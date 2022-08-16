Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel MavenAlexandria, VA
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
A visit to a beautiful botanical garden is a wonderful way to unwindB.R. ShenoyWashington, DC
Virginia Guaranteed Income Program For Alexandria HouseholdsCadrene HeslopAlexandria, VA
WTOP
Maryland woman sentenced for role in fraudulent driver’s license scheme
A former worker at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for her part in a scheme in which people bought fraudulent Maryland driver’s licenses. Marion Rose Payne, 55, of Harwood, Maryland, will also serve three years of supervised release, the Office...
Man who went on bank robbery spree in North Carolina sentenced to 5 years in prison
A man who authorities said robbed several banks across Gaston and Union counties between 2019 and 2020 has been sentenced to over five years in prison.
sauconsource.com
Salesman Accused of Stealing $40K in Cell Phones from Store
An employee from the AT&T store in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, is facing charges after he allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 in merchandise over the course of his employment. Court records indicate that Devonte Oderreis Singletary, 29, of Bethlehem, has been charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking...
Pennsylvania State Trooper Drunk During Morning Patrol: PSP
A Pennsylvania state trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty, the state police announced on Friday, August 19. Joshua Matthew Ravel, 26, of Harrisburg, was assigned to Troop J, York when he "was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the morning of Monday, Aug. 15," state police say.
Police: Man arrested in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police say they have arrested a man in Pennsylvania for allegedly buying human remains on Facebook. In a news release from the East Pennsboro Township Police Department, Jeremy Pauley was arrested on Thursday and charged with abuse of a human corpse, receiving stolen property and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
abc27.com
Man sentenced for fraudulently obtaining over 800 phones in Pennsylvania
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a New York man was sentenced to two years in prison for conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to a new release, 32-year-old Ian Keith Thompson and three codefendants, Horace Henry,...
local21news.com
Virginia couple fights to not have to pay tickets while car was stolen, used in homicide
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WJLA) — When Bob Shepherd was getting ready to go to work one Monday morning in April, he came face-to-face with something more daunting than D.C. rush hour traffic: his wife's car was stolen. Angie Shepherd said she heard the family dog barking late the night before,...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE NEED HELP IDENTIFYING THESE SUSPECTS
State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Identifying Suspects Wanted for Burglary. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying multiple males wanted for allegedly burglarizing commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township and Pittsgrove Township, N.J. During May and June of this year, the black...
Maryland Radio Station WGOP Destroyed By Accidental Attic Fire: Officials
A longtime radio staple in Maryland has burned to the ground in an accidental fire, according to multiple reports. First responders from multiple agencies in Maryland responded to the home of WGOP radio on Dun Swamp Road in Pocomoke City on Thursday, Aug. 18, officials said, which was the former home of WDMV.
NC deputies can search for marijuana without warrant based on sight, odor despite hemp similarity, court rules
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Although illegal marijuana and lawful hemp look and smell the same, criminal prosecution for pot in North Carolina can still be legitimate when sight or odor contributes to a warrantless search and seizure, the state Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday. A three-judge panel found no errors of the trial judge […]
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl
Louisiana Man Sentenced in Connection with Trafficking 33 Pounds of Cocaine and 2 Pounds of Fentanyl. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Louisiana announced that United States District Judge Mary Ann Vial Lemmon sentenced Octavius Narcisse, age 54, a resident of LaPlace, Louisiana, on August 11, 2022, to 37 months in the Bureau of Prisons for: 1) possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a quantity of N-phenyl-N-[1-(2-phenylethyl)-4-piperidinyl] (fentanyl) and cocaine hydrochloride pursuant to 21 U.S.C §841(a)(1), 21 U.S.C. §841(b)(1)(C), and 18 U.S.C. § 2; and 2) knowingly and intentionally using a telephone in committing, causing, and facilitating the commission of the possession with intent to distribute pursuant to 21 U.S.C. §843(b) and 18 U.S.C. §2 announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
informnny.com
Murder suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at Ft Hood
Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – The man arrested on a federal warrant at Fort Hood on August 11 has turned out to have been wanted on a murder charge out of Pennsylvania. A spokesperson for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that 23-year-old Joellius Domingo Medina was wanted on the charge out of Berk County, Pennsylvania.
NBC12
ACLU of Virginia sues Department of Corrections over earned sentence credits
The ACLU of Virginia is suing the director of the Virginia Department of Corrections and a state prison warden to try to force the release of an inmate, arguing the agency incorrectly blocked him from being let out early for good behavior in response to a last-minute change in the state budget that rolled back some sentencing reforms.
WTOP
DC man arrested after vandalism at Catholic school
A D.C. man has been arrested in connection with two incidents of vandalism at a Catholic school in Northeast D.C. that police say they are investigating as a potential hate crime. Demitrius Hansford, 32, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with burglary, theft and destruction of property, D.C. police...
Courthouse News Service
Judge rejects plea deal for Maryland couple accused of espionage
MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (CN) — Citing the thousands of lives they put at risk for nothing more than greed, a federal judge Tuesday rejected a plea deal for a Maryland couple accused of passing nuclear secrets to a foreign government. Jonathan Toebbe, 43, and his wife Diana Toebbe, 46,...
fox5dc.com
'Rainbow fentanyl' pills found in DC region
DEA agents are reporting finding rainbow colored fentanyl pills in the D.C. region, amid more of the pills being seized around the country. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports.
DUI enforcement effort leads to numerous arrests in region, Pennsylvania State Police say
A driving under the influence enforcement effort Friday into Saturday that involved Pennsylvania State Police troopers and municipal and regional officers resulted in 24 impairment arrests in the region, according to a news release. Statewide, the 20th anniversary Operation Nighthawk led to 492 DUI arrests, state police said. In Troop...
WJLA
Va. AG Jason Miyares says Democrat Commonwealth attorneys aren't charging gun crimes
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Fauquier County, Va. where he joined the superintendent, sheriff, school board members, and others to discuss ideas on how to keep kids safe in school. Before that round table discussion, 7News reporter Nick Minock spoke to Miyares one-on-one for a...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested in Jamaica in connection with Georgetown killing: police
WASHINGTON - A Maryland man has been arrested in Kingston, Jamaica in connection with a January shooting in D.C. that left a Virginia man dead. Authorities say 24-year-old Ranje Reynolds of Beltsville was arrested Tuesday on the Caribbean island. They say Reynolds shot and killed 27-year-old Tarek Boothe of Alexandria...
