ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suitland, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store

An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania State Trooper Drunk During Morning Patrol: PSP

A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, the state police announced on Friday, August 19. Joshua Matthew Ravel, 26, of Harrisburg, was assigned to Troop J, York when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15," state police say.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suitland, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Suitland, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Moving Company#False Pretense#Fraud#The Sheriff S Office
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
PITTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl

Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced Octavius Narcisse, age 54, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 11, 2022, to 37 months in the Bureau of Prisons for: 1) possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a quantity of N-phenyl-N-[1-(2-phenylethyl)-4-piperidinyl] (fentanyl) and cocaine hydrochloride pursuant to 21 U.S.C §841(a)(1), 21 U.S.C. §841(b)(1)(C), and 18 U.S.C. § 2; and 2) knowingly and intentionally using a telephone in committing, causing, and facilitating the commission of the possession with intent to distribute pursuant to 21 U.S.C. §843(b) and 18 U.S.C. §2 announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
informnny.com

Murder suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at Ft Hood

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The man arrested on a federal warrant at Fort Hood on August 11 has turned out to have been wanted on a murder charge out of Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that 23-year-old Joellius Domingo Medina was wanted on the charge out of Berk County, Pennsylvania.
FORT HOOD, TX
NBC12

ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits

The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back some sentencing reforms.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

DC man arrested after vandalism at Catholic school

A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with two incidents of vandalism at a Catholic school in Northeast D.C. that police say they are investigating as a potential hate crime. Demitrius Hansford, 32, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property, D.C. police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Courthouse News Service

Judge rejects plea deal for Maryland couple accused of espionage

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (CN) — Citing the thousands of lives they put at risk for nothing more than greed, a federal judge Tuesday rejected a plea deal for a Maryland couple accused of passing nuclear secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, and his wife Diana Toebbe, 46,...
MARTINSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy