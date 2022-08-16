I know a lot of us really like to see kids of all walks of life playing together. It's just heartwarming to know that kids are kids, and they don't have hate in their hearts. They just want to play and have fun! So when I saw this (admittedly it's been a couple of weeks since they posted it, but I live under a rock, so) it gave me a warm feeling.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO