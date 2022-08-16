ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

State Week: All's fair in politics

Both Republicans and Democrats held annual events in Springfield during the Illinois State Fair. Those featured the candidates for governor. Also on display, the partisan divide that has come to define politics in America. Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Statewide: Back to school

It's that time of the year when students return to the classroom. On this episode, we hear about the impact the pandemic has had on learning and the mental health of young people. We also find out how a school district in one community, still reeling from a tragedy, plans to assist the healing.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alaska State
Establishment Republicans distance themselves from Bailey, who blasts Pritzker’s ‘soft billionaire hands’ at ILGOP rally day

Under a blazing sun and in front of hundreds of Republican Party faithful on the Illinois State Fairgrounds Thursday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey stayed away from any explicit mention of the types of social issues that are classic red meat for his ultra-conservative voter base. Instead of invoking abortion,...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois unemployment falls again

Unemployment fell slightly in Illinois last month. The July rate of 4.4 percent was down one tenth of a percent from June, which saw the lowest mark since the onset of the pandemic. Compared to the rate a year ago — 6.2 percent — it shows the economy continues to...
ILLINOIS STATE

