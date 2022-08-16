ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, OR

KTVL

Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KXL

Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
TALENT, OR
kptv.com

2 men arrested for Grants Pass armed robbery

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (KPTV) - The Grants Pass Police Department arrested two men Thursday for robbing a bar and grill at gunpoint a week before. GPPD were called to an armed robbery at O’aces bar and grill just after midnight after an armed man and his accomplice stole cash and ran off. No one was injured during the robbery.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KDRV

Man reported hurt, missing in Tiller area

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking the public today for information that could help find 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett who has been reported missing. It says Garrett reported to a friend that he was hurt and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Thieves Disable Early Fire Detection Cameras

PROSPECT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is investigating the theft of Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) equipment stolen from a lookout tower in the Prospect area. Two men broke into the tower on Sunday afternoon around 12:45. The thieves stole batteries and solar panels used to power the lookout tower’s fire detection camera. With these items stolen, the camera is no longer operational, leaving a hole in the camera network and taking away the opportunity for early fire detection.
PROSPECT, OR
Klamath Alerts

KFPD Investigates Motorcycle Crash On Washburn Way

On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33pm, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of 3370 Washburn Way. The accident involved a passenger vehicle that had left the scene and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was stated to be traveling northbound on Washburn Way near Onyx Avenue, and the passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on Washburn Way before turning eastbound onto Onyx Avenue.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Hit and run crash kills motorcyclist

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at approximately 6:33 PM, officers from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident between a passenger vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Washburn Way and Onyx Ave. According to reports by KFPD, when the vehicles collided,...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County deputies searching for injured missing person in wilderness

TILLER, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information from the public that might help in locating Rick Leroy Garrett, 63. According to the DCSO, Garrett told a friend that he was injured and needed help near Deer Lick Falls in the Tiller area on August 18. Deputies say a search and rescue effort has been carried out, but searchers have been unable to locate him.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

CONTAINMENT LINES HOLD OVERNIGHT ON SOUTHWEST OREGON DISTRICT

Firefighters working the Lightning Gulch and Westside complexes in the Southwest Oregon District of the Oregon Department of Forestry, were able to hold the majority of containment lines overnight and continue to build on forward progress and mop up operations. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said following a thorough run-through...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

66-year-old pedestrian killed by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — Law enforcement released the name of the pedestrian killed on Saturday, August 13 after walking into the roadway and being struck by a pickup truck. 66-year-old Ronald Symonds was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. At about 9:30 pm, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow

Seizes 3k Illegal Cannabis Plants; Investigators Discover More Than $1 Million in Environmental Damage to Public Land. RURAL JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) detectives along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, and Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Law Enforcement Special Agents served a search warrant on a marijuana grow site yesterday morning three miles up East Fork Forest Creek Road in Rural Jacksonville. The property contained approximately 3,264 illegal cannabis plants in nine greenhouses. On scene, investigators discovered a large, excavated greenhouse landing that caused a landslide creating upwards of $1,000,000 in environmental damages to neighboring BLM public land. They also discovered fertilizer, herbicide, and pesticide waste containers illegally dumped on BLM lands nearby. The growers prevented public access to BLM lands by installing gates and illegally moved property boundary markers. This amount and type of damage is a federal felony. This case will be referred to the US attorney’s office for prosecution.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: McKinney Fire evacuation orders and warnings are lifted

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office says all McKinney Fire evacuations are lifted today. The Sheriff's Office said overnight, "Evacuation Orders & Warnings have been lifted in the #McKinneyFire footprint." However, it notes the fire scar is under a Health Emergency Proclamation because of toxic materials and...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Unlicensed cannabis grow causes over 1 million in damages to BLM land

JACKSONVILLE — An unlicensed cannabis grow raided by law enforcement the morning of Aug. 18 was found to have caused over a million dollars in damages to Bureau of Land Management property. Detectives from the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) along with the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

Josephine County search for missing woman Kristina Young

GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown direction. The Sheriff's Office says Young hasn't spoken with family since Tuesday,...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

