Daily Californian

Campus partnership provides scholarships for African applicants

The Mastercard Foundation is providing UC Berkeley scholarships for African applicants through the Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program. According to a campus website, the scholarship fully supplements tuition, living expenses, housing, travel and visa expenses for qualifying students from Africa, as well as costs associated with cohort signature programs focusing on leadership and entrepreneurship. The program has produced 131 alumni to date, with 14 to 16 scholars selected each year, according to campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore.
Daily Californian

Clipper BayPass provides free transit to 12,000 UC Berkeley students

BART and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, or MTC, launched Clipper BayPass on Monday, a two-year pilot program providing free public transit to about 50,000 Bay Area residents, including 12,000 UC Berkeley students. According to a press release from MTC, Clipper BayPass will act as an upgrade to existing Clipper cards,...
Daily Californian

SPELLLING talks Outside Lands, reorganized bookshelf

Sure, she’s playing major music festivals now, but in the 2010s, experimental pop musician SPELLLING passed her days at Berkeley just like any other Letters and Science student: by writing disappointing poetry. “I was mortified every time I walked off stage,” SPELLLING told The Daily Californian of her days...
