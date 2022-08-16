Cecelia H. Morrissey, 81 of Nokomis Formerly of Taylorville passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. at Nokomis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Nokomis, IL. She was born on January 6, 1941 in Taylorville, IL the daughter of William and Mary (Nagle) Morrissey. Cecelia was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Taylorville, IL. She lived in Taylorville most of her life but moved to Nokomis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she has lived for the last 11 years. Cecelia was loved by her friends and the staff at the nursing home.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO