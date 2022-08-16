Read full article on original website
Idaho's Demographics Changing at Unprecedented Rates, U of I Analysis Finds
MOSCOW - More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing population of 1.8 million moved to the state within the decade, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. U of I professor Jaap Vos analyzed vehicle registration and license surrender data from the Idaho Transportation Department...
More Than a Quarter of Idaho's Population are new to the State, U of I Analysis Finds
More than a quarter of Idaho’s growing 1.8 million population is new to the state, according to a University of Idaho analysis that uses novel data. Census data confirmed last year that Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. But new research by U of I professor Jaap Vos finds Idaho’s population and demographics have also drastically changed from a massive influx of new residents, paired with a steady departure of existing residents.
Idahoans Expected to See 12-Percent Lower Health Insurance Costs with Approval of Key 'Leading Idaho' Waiver
BOISE - On Wednesday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced that the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the U.S. Department of Treasury has approved the state's innovation waiver, ensuring accessible health insurance for more Idahoans. Little called the approval a key milestone in his "Leading Idaho" plan. According...
Exploding Population Boom in Idaho is Affecting Domestic Water Supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can be replenished.
Regence BlueShield of Idaho Names Adrean Cavener as Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations
BOISE - Adrean Cavener has been announced as the director of Public Affairs and Government Relations for Regence BlueShield of Idaho, the company announced in a press release. In this role, Cavener will oversee all Idaho intergovernmental relations activities, including those with the executive branch, Legislature and Department of Insurance.
Idaho Health Data Exchange Files for Bankruptcy, With $4 Million Owed to Creditors
A small organization that operates a massive database of Idaho patient medical records filed for bankruptcy Friday, reporting it owes creditors $4 million and is defending itself in three lawsuits. Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the Idaho Health Data Exchange to keep operating while it pays creditors and works through...
State Auctions off 10 Lots on Priest Lake for Over $24 Million
COEUR D'ALENE - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) sold 10 endowment-owned lake front lots at Priest Lake for deeded ownership during a public auction that allowed participants to bid online or in-person. The public auction generated $24,542,000 which is $14,050,000 over the appraised value. It included one parcel that...
Six law Enforcement Officers Awarded Idaho Medal of Honor
Six law enforcement officers were awarded the Idaho Medal of Honor on Wednesday for demonstrating bravery and courage while on the job. The medal ceremony was held in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho Capital building at 2:30 p.m. “Today we talk about the state’s highest honor for law enforcement...
Idaho Currently Ranked in Top 10 of Nationwide 'Best Looking Cruiser' Contest, Voting Open Through August 25
BOISE - The Idaho State Police is asking you to vote 'Idaho' in this year's nationwide Best Looking Cruiser Contest. The Contest is a nationwide competition sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) where citizens vote on the 'Best Looking Police Cruiser.' Voting is open through Thursday, August 25, 2022.
Idaho receives more than $3.9 million in funding for AmeriCorps programs
Nearly 345 AmeriCorps members will be supporting efforts to provide low-income access to health care, education and mental health services, and serving on environmental education and restoration projects throughout Idaho - all in the name of community service. Idaho’s AmeriCorps programs are funded by the federal agency AmeriCorps through Serve...
Idaho AG’s Office Takes Responsibility for Calculations Error in Quality Education Act Ballot Measure
Officials with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are taking responsibility for a typographical error in the inflation calculations mistakenly attributed to the Quality Education Act that will be on Idaho voters’ ballots in November. The inflation calculation error, which involved switching a numerator with a denominator, appeared to...
Ferguson Joins 20 Other AG's in Court Filing Against Idaho Abortion ban
SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Tuesday morning that he has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general to file a friend of the court brief supporting the U.S. Department of Justice’s lawsuit challenging Idaho’s restrictive new abortion law. The law is set to go into effect later this month.
Idaho rural health clinics to receive $3.6 million in USDA emergency grants
Five health clinics that serve rural Idaho communities will receive a total of about $3.6 million in emergency grants to use for costs related to COVID-19 and to continue providing medical care to rural Idahoans, according to a news release Thursday from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Terry Reilly Health...
Idaho Raked 4th Best State to Live in, Washington 26th, Says Study
Idaho is the 4th-best state in which to live in the U.S., according to a recent study by WalletHub. Washington state ranked 26th. In order to determine the best and worst states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key dimensions: 1) Affordability, 2) Economy, 3) Education & Health, 4) Quality of Life, and 5) Safety.
F&G Commission approved three new land deals across Idaho. Here’s how hunters, anglers and wildlife will benefit
Good news if you’re an Idaho hunter or angler. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved the purchase of three properties that will provide over a thousand acres of new hunting and fishing access, as well as improved habitat for deer, elk, upland game, fish and more. Two of...
Giant Asian moth invades Washington
(The Center Square) — An Asian moth with a wingspan of 10 inches has been spotted in Bellevue, Washington, the first known sighting in North America. The winged creature was seen on the garage of a University of Washington professor on July 7 and turned over to the Washington State Department of Agriculture for identification.
Arizona Firefighters Find Backpack Belonging to Idaho man Missing for Eight Years
GRAND CANYON JUNCTION, Ariz. — Grand Canyon firefighters stumbled across a backpack on July 25 while prepping a containment line amid fighting the Dragon Fire in Arizona. When they opened it, they found identification of a missing Boise man, David Alford, inside. Alford was 36 when he went missing...
Smaller Apple Harvest Predicted for 2022 in Washington State
An early forecast of this year’s statewide apple harvest predicts a smaller crop than 2021, largely due to a colder-than-normal spring. But apples will not be affected as much as other fruits such as cherries and peaches. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association released its 2022 fresh apple crop...
LCSC to Offer Courses to Students in Juvenile Detention
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College and the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a formal partnership that will allow the college to deliver dual credit online courses in both general education and Career & Technical Education to students at the three juvenile corrections institutions in Idaho, officials have announced.
