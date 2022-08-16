ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Ayr Wellness Q2 Revenue Grows 20.6% YoY, Provides Outlook

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR revenue in Q2 2022 was $110.1 million, an increase of 20.6% year-over year, and a 1% decrease compared to Q1 2022. Gross profit was $40.3 million, an 80.6% increase compared to gross profit of $22.3 million in Q2 2021, and 11.5% decrease compared to gross profit of $45.5 million in Q1 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
pymnts.com

Lowe’s Sees Lift From Contractor Loyalty, Tech Investments in Slow Q2

Drill into the second-quarter earnings call at Lowe’s, and you’ll find a detail critical for any brick-and-mortar business looking to win in a digital-first world: a rewards program with a name that appears to have lived up to its carefully vetted-by-focus-group promises. The contractors who joined to the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fy22#Eps
CNBC

Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory

Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Target Answers Walmart’s Billion-Dollar Cuts With Own Order Shakeup

Fall merchandise won’t be flowing in as originally planned after Target slashed $1.5 billion in upcoming “discretionary” receipts to fix the inventory mess it made earlier this year. This comes after Walmart on Tuesday reported cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in peak-season product to maneuver out of its own sticky stock situation. In a Nutshell: Target’s inventory actions have already driven “meaningful short term impact on our financial results,” CEO Brian Cornell told Wall Street analysts on Wednesday’s conference call. “We strongly believe it was the best path forward.” Clearing inventory over several quarters wouldn’t have been a wise move, he...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Norwegian Cruise Line shares fall as revenue, outlook lag pre-pandemic levels

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday. The company reported second-quarter results that lagged pre-pandemic levels and warned of persistent volatility ahead. Norwegian, however, announced lighter Covid protocols that is calls "meaningfully positive" for bookings. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line fell more than 10% on Tuesday...
BUSINESS
WWD

Digital Gains Help Tapestry Post Record Sales in Quarter, Year

Tapestry leaned into digital and managed to shake off the challenging macro economy to buck the recent downward trend among public fashion companies, posting a record $1.6 billion in revenue — up 7 percent over 2019 — on slightly lower net income in the fourth quarter. For the quarter, operating income was $249 million, down from $260 million in the prior-year period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
freightwaves.com

Trailer replacement cycle stretched further as July orders drop

Trailer orders declined 28% in July compared to June, extending the replacement equipment calendar further into 2023 as most manufacturers kept the brakes on bookings. Fleets are waiting to place those orders. But most OEMs are not able to accurately price new equipment. Inflation and volatile commodity prices for key items like steel and aluminum frustrate those efforts.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

BJ's Wholesale Club Q2 Highlights: Earnings Beat, Traffic Gains, Merchandise Margin Rate Pressure & More

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc BJ reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 22.2% year-on-year to $5.10 billion, beating the consensus of $4.61 billion. Total comparable club sales increased by 19.8%. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 7.6%. Membership fee income increased by 11.3% to $98.8 million. Gross profit...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WWD

On Holding Notches Largest Quarterly Sales in Its History

On Holding continued to outperform in the second quarter as the Swiss running shoe brand bucked macroeconomic struggles to report the highest quarterly net sales in its history. The sales increase of 66.6 percent to 291.7 million Swiss francs in the period ended June 30 came despite supply chain issues and factory closures that impacted the company during that time. With those headwinds subsiding, On expects product demand to continue to accelerate in the future, prompting it to raise its outlook for the remainder of the year.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at the 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' L.A. PremiereRed Carpet Looks...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Footwear News

Walmart Shares Rise After Beating Earnings and Sales Expectations For Q2

Walmart beat expectations for earnings and revenues in Q2, after it slashed its outlook for the quarter last month. The big-box retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.77 versus an expected $1.62. Total revenue was $152.9 billion, up 8.4%, compared to estimates of $150.81 billion. Walmart U.S. comp-store sales were up 6.5%. Despite the beat, Walmart’s results are still relatively in line with the company’s expectations from last month, when it slashed its outlook for Q2 amid a softening in consumer spending, especially in discretionary categories like apparel. Walmart also recently said it would be cutting a number of corporate jobs. Walmart...
ECONOMY

