Never have the same meal twice at this Downtown dining Mecca. What was once the historic Barbara Jordan Post Office, tucked quietly at the edge of Downtown, is now a booming hub for food and entertainment coined POST Houston, developed by local realty firm Lovett Commercial. While there are plenty of reasons to plan a visit—a live concert venue and the rooftop sky lawn with a million-dollar view of the city’s skyline are among them—going for a meal at POST Market ranks top of the list.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO