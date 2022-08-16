Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers
According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
NHL・
Yardbarker
San Jose Sharks News
Tommy Wingels is back, baby! Early Friday morning, the San Jose Sharks announced the naming of Brian Wiseman as an assistant coach on head coach David Quinn’s staff. San Jose Sharks News / The Hockey Writers / August 18. San Jose Sharks News & Rumors: Reimer, Hill, Knyzhov &...
Yardbarker
How Will The Flyers Look On Opening Night Of The 2022-23 Season?
We’re four weeks away from Philadelphia Flyers hockey action. According to reports, the club’s rookie camp will begin on Thursday, September 15. Then, the prospects will suit up for a pair of weekend games against the New York Rangers’ prospects. The games will take place at PPL Center in Allentown, home of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop will be at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday, September 16 and 5:05 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 17th.
Comments / 0