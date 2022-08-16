Read full article on original website
Nearly 7K illegal marijuana plants, 2 guns seized in Klamath County
Oregon State Police says it seized two firearms and nearly 7,000 illegal marijuana plants during a search of about 40 greenhouses in Klamath County on Wednesday.
Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
2 men arrested for Grants Pass armed robbery
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department arrested two men Thursday for robbing a bar and grill at gunpoint a week before. GPPD were called to an armed robbery at O’aces bar and grill just after midnight after an armed man and his accomplice stole cash and ran off. No one was injured during the robbery.
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
Thieves Disable Early Fire Detection Cameras
PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the theft of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) equipment stolen from a lookout tower in the Prospect area. Two men broke into the tower on Sunday afternoon around 12:45. The thieves stole batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout tower’s fire detection camera. With these items stolen, the camera is no longer operational, leaving a hole in the camera network and taking away the opportunity for early fire detection.
Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness
TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT
Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
FireWatch Update: ODF says 56 fires are burning in Jackson & Josephine Counties
AUG. 19 UPDATE -- ODF says containment lines held overnight for the Lightning Gulch and Westside complex fires. Following a thorough run-through of the incidents in past 24 hours, ODF was able to determine there are 48 fires total, eight on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County.
Fatal Crash South Sixth Street and Hope Street — Klamath County –Update Name Released–
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow
Seizes 3k Illegal Cannabis Plants; Investigators Discover More Than $1 Million in Environmental Damage to Public Land. RURAL JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Law Enforcement Special Agents served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site yesterday morning three miles up East Fork Forest Creek Road in Rural Jacksonville. The property contained approximately 3,264 illegal cannabis plants in nine greenhouses. On scene, investigators discovered a large, excavated greenhouse landing that caused a landslide creating upwards of $1,000,000 in environmental damages to neighboring BLM public land. They also discovered fertilizer, herbicide, and pesticide waste containers illegally dumped on BLM lands nearby. The growers prevented public access to BLM lands by installing gates and illegally moved property boundary markers. This amount and type of damage is a federal felony. This case will be referred to the US attorney’s office for prosecution.
FireWatch: ODF SW is fighting about 50 fires left from thunderstorm, lightning
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. – Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says firefighters are responding to approximately 50 fires left overnight after Wednesday's thunderstorms. ODF says the largest fire now is the Tallowbox Fire on Tallowbox Mountain south of Applegate where two fires merged, now estimated to...
FireWatch: McKinney Fire evacuation orders and warnings are lifted
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says all McKinney Fire evacuations are lifted today. The Sheriff's Office said overnight, "Evacuation Orders & Warnings have been lifted in the #McKinneyFire footprint." However, it notes the fire scar is under a Health Emergency Proclamation because of toxic materials and...
Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land
JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
Josephine County search for missing woman Kristina Young
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown direction. The Sheriff's Office says Young hasn't spoken with family since Tuesday,...
