Camarillo, California. The trip required 81 gallons of fuel and emitted 1 tonne of carbon...
Kristen Bell Shares Rare Photos of Children from Outdoorsy Vacation
Kristen Bell has been busy traveling the world before the end of summer, or at least that's what it looks like from her Instagram page. Three weeks ago, the 42-year-old shared a glimpse of her romantic getaway in Italy with her husband, Dax Shepard, 47, and just yesterday, the actress posted nearly a dozen photos from a recent family vacation with a rare appearance by her two kids: Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, who had emojis censoring their faces.
Harper's Bazaar
Lili Reinhart Doesn't Regret Criticizing Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look
The Internet went back and forth with its opinions of Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look—a gown straight from the closet of the late Marilyn Monroe—which the reality star went on an extreme diet to fit into. Some supported her decision to wear it, and others, like Lili Reinhart, didn't.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Spends Quality Time on a Farm with Son Sly
Emily Ratajkowski is taking a breather from her fast-paced life and spending quality time outdoors with her loved ones. Yesterday, the newly single mom of one shared photos to her Instagram Story featuring the model enjoying a sunny day on a farm with her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear. The photos...
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Is Effortlessly Elegant in a Breezy White Sundress
Even while running errands, Angelina Jolie is still effortlessly elegant. Yesterday, the Eternals actress was photographed going on a grocery run with her 14-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt. For the supermarket trip, Jolie looked graceful in a sophisticated white wrap sundress. She finished her outfit with ivory woven sandals from Valentino and a slouchy oatmeal-colored cardigan. Accessories included a mini box shoulder bag from Dior, a pair of black-framed oversized glasses, and classic gold hoop earrings.
