On Holding continued to outperform in the second quarter as the Swiss running shoe brand bucked macroeconomic struggles to report the highest quarterly net sales in its history. The sales increase of 66.6 percent to 291.7 million Swiss francs in the period ended June 30 came despite supply chain issues and factory closures that impacted the company during that time. With those headwinds subsiding, On expects product demand to continue to accelerate in the future, prompting it to raise its outlook for the remainder of the year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO