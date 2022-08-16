Peek Inside the Mid-Century Palm Springs Vacation Home Owned by Podcasters Mamrie Hart and Grace Helbig

Read full article on original website
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.
A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
I’m a bridal shop owner and these are the signs that a bride is going to be to difficult to dress
CHOOSING a wedding dress can be one of the most daunting tasks brides face ahead of their big day. Brides spend months trying to pick their perfect attire while sticking to a budget as they attend fitting appointments at different stores. Bridal store owner Anna Cirignaco has claimed she knows...
Why did Anne Heche buy a 'random' red wig in this Venice hair salon before her crash?
A half-hour before crashing into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche stopped by a Venice hair salon to buy a bright red wig — because the blue one was taken.
Richard Gere Quietly Snagged This Picturesque 32-Acre Connecticut Mansion for Less Than $11 Million — See the Photos!
Richard Gere truly has a knack for buying picturesque homes that look like they came straight out of a scenic fairytale. He always seems to snag homes at a great price, and his newest purchase is no different. Earlier this year, the Pretty Woman star quietly bought a sprawling New Canaan, Conn. home from musician Paul Simon.
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Brad Pitt Buys $40 Million Historic House on California Coast
Brad Pitt is now the proud new owner of a historic home. The 58-year-old actor and architecture aficionado has reportedly purchased a $40 million home in Carmel Highlands on the California coast, located on a seaside bluff and marking one of the most expensive real estate deals ever made in the area. The Wall Street Journal reported the high-profile sale.
Interior designers share the 10 biggest mistakes people make when decorating a living room
From incorrect couch placement to rugs that are the wrong size, here are some common design mishaps you could be making in your home.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
This Celebrity Chef Should Be Embarrassed By His Restaurant.
While I was in Las Vegas earlier this year with some colleagues to attend EXPLORE 22 — which was a major conference that was hosted by Expedia Group for its travel partners in the Aria Resort & Casino hotel complex in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and Thursday, May 5, 2022 — we walked south on Las Vegas Boulevard to get to the famous sign which welcomes visitors to Las Vegas when at least one person was hungry and needed to eat.
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
A Group of LA Chef Stars to Open a Big Mexican Hangout Along the Coast
The powerhouse group of LA chefs behind hit Solvang restaurant Coast Range are at it again, this time adding a casual-cool Mexican restaurant to the region. The forthcoming Campo del Sol takes over at the Succulent Cafe space in downtown Solvang, with a planned opening slated or this fall that will include lots of queso, enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and more. There are already ideas for big Mexican brunch, as well as a robust cocktail program that leans into mezcal and tequila and is run by Joseph Sabato (the Bazaar). Expect the more than 3,000 square foot indoor-outdoor restaurant to open in time for fall trips and wine tasting.
This Is What a 97-Square-Foot Apartment In Paris Looks Like
Everyone dreams of moving into a romantic Parisian apartment with a stunning view of the Eiffel Tower, but as one TikTok clip proves, expectations don’t always match with reality. TikTok user @shump_ has revealed what it’s really like to live in the City of Lights. It’s not all glitz...
Julia Child Followed This Extremely Simple Cleaning Rule in Her Kitchen
With five children, Shifrah is learning a thing or two about how to keep a fairly organized and pretty clean house with a grateful heart in a way that leaves plenty of time for the people who matter most. Shifrah grew up in San Francisco, but has come to appreciate smaller town life in Tallahassee, Florida, which she now calls home. She's been writing professionally for twenty years and she loves lifestyle photography, memory keeping, gardening, reading, and going to the beach with her husband and children.
Modern Jewish Delicatessen and Restaurant Moving Into Torrey Pines
Spotlighting a cuisine that’s seriously underrepresented in San Diego, Gold Finch will be a modern delicatessen rooted in Ashkenazi and Sephardic-style cooking — and Jewish culture — opening in the Torrey Pines area in early September. Developed by the Urban Kitchen Group, the restaurant is an opportunity...
Lost collection of Elvis Presley's jewelry that he gave to his manager - including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains - will go up for auction with backing of Priscilla Presley
A collection of jewelry that Elvis Presley gave to his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, is going up for auction on August 27 with the backing of his ex-wife, Priscilla. Two hundred items, including gold rings encrusted with jewels, cufflinks, watches and chains, have been brought together by GWS Auctions. Also included is the V-2 guitar played by Presley during his famous 'comeback' TV special of 1968, listed at $750,000. 'TCB' stood for 'taking care of business,' a favorite expression of Presley's.
From budget to blowout, 8 Palm Springs Airbnbs for your next desert hang
Desert panoramas and crisp pools await.
Why It’s Worth Renovating Homes with Unconventional Pasts
Unless a house is brand-new, it’s going to have a bit of a past. While this might be daunting for homebuyers and tempt them to simply tear down a house and start fresh (especially if the home has a gruesome history), this doesn’t have to be the case. Even houses with the most unsavory pasts can be worth renovating, according to “Murder House Flip” stars Mikel Welch and Sarah Listi.
This Ancient Roman Site Will Soon Be Reburied For Its Own Good
Olivia Harvey is a freelance writer and award-winning scriptwriter from outside Boston, Massachusetts. She’s a big fan of scented candles, getting dressed up, and the 2005 film adaptation of Pride and Prejudice starring Keira Knightley. You can make sure she’s doing okay via Instagram and/or Twitter. Follow. published...
HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams Released the 2023 Colors of the Year—and They're All About Vintage Comfort
In a fast-paced, increasingly digital world, it can be comforting to surround ourselves with the nostalgia of analog-driven times. Adorning our homes with a vinyl record player in the living room or an antique clock in the kitchen doesn't only serve as charming decor but also as a reminder to slow down and settle in. That is, in part, the inspiration behind HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams' 2023 Color Collection of the Year. The Vintage Homestead Collection, which includes 10 complementary paint colors, was curated to embody many of the things you might expect to experience when stepping into an antique store: romanticism, tradition, nostalgia, and comfort.
This Fiddle Fig Leaf Tree Looks So Real That You’d Never Know It Was Fake — and It’s 50% Off
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Let’s all take a minute to appreciate plants. They’re versatile, beautiful, and literally keep us alive, not to mention they’re one of the few home accessories that never go out of fashion and fit in with every decor style. But if you don’t have a green thumb, you know the sense of struggle and disappointment that comes with trying (and failing) to keep a finicky flower alive. Believe me, I’ve unintentionally killed a sapling or two, and for a long time I thought having an even mildly botanical home aesthetic was out of the cards for me. Fortunately, fake plants exist, and they come in many varieties, much like their living counterparts. You have to really look for ones that actually look realistic, as there are a lot of artificial shrubs and blossoms on store shelves that look obviously fake. We recently found one, however, that’s anything but.
