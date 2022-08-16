ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, TX

A Guide to Dining at POST Market

Never have the same meal twice at this Downtown dining Mecca. What was once the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office, tucked quietly at the edge of Downtown, is now a booming hub for food and entertainment coined POST Houston, developed by local realty firm Lovett Commercial. While there are plenty of reasons to plan a visit—a live concert venue and the rooftop sky lawn with a million-dollar view of the city’s skyline are among them—going for a meal at POST Market ranks top of the list.
Last-Minute Family Activities to Try Before Summer Ends

Consider this your abbreviated, time-crunched Houston summer bucket list. Ah, summer. The season when we let our hair down and embrace a sit-back-and-relax mentality always seems to flash by before we know it—though in Houston’s sweltering heat, we’re not complaining too much. We still have a few...
Popular Tasting-Menu Restaurant Will Relaunch at Montrose Coffee Shop

After a brief closure, ReikiNa is back. The tasting-menu restaurant from former Uchi prep cook Thomas Stacy opened back in July 2021 in a pipsqueak space in City Centre, after first starting out as a series of weekly, multicourse dinner pop-ups in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The concept has now relocated to the Montrose area and will relaunch on Sept 1 with a revamped menu through a series of pop-ups at newly renovated coffee shop Native Coffee (1712 W Dallas St).
BANKSYLAND Immersive Art Exhibition Arrives in Houston

If you know art, you know Banksy. Infamous for his stenciled graffiti and controversial hijinks, the anonymous artist rose to prominence for his cynical art pieces criticizing militarism, consumerism, and greed. From shredding his painting upon its sale at an auction to creating a dystopian Disneyland parody, Banksy has made a name for himself as one of the most prolific street artists of all time, all without ever revealing his true identity.
HOUSTON, TX

