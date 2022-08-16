Read full article on original website
Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo
According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
AOL Corp
10 clever ways to use aluminum foil
Aluminum foil is a staple in the Southern kitchen. For good reason, too. It's an incredibly versatile tool that can be re-used and recycled. It can be used to make easy dinners, like Cheesy Green Chile Pork Chop Foil Packets that clean up in a snap. It can double as the lid to a pot, cover a bowl, be used in the oven, the backyard grill, slow cooker, and air fryer. It can even be chucked in the dishwasher. Aluminum foil can even help create a home version of a low country boil or clambake.
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
5 Bottles of Rosé (for $10 or Less!) to Pick Up Before Summer Ends, According to Wine Experts
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Whether you’re at the beach or on your patio or your couch, sipping a chilled glass of rosé perfectly encapsulates that summer feeling. Its variety of hues, flavors, and finishes means there’s something for everyone.
Mum shares 'the best' laundry life hack that saves so much time and effort
It's no secret that being a mum is a busy job, especially during the cost of living crisis, which has put even more pressure on parents' shoulders. But now one mum has shared 'the best' laundry hack as you save your hard-earned cash by avoiding the dryer. The video began...
There’s a Secret Slide Under the Counter in This Family’s Kitchen
Basements have the reputation of being scary, creepy, or just downright unpleasant, but one cleverly-placed indoor slide has one family’s basement evoking fun and excitement instead. Instagram account @spoiledrottenhomes, whose owner is a contractor, has shared videos of their latest remodeling project: a kitchen with a hidden slide under...
To All The Firstborn Daughters, The World Would Be Lost Without Us
From an early age, I believed that I was in charge of everyone. In therapy at 5, I was given a puzzle and asked to describe what I saw. I arranged all of the pieces so that they circled one central piece — each connecting to the single one in various ways. I explained to the therapist that the piece in the middle was me and that my parents and brothers were those around me, all relying on me to stay connected and whole. And while some people might label that narcissism, I am certain it was my anxiety. The kind that is deeply ingrained at an early age, as the firstborn family test subject who then feels a responsibility for her younger counterparts.
TikTok decluttering tips that will transform your home
From kitchen cupboards crammed with condiments well past their use-by date, to bathroom cabinets overflowing with half-empty toiletries, it’s so easy for clutter to pile up all over your home.In an ideal world, we’d wave a magic wand and watch the mess disappear – but sadly that option isn’t available.No matter though, because TikTok is here to help. The organisational gurus on the video sharing site are decluttering masters, and have all the tips and tricks you need to you get your house in order.Here are six TikTok decluttering hacks that will help tackle everything from junk drawers to walk-in...
goodmorningamerica.com
'GMA' Deals & Steals on sleep and self-care
Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on sleep and self-care. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Leesa Sleep, Slumber Cloud, tonies and many more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals...
latest-hairstyles.com
17 Types of Ear-Length Bob Haircuts Women are Asking for Right Now
An ear-length bob is a very short haircut, popular for its versatility and edginess. It’s easy and fun to wear, and women of any age can give it a shot!. The shape and layers around your face can be customized to complement your best features. Stylist Madoka of Minneapolis, MN says you can even “adjust the length a little closer to the lip line.”
CNET
You Really Need to De-Gunk Your Keurig: 5 Steps for Better Brewing
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. When your Keurig is brewing day after day, gunk will inevitably accumulate over time. If left unchecked, mineral buildup can actually affect how a Keurig performs -- and if enough of that grime reaches the inner workings, the machine might stop running altogether.
CNET
Big Plant Milk Recall Expanded: Protein Shakes, Coffee Drinks, Pretzel Buns and More
Some drinks made by Lyons Magnus, a food and beverage manufacturer, were recalled within the last couple of weeks. A variety of plant milks, protein shakes and coffee drinks sold by different brands have been pulled from store shelves. On Tuesday, the company expanded the recall to include more products in an update posted to the US Food and Drug Administration's website.
TikTokers Are Using Just Lipstick to Create a Full Face of Makeup
Lipstick is no doubt one of the more versatile products in your makeup bag. Not only can it be applied to lips in a number of ways (painted on, patted on, or blended with other shades) but it can also double up as a blush and, at a push, eyeshadow if you're going for a monotone makeup look.
Vox
Setting boundaries is more than just saying “no”
Your parents may have taught you that “no” is a complete sentence, but actually saying it — or setting a boundary in general — can be tricky. Sometimes, you feel uncomfortable setting the boundary; sometimes, the other person hates it and has a strong reaction. But the fact remains that in your romantic relationships, at work, in your family, and in friendships, you’re going to have to set some boundaries one way or another.
Bye-bye Grease! Crispy Breaded Air Fryer Eggplant Is Insanely Tasty and Mess-free
Making eggplant in the air fryer results in deliciously crispy eggplant slices that are perfect for dipping in marinara sauce or serving over pasta. This flavorful Air Fryer Eggplant recipe has a crunchy coating of Italian-style breadcrumbs and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Be sure to follow our tips below for maximum crispiness!
4 hidden iPhone tricks only real pros know about
The iPhone doesn’t need “Pro” in the name to be an incredibly powerful computer that can do more complex things than the usual texting, media consumption, gaming, and calling. The more you use the iPhone, the more advanced iPhone features you’ll learn. It’s not just that...
I Tried a New Line of Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Inspired by Australia
There’s no shortage of cleaning products out there. With all of them vying for a spot in your home, it can be overwhelming to know what’s right for you and your needs. But when you do discover one that makes a difference in the way you clean or how well you do it, it can be such a game-changer. Whenever a new cleaning product hits the market, I am always curious to see how it’ll fare. I’m a big fan of ones that can not only get my home really clean but also make it smell really good too.
psychologytoday.com
You Can Expect to Be Happy in Your 50s and 60s
Becoming happier after midlife is a pattern that shows up in human brain scans as well as research with primates. One study found that people who focus on family have poorer functioning as they age than those who value friendship highly. Staying engaged with cultural, social, and physical activities is...
ARTS・
How — and how often — to wash towels to keep them looking new, according to experts
For a seemingly straightforward subject — how to wash a towel — there are actually a number of mistakes one can make when washing towels. We spoke to experts to understand exactly how, and how often, to wash them.
psychologytoday.com
You Don't Have to Let People Push You Around
When one person sets up another to depend on them for some type of reward, it can be called interpersonal extortion. Research shows that 40 percent of people potentially engage in this type of manipulative strategy. Standing up for oneself when being exploited is difficult when it comes at an...
The Kitchn
