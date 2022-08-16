Read full article on original website
1A Remaking America: Wildfires are becoming more intense. Are communities ready?
Wildfires are a growing threat in the American West, with climate change making them more intense and more frequent. The risk worldwide of highly devastating fires could increase by up to 57 percent by the end of the century, according to a report from the UN Environment Programme. Boulder County,...
State Week: All's fair in politics
Both Republicans and Democrats held annual events in Springfield during the Illinois State Fair. Those featured the candidates for governor. Also on display, the partisan divide that has come to define politics in America. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago...
Meet the new Community Voices Assistant Logan Bricker | Community Voices
Logan Bricker is the new Community Voices assistant at NPR Illinois. He sat down with Community Voices hosts Bea Bonner and Vanessa Ferguson to talk about being a UIS student and his plans to be a journalist and war correspondent.
Statewide: Back to school
It's that time of the year when students return to the classroom. On this episode, we hear about the impact the pandemic has had on learning and the mental health of young people. We also find out how a school district in one community, still reeling from a tragedy, plans to assist the healing.
Establishment Republicans distance themselves from Bailey, who blasts Pritzker’s ‘soft billionaire hands’ at ILGOP rally day
Under a blazing sun and in front of hundreds of Republican Party faithful on the Illinois State Fairgrounds Thursday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey stayed away from any explicit mention of the types of social issues that are classic red meat for his ultra-conservative voter base. Instead of invoking abortion,...
Illinois unemployment falls again
Unemployment fell slightly in Illinois last month. The July rate of 4.4 percent was down one tenth of a percent from June, which saw the lowest mark since the onset of the pandemic. Compared to the rate a year ago — 6.2 percent — it shows the economy continues to...
