Walmart Gains Post Q2 Results; Reveals Pressure On FY23 Profit Expectations
Walmart Inc WMT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to $152.86 billion, beating the consensus of $150.75 billion. Net sales from Walmart U.S. increased 7.1% Y/Y, Walmart International rose 5.7%, and Sam's club jumped 17.5%. Excluding fuel, Walmart's U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 6.5% and 11.7% on a...
Ayr Wellness Q2 Revenue Grows 20.6% YoY, Provides Outlook
Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revenue in Q2 2022 was $110.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over year, and a 1% decrease compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $40.3 million, an 80.6% increase compared to gross profit of $22.3 million in Q2 2021, and 11.5% decrease compared to gross profit of $45.5 million in Q1 2022.
NetEase Registers 13% Revenue Growth In Q2 Backed By Gaming Strength
NetEase, Inc NTES reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 12.8% year-on-year to $3.5 billion. Segments and margins: Games and related value-added services revenues grew 15% Y/Y to $2.7 billion. The gross margin for online game services expanded by 170 bps to 64.9%. Youdao, Inc's DAO revenue decreased 26.1% Y/Y to...
pymnts.com
Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2
Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
OSI Systems Shares Slide Post Q4 Results, Provides FY23 Guidance
OSI Systems, Inc. OSIS reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 1.4% year-over-year to $336.82 million, beating the consensus of $336.38 million. The gross margin expanded by 82 bps to 36.4%. The operating income improved by 16.9% Y/Y to $39.56 million, and the margin expanded by 155 bps to 11.7%. Adjusted EPS...
CNBC
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory
Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
Here's An Experiment For Ya': Swiss Pharmacies Will Price Medical Marijuana According To Black Market Prices
Starting September 15, Basel City will begin the first Swiss project on the legal sale of cannabis in pharmacies. The project will help evaluate the effects of new regulations on the recreational use of cannabis and combat black market distribution. The Federal Office of Public Health approved the pilot in...
Target Answers Walmart’s Billion-Dollar Cuts With Own Order Shakeup
Fall merchandise won’t be flowing in as originally planned after Target slashed $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix the inventory mess it made earlier this year. This comes after Walmart on Tuesday reported cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in peak-season product to maneuver out of its own sticky stock situation. In a Nutshell: Target’s inventory actions have already driven “meaningful short term impact on our financial results,” CEO Brian Cornell told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday’s conference call. “We strongly believe it was the best path forward.” Clearing inventory over several quarters wouldn’t have been a wise move, he...
CNBC
Norwegian Cruise Line shares fall as revenue, outlook lag pre-pandemic levels
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday. The company reported second-quarter results that lagged pre-pandemic levels and warned of persistent volatility ahead. Norwegian, however, announced lighter Covid protocols that is calls "meaningfully positive" for bookings. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday...
Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year
Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
Merck KGaA profit gets boost from dollar, outweighing higher costs
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Germany's Merck KGaA (MRCG.DE) saw adjusted earnings rise 13.1% in the second quarter as higher revenues from its biotech lab equipment and its chemicals for semiconductor production were further bolstered by currency tailwinds.
Executives Buy Around $35M Of 4 Penny Stocks: Nextdoor, GreenLight Biosciences And More
The Dow Jones jumped by around 150 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
freightwaves.com
Trailer replacement cycle stretched further as July orders drop
Trailer orders declined 28% in July compared to June, extending the replacement equipment calendar further into 2023 as most manufacturers kept the brakes on bookings. Fleets are waiting to place those orders. But most OEMs are not able to accurately price new equipment. Inflation and volatile commodity prices for key items like steel and aluminum frustrate those efforts.
BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Highlights: Earnings Beat, Traffic Gains, Merchandise Margin Rate Pressure & More
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.2% year-on-year to $5.10 billion, beating the consensus of $4.61 billion. Total comparable club sales increased by 19.8%. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 7.6%. Membership fee income increased by 11.3% to $98.8 million. Gross profit...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares Down After Q2 Results Miss Street Expectations
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM reported second-quarter sales growth of 44% year-over-year to $3.43 billion, missing the consensus of $3.62 billion. The revenue increase was driven by elevated freight rates, offset by slightly lower volumes. EPS was $11.07 for the quarter, missing the consensus of $12.84. Carried volume in...
Cisco expects revenue growth as supply chain pressures ease
Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) gave a positive forecast for first-quarter sales as a COVID-19 recovery in China eases supply chain shortages and helps it meet demand for networking hardware, sending the company's shares 5% higher in extended trading.
On Holding Notches Largest Quarterly Sales in Its History
On Holding continued to outperform in the second quarter as the Swiss running shoe brand bucked macroeconomic struggles to report the highest quarterly net sales in its history. The sales increase of 66.6 percent to 291.7 million Swiss francs in the period ended June 30 came despite supply chain issues and factory closures that impacted the company during that time. With those headwinds subsiding, On expects product demand to continue to accelerate in the future, prompting it to raise its outlook for the remainder of the year.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks...
Walmart Shares Rise After Beating Earnings and Sales Expectations For Q2
Walmart beat expectations for earnings and revenues in Q2, after it slashed its outlook for the quarter last month. The big-box retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 versus an expected $1.62. Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 8.4%, compared to estimates of $150.81 billion. Walmart U.S. comp-store sales were up 6.5%. Despite the beat, Walmart’s results are still relatively in line with the company’s expectations from last month, when it slashed its outlook for Q2 amid a softening in consumer spending, especially in discretionary categories like apparel. Walmart also recently said it would be cutting a number of corporate jobs. Walmart...
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported third-quarter growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $970 million (+11% Y/Y), with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, and cyber, space and satellite solutions.
