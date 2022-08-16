The Mastercard Foundation is providing UC Berkeley scholarships for African applicants through the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program. According to a campus website, the scholarship fully supplements tuition, living expenses, housing, travel and visa expenses for qualifying students from Africa, as well as costs associated with cohort signature programs focusing on leadership and entrepreneurship. The program has produced 131 alumni to date, with 14 to 16 scholars selected each year, according to campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore.

