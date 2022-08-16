Read full article on original website
UAB Cares receives national award and recognition
The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s UAB Cares Suicide Prevention Initiative was selected as a recipient of the American College Health Association’s Best Practices in College Health Award for the 2021–2022 program year. According to the ACHA, this award recognizes exemplary, innovative and inspirational practices in college health.
Trans student rejected from every sorority at University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (TND) — A transgender woman with a large social media following has revealed she was rejected by every University of Alabama sorority during recruitment season. Grant Sikes, who has hundreds of thousands of TikTok followers and millions of views on her videos, has been documenting her efforts...
Alabama considers adding new high school graduation requirement
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama’s high school seniors may have one more box to check before they graduate. The state Board of Education is considering a requirement that every Alabama public school student prove they...
Opinion | Legendary Alabamians: Howell Heflin
The longer I continue to write about Alabama politics, the more I realize that Alabama really is a “Big Front Porch” – a saying made famous by our legendary Alabama storyteller, Kathryn Tucker Wyndham. I have been involved in the world of Alabama politics for 60 years....
Staie on track
University of Alabama at Birmingham Track and Field shotput and discus thrower Rosalind Staie knows the demands from athletics and academics are high, but she has become a master at managing scheduling conflicts and a large workload. “The determination and the attitudes that I've built from being an athlete help...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Lawmakers: Governor Ivey in good health despite rumors
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Listen to recent rumblings around Alabama and one might believe that Governor Ivey is on the brink of death. But nothing could be further from the truth, according to two lawmakers who visited with her on Wednesday. “She was fine, in good spirits, and very engaging,”...
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
Alabama Cornerback Out of Practice with Injury
Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks is currently out of practice with a back injury, according to head coach Nick Saban. "He hasn’t been able to practice since the scrimmage," said Saban. He’s got a little back problem." Ricks transferred from LSU to Alabama this off-season, one of five total...
Man arrested in 3 highway shootings in Alabama, Ga.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s […]
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Birmingham high school choir director believes music can take you places (like Carnegie Hall)
Zachary Banks, the choir director at Birmingham’s Ramsay High School, will be taking a trip to Carnegie Hall in New York City next summer. Banks believes music deserves the same accolades as sports and academics. He hopes the visit to New York’s preeminent music hall will help give arts programs the same recognition as academic work.
Buffalo’s Cafe closes Montgomery location after 1 year
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a year in business, Buffalo’s Cafe has permanently closed its only Montgomery location. The Atlanta-based chain opened its first Alabama location in The Shoppes at EastChase in July 2021. A note posted to the doors of the building reads, “We want to thank you...
Jefferson County District Attorney, business owner provide hand sanitizer for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr and Jay Williams, owner of J-Wings, provided hand sanitizer for all Birmingham City Schools students Thursday. The school district said the sanitizer was provided through the Helping Family Initiative in the DA's Office. Carr and Williams said they want...
Cramton Bowl Ready for Football
High School and College football will kick off this month at Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. On Thursday night Chelsea and Helena will face of in the first game of the AHSAA kick off classic. Then on Friday, Hoover and Auburn will face off in “The Bowl.”. On next weekend,...
Buckmasters, lobster, baseball, oh my!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Welcome to The Rundown, where we find events happening around Central and South Alabama and bring them to you!. Start your weekend with The Buckmasters Expo 2022! It is happening Friday through Sunday at the Montgomery Convention Center. This is the largest hunting and outdoor expo in the southeast. The expo will feature dock dogs, riverboat rides, bull riding and more. Event coordinators say you are guaranteed to have a good time at Buckmasters even if you are not a hunter. The only cost to get in is a can of food! On Friday the event is from 3 p.m to 8 p.m. Saturday it is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and it ends on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Report: Alabama abortion law could impact Space Force decision
Alabama’s draconian abortion law, which doesn’t provide exceptions for rape or incest, regardless of age, is now being used by Colorado lawmakers and others in attempt to prevent the Air Force Space Command, known as STARCOMM, from being relocated from Colorado and placed permanently in Huntsville. According to...
Saints Virtual Academy in Selma Accepting Students
Schools have returned to in-person learning this year. But not everyone is comfortable going back to the classroom. So, Selma City Schools is providing people with another option. Principal Tamitha Rowden says Saints Virtual Academy provides a virtual setting for teaching and learning — for 6th to 12th grade students...
