Cecelia Morrissey
Cecelia H. Morrissey, 81 of Nokomis Formerly of Taylorville passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. at Nokomis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Nokomis, IL. She was born on January 6, 1941 in Taylorville, IL the daughter of William and Mary (Nagle) Morrissey. Cecelia was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Taylorville, IL. She lived in Taylorville most of her life but moved to Nokomis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she has lived for the last 11 years. Cecelia was loved by her friends and the staff at the nursing home.
Roberta L. Tabor
Roberta L. Tabor, 86 of Taylorville, formerly of Effingham, passed away at 9:33p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in her daughter’s home. She was born on April 21, 1936 in Effingham, the daughter of Robert and Evaline Brockett. She retired from St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham after many years of service as a housekeeper. She enjoyed reading, watching movies, and supporting various fundraisers by creating baskets for auctions. She dearly loved animals, especially her dog and cat, Shasi and Indy.
Eugene "Gene" Gudgel
Mr. Eugene Frederick Gudgel, Jr., 67, of Tovey, IL passed from this life at 12:40 P.M. Sunday, August 14, 2022, in Taylorville, IL. He was born in Springfield, IL on August 22, 1954, the son of Eugene and Thelma (Wise) Gudgel, Sr. Mr. Gudgel graduated from South Fork High School...
Ellen D. (Moore) Waschevski
Mrs. Ellen D. Waschevski, 70, of Buffalo, IL passed from this life at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, August 13, 2022 at home with family by her side. She was born in Taylorville, IL February 3, 1952 the daughter of Rolly E. and Frances E. (Campbell) Moore, Sr. Ellen married Paul Waschevski...
Letter to the Editor: Is the Construction of "Affordable Homes" Beneficial in Taylorville?
Each day, I drive down Elm Street, coming to town. Behind the VFW a subdivision of "affordable homes" is being built. Each day, I have a myriad of questions, some of which may have been answered at a much earlier time. Who is building this subdivision? Are they a local builder? Are they using local union help? Who owns the subdivision, or who will end up with the ownership of the facility.
Taylorville Superintendent Welcomes Kids Back To School
Taylorville School District welcomed kids to the classroom Wednesday for the new school year. Superintendent Dr. Chris Dougherty is excited to have them back. Dr. Dougherty thanks the crew that helped keep the schools ready for students. Dr. Dougherty hopes the addition of some smaller white buses will address the...
Taylorville School District, SRO's Encouraging Safety Around School Zones
With school picking up, Taylorville School District along with the Taylorville Police Department and the Student Resource Officers are reminding the public about being safe during pick up and drop off. The use of crosswalks is encouraged as this will allow both pedestrians to safely cross the street and for motorists to navigate the road safely. Cutting between vehicles or crossing the street during peak pick-up/drop-off time can cause traffic issues.
Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Continues To Grow
Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce just keeps expanding. President Jennifer Franklin is excited to welcome a couple new members to the chamber. Executive Director Linda Allen says that’s not all. Franklin is excited about the chamber’s direction. She calls it an upswing. Allen and Franklin invite local businesses...
