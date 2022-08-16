Seizes 3k Illegal Cannabis Plants; Investigators Discover More Than $1 Million in Environmental Damage to Public Land. RURAL JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Law Enforcement Special Agents served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site yesterday morning three miles up East Fork Forest Creek Road in Rural Jacksonville. The property contained approximately 3,264 illegal cannabis plants in nine greenhouses. On scene, investigators discovered a large, excavated greenhouse landing that caused a landslide creating upwards of $1,000,000 in environmental damages to neighboring BLM public land. They also discovered fertilizer, herbicide, and pesticide waste containers illegally dumped on BLM lands nearby. The growers prevented public access to BLM lands by installing gates and illegally moved property boundary markers. This amount and type of damage is a federal felony. This case will be referred to the US attorney’s office for prosecution.

