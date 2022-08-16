Read full article on original website
Cowgirls Ready to Host a Pair of Preseason Contests
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team is ramping up in preparation for the season and will host a pair of exhibition contests this weekend. The Cowgirls will play their annual Brown and Gold Scrimmage at 6 p.m., Friday and will host CSU Pueblo at 5 p.m., Saturday. Both contests are free and open to the public.
Wyoming soccer falls in season opener at UNC
GREELEY, Colo. – The University of Wyoming soccer team did a great deal right in its season opener at Northern Colorado on Thursday night. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always result in a desired final score. The Bears downed the Cowgirls, 2-0, at Jackson Stadium. The result makes UNC 1-0...
All that’s happening in Laramie, THIS WEEKEND!
Oh boy, what an unexpected weekend it was last week, huh? I hope that no one was injured and this weekend will be all sunshine and butterflies so that we all can enjoy some time outside, while the weather is still nice!. Friday, August 19. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop...
Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie
As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
Study Finds Wyoming’s Community Colleges Rank High Nationally
Wyoming has seven community colleges dotting the state, from Cheyenne to Sheridan. Thousands of students graduate from Wyoming community colleges every year. And according to WalletHub, the Cowboy State's community colleges are some of the best in the nation. WalletHub recently surveyed the community college systems across the nation and...
NWS Cheyenne: Morning Lows to Drop Into the 40s This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle could get an early taste of fall this weekend, as a surface cold front is expected to usher in cooler temperatures. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, some locations could struggle to make it out of the 70s Friday and Saturday. "Morning...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
Laramie Students Participate in University of Wyoming’s COWGIRLS in STEM Camp
What a way to spend summer other than at summer camps. A number of elementary and middle school students spent their last part of summer at the COWGIRLS in STEM (Computational Outreach for Wyoming Girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) camp. A program that was created by a University of Wyoming student, gave the opportunity for their participants to build computer games using Scratch programming, work with robots, and learn Earth's geology by completing a time grid and making candy-filled sandwiches to understand how rock layers compress.
Chancey Williams to Headline Free Concert at Frontier Park
To thank its volunteers and the community for a successful 126th event, Cheyenne Frontier Days will be hosting a free concert on Thursday, Aug. 25. The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature Chancey Williams with special guest Josh Dorr. "Cheyenne Frontier Days invites our community, sponsors, and volunteers...
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend
In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.
Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado
Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
Wyoming college awarded $342,835 in grant funding
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced $51.7 million in 189 new grant awards to institutions of higher education across the United States as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program (McNair). The program provides grants to universities and colleges for projects designed to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
Here’s Where to Vote in Laramie’s Election (Today!)
It's voting day, Laramie! Here's where you can use your right to vote in and around Albany County:. To vote in Wyoming, you need a few important pieces of documentation with you at the ballot box. As of 2021, Wyoming voters need to prove their identity when voting in person,...
Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne
The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
KOWB AM 1290
