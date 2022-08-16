ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Comments / 1

Related
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
AOL Corp

10 clever ways to use aluminum foil

Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep

Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
HEALTH
The Kitchn

5 Bottles of Rosé (for $10 or Less!) to Pick Up Before Summer Ends, According to Wine Experts

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’re at the beach or on your patio or your couch, sipping a chilled glass of rosé perfectly encapsulates that summer feeling. Its variety of hues, flavors, and finishes means there’s something for everyone.
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Kitchn

There’s a Secret Slide Under the Counter in This Family’s Kitchen

Basements have the reputation of being scary, creepy, or just downright unpleasant, but one cleverly-placed indoor slide has one family’s basement evoking fun and excitement instead. Instagram account @spoiledrottenhomes, whose owner is a contractor, has shared videos of their latest remodeling project: a kitchen with a hidden slide under...
HOME & GARDEN
Scary Mommy

To All The Firstborn Daughters, The World Would Be Lost Without Us

From an early age, I believed that I was in charge of everyone. In therapy at 5, I was given a puzzle and asked to describe what I saw. I arranged all of the pieces so that they circled one central piece — each connecting to the single one in various ways. I explained to the therapist that the piece in the middle was me and that my parents and brothers were those around me, all relying on me to stay connected and whole. And while some people might label that narcissism, I am certain it was my anxiety. The kind that is deeply ingrained at an early age, as the firstborn family test subject who then feels a responsibility for her younger counterparts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

TikTok decluttering tips that will transform your home

From kitchen cupboards crammed with condiments well past their use-by date, to bathroom cabinets overflowing with half-empty toiletries, it’s so easy for clutter to pile up all over your home.In an ideal world, we’d wave a magic wand and watch the mess disappear – but sadly that option isn’t available.No matter though, because TikTok is here to help. The organisational gurus on the video sharing site are decluttering masters, and have all the tips and tricks you need to you get your house in order.Here are six TikTok decluttering hacks that will help tackle everything from junk drawers to walk-in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#Lifestyle Photography#Gardening#Home Hacks#Lifehacks
goodmorningamerica.com

'GMA' Deals & Steals on sleep and self-care

Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on sleep and self-care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Leesa Sleep, Slumber Cloud, tonies and many more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
SCIENCE
latest-hairstyles.com

17 Types of Ear-Length Bob Haircuts Women are Asking for Right Now

An ear-length bob is a very short haircut, popular for its versatility and edginess. It’s easy and fun to wear, and women of any age can give it a shot!. The shape and layers around your face can be customized to complement your best features. Stylist Madoka of Minneapolis, MN says you can even “adjust the length a little closer to the lip line.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CNET

You Really Need to De-Gunk Your Keurig: 5 Steps for Better Brewing

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your Keurig is brewing day after day, gunk will inevitably accumulate over time. If left unchecked, mineral buildup can actually affect how a Keurig performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the machine might stop running altogether.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Big Plant Milk Recall Expanded: Protein Shakes, Coffee Drinks, Pretzel Buns and More

Some drinks made by Lyons Magnus, a food and beverage manufacturer, were recalled within the last couple of weeks. A variety of plant milks, protein shakes and coffee drinks sold by different brands have been pulled from store shelves. On Tuesday, the company expanded the recall to include more products in an update posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vox

Setting boundaries is more than just saying “no”

Your parents may have taught you that “no” is a complete sentence, but actually saying it — or setting a boundary in general — can be tricky. Sometimes, you feel uncomfortable setting the boundary; sometimes, the other person hates it and has a strong reaction. But the fact remains that in your romantic relationships, at work, in your family, and in friendships, you’re going to have to set some boundaries one way or another.
RELATIONSHIPS
BGR.com

4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about

The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
CELL PHONES
The Kitchn

I Tried a New Line of Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Inspired by Australia

There’s no shortage of cleaning products out there. With all of them vying for a spot in your home, it can be overwhelming to know what’s right for you and your needs. But when you do discover one that makes a difference in the way you clean or how well you do it, it can be such a game-changer. Whenever a new cleaning product hits the market, I am always curious to see how it’ll fare. I’m a big fan of ones that can not only get my home really clean but also make it smell really good too.
LIFESTYLE
psychologytoday.com

You Can Expect to Be Happy in Your 50s and 60s

Becoming happier after midlife is a pattern that shows up in human brain scans as well as research with primates. One study found that people who focus on family have poorer functioning as they age than those who value friendship highly. Staying engaged with cultural, social, and physical activities is...
ARTS
psychologytoday.com

You Don't Have to Let People Push You Around

When one person sets up another to depend on them for some type of reward, it can be called interpersonal extortion. Research shows that 40 percent of people potentially engage in this type of manipulative strategy. Standing up for oneself when being exploited is difficult when it comes at an...
SOCIETY
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

45K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy