Stranger Things star lands next movie role
Stranger Things' Joe Keery has lined-up his next film project, alongside Pam and Tommy's Lily James. Deadline reports that Keery will join James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L'alba (Finally Dawn) which will also star Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. Italian director Saverio Costanzo is helming the project.
Short lived US TV shows you remember, but are pretty much forgotten
When Nick's (Peter Krause) father mysteriously dies in a plane crash, he agrees to take his father's position as the Darling family's lawyer, while trying to discover who committed the murder. The Darlings being the richest family in New York. It had an amazing cast including: Donald Sutherland, Jill Clayburgh, Peter Krause and Lucy Lui.
The Sandman's Calliope ending explained – Who is Dream's son, Orpheus?
The Sandman 'Calliope' spoilers follow. After Netflix accidentally leaked some bonus footage from The Sandman too early, this PR nightmare has now become a dream come true for fans worldwide who have been greeted with a surprise extra episode in their accounts. As if that weren't dreamy enough, the episode...
‘Westworld’ Season 5 Would Be Its Last, If It Happens
'Westworld' co-creator Lisa Joy explained her plans for season 5, which HBO has yet to green light. Joy's season 5 story necessarily makes it the final season.
Echoes season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
Everyone loves a twisty thriller, and Netflix is no exception. This time around, the streamer has given us a new miniseries called Echoes where two identical twin sisters who secretly swap identities are thrown into turmoil when one of them goes missing. As mentioned, the show has been touted as...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
Brad Pitt all smiles as Angelina Jolie’s alleged bruise photos emerge
Brad Pitt appeared to have a great time at a promotional event for his new movie, “Bullet Train,” as his feud with ex-wife Angelina Jolie worsens. The Oscar-winning actor appeared onstage at a news conference in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, ahead of the film’s release in the country. Pitt, who plays an assassin named Ladybug in the movie, was joined by his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who portrays Tangerine. As such, they were greeted with ladybug- and tangerine-inspired cakes. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star’s promotional appearance came as photos of bruises that Jolie allegedly sustained during a September 2016 fight on...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
First trailer for Zac Efron and Russell Crowe's new real-life movie
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile star Zac Efron and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Russell Crowe have teamed up for a new film based on a wild yet true story. Directed by Green Book's Peter Farrelly, The Greatest Beer Run Ever is about a down-on-his-luck man who decides to support the American troops by giving them all some beer.
The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen shares Book of Boba Fett season 2 update
Ming-Na Wen has given fans an update on a possible second season of The Book of Boba Fett, sharing hopes that an announcement will come soon. The show, which debuted late last year, is yet to be confirmed for a second outing – though things were left in such a way that a follow-up season could happen.
The Handmaid’s Tale newcomer teases pro-Serena character ahead of season 5
The Handmaid's Tale season 5 spoilers follow, while this article discusses topics some readers may find distressing. The Handmaid's Tale season 5 is on the way, and will introduce a host of new characters as it covers the rise of Gilead in Toronto and the continuation of June's nightmare. One of these new characters has been detailed in TVLine: Mrs Wheeler.
Home and Away star Matt Evans reveals how he influenced new storyline
Home and Away's Matt Evans manifested his character's new storyline. He plays Theo Poulos in the Australian soap, a keen singer whose redemption has been celebrated by fans in recent weeks. And while catching up with Stuff, Evans addressed Theo's involvement with Salt's resident band, Lyrik, which utilises his musicianship.
Rank the C4 series
BB6 - Entertaining from start to finish, endless drama, quotable, outrageous characters, funniest. BB5 - Best story overall and winner, best tasks and twists, very well cast, great mix of drama and laughs. BB7 - Peak of Big Brother from Bonnie's eviction to Grace's eviction - more subtle than BB5...
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
Aidan Turner's The Suspect air date confirmed by ITV
Aidan Turner's new ITV series The Suspect has been given an air date. The upcoming thriller is set to see the Poldark actor play a successful doctor who gets entangled in the death of a young woman. ITV have confirmed that the show will premiere on Monday, August 29 at...
What do you think of Eve in Eastenders right now
I think she is decent and her scenes with Suki were good but i cant see her being in the show next year. Love her relationship with Stacey and Suki. Great addition to the cast. Her development and involvement in Suki storyline is great. Posts: 12,372. Forum Member. ✭✭. 17/08/22...
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
CS: Wed. 17th August 2022 Truth, Lies & Sighs.................
Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. Grols - how do you do it? You were just waiting to pounce, weren't you?. See how many spoilers DS has for all the soaps except ED on Fridays. May catch up later - the...
