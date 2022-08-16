ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Parks and Rec Adds Easy Inclusion To Children’s Parks

I know a lot of us really like to see kids of all walks of life playing together. It's just heartwarming to know that kids are kids, and they don't have hate in their hearts. They just want to play and have fun! So when I saw this (admittedly it's been a couple of weeks since they posted it, but I live under a rock, so) it gave me a warm feeling.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Parks Scarecrow Decoration Contest Is Back

Last year, the Sedalia Parks and Recreation decided to try a new contest. Basically you just had to put up and decorate a scarecrow in your yard. I know it's not Spooky Time quite yet, but the Parks and Rec have announced they're bringing it back so you can start your planning and scheming now.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Nearly $4100 In Equipment Stole From Orschelen’s

On Tuesday at 3:24 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to Orschelen's Farm & Home for a theft report. Police spoke with an employee, who said that on Saturday evening, Aug. 6, two men stole $4,099.98 worth of equipment. Surveillance from a nearby business showed two men in a white pickup truck...
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for August 19, 2022

The family of Shelli Linn Howe, 55, of Warsaw, will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at Ozark Tabernacle Church near Cole Camp where funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Burial will be in Inman Memorial Cemetery near Cole Camp. Arrangements are in care of Fox Funeral Home.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 18, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday afternoon, Officers conducted a vehicle stop near the intersection of West Broadway Boulevard and South Harrison Avenue. A probable cause search of the vehicle located a partially consumed marijuana blunt. The blunt was seized for destruction. No charges are being requested.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For August 19, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. In the early morning hours Thursday, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Poplar Place to conduct a warrant check. Shortly after arrival, Deputies arrested Ashley Nicole Kratzer, 32, of Sedalia. Kratzer was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where she was booked on an active Pettis County warrant. The warrant held charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree Resulting in the Death of a Child (No Sexual Contact), Involuntary Manslaughter in the 1st Degree, and Operating a Child Care Facility Without a License. Kratzer posted a $10,000 cash or surety bond and awaits arraignment on August 30th.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

California Man Injured in Henry County Crash

A California man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2011 Ford, driven by 20-year-old Kueffer T. Koestner of California, Mo., was on Missouri 2, one-tenth of a mile east of Route CC (south of Leeton) around 7:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, and the vehicle began rotating, overturned and traveled off the left side of the road and came to rest.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warrensburg Man Arrested After Search Warrant Served in Johnson County

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, members of the Johnson County Crime Resolution Team (CRT), members from the joint Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Warrensburg Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team, and with the assistance from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a fugitive apprehension search warrant was executed in the 20 block of SW 250 Road, Warrensburg, in Johnson County.
kwos.com

The sinkhole that ate Sunrise Beach!

Watch out for the sinkhole if you’re driving in Sunrise Beach. The sinkhole opened up in front of a landscaping company along State Road TT. The hole is 24 feet deep and is forcing crews to shut down one lane so they call fill it in.
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Brain & Spinal Cord Specialist Joins Bothwell team

On Aug. 1, Jonathan Beary, DO, became Bothwell Regional Health Center’s first full-time neurologist who can diagnose, treat and manage disorders of the brain and nervous system. Beary is a board-certified, fellowship-trained adult neurologist and treats complex general neurology, including muscle, neuromuscular junction, peripheral nerve, nerve root and spinal...
