Idaho State

More Than a Quarter of Idaho's Population are new to the State, U of I Analysis Finds

More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor Jaap Vos finds Idaho’s population and demographics have also drastically changed from a massive influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply

As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
Idaho AG’s Office Takes Responsibility for Calculations Error in Quality Education Act Ballot Measure

Officials with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are taking responsibility for a typographical error in the inflation calculations mistakenly attributed to the Quality Education Act that will be on Idaho voters’ ballots in November. The inflation calculation error, which involved switching a numerator with a denominator, appeared to...
Giant Asian moth invades Washington

(The Center Square) — An Asian moth with a wingspan of 10 inches has been spotted in Bellevue, Washington, the first known sighting in North America. The winged creature was seen on the garage of a University of Washington professor on July 7 and turned over to the Washington State Department of Agriculture for identification.
LCSC to Offer Courses to Students in Juvenile Detention

LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a formal partnership that will allow the college to deliver dual credit online courses in both general education and Career & Technical Education to students at the three juvenile corrections institutions in Idaho, officials have announced.
