electrek.co
SWFT ZIP e-bike with 37-mile range arrives in time for fall at $1,200 ($200 off) in New Green Deals
With cooler weather on the horizon, it’s time to start thinking about getting back outside to ride to and from work. That’s where the SWFT ZIP e-bike comes to play, thanks to its built-in battery that lets you travel 37 miles on a single charge. WIth a top speed of nearly 20 MPH, you’ll be able to cruise around town without a drop of gas or oil, allowing for more economical transportation while also enjoying some sunshine at the same time. On sale for $200 off, this e-bike is now down to $1,200 with Best Buy’s deal here, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37
It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
Phone Arena
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Samsung is mixing and matching Galaxy S22 Ultra deals this week to take some attention away from its best Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals. The 512GB S22 Ultra is getting a promo offer love on Samsung's online store that brings its price down to the wonderful $654.99, and that's for swapping an old and broken Galaxy S20 Ultra with a cracked screen for a new and shiny S22 Ultra.
Low HP Spectre x360 prices and great deals in August 2022
Making the most of a great HP Spectre x360 price is easier than ever. Especially when we're put this page together, which pulls in all the best HP Spectre x360 deals into one place. And, with the 2022 model of HP's flagship laptop/hybrid on sale since May this year, now is a great time to get a cracking HP Spectre x360 price on the 2021 model.
electrek.co
Cut the grass without gas or oil with the WORX 20-inch electric mower at $194 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of keeping gas in the garage just to mow the yard? Well, it’s time to finally go electric. The WORX 20-inch 40V Power Share cordless electric lawn mower is down to $194 right now at Amazon, which marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen all year. Requiring no gas or oil to function, it’s more economical, quieter, and versatile than normal gas mowers, making it a solid choice all around. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
A college student made a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond stock this week. Jake Freeman's fund disclosed a 6.2% stake in the retailer in late July, then sold it on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond, the latest meme stock to skyrocket, has more than tripled in value...
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch
The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
Digital Trends
This dual-basket air fryer deal knocks $120 off the price tag
If your kitchen doesn’t have an air fryer yet, or you’re planning to upgrade to one with a larger capacity, then you won’t want to miss out on Best Buy’s offer for the Insignia 8-quart Digital Dual-Basket Air Fryer. It’s yours for just $60, after an eye-catching $120 discount to its sticker price of $180. For shoppers who are on the hunt for air fryer deals, this is probably the best one that you can avail today, but you have to hurry before the timer on the offer runs out.
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
The best camera drones in 2022: take your photography & video to the skies
These are the best camera drones for aerial photography and videography, both for cameras and flight controls
Honda Unleashes The Accord Hellcat
This bad boy is pushing a monstrous 270-horsepower…. Back in 2014 Dodge made one of the most epic car commercials ever by trolling the Volkswagen Passat and everyone who chooses such a car. As the camera pans around the Charger, an announcer talks about the available Hemi V8 with up to 470-horsepower, which was a lot before the Hellcats stormed onto the scene. After that buildup, the announcer says it’s the Volkswagen Passat, then says he’s joking. It irked a lot of straight-laced VW fans, but we’re wondering if it didn’t inspire a few Honda people, given that one of them slapped a Hellcat graphic on their Accord.
CARS・
We Tried The Cheapest Cordless Power Drill At Home Depot. Here's How It Went
Outside of buying, say, a 2x4 or a flat of pansies, what could be a more prototypical Home Depot shopping experience than picking up a cordless drill?
The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now
Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
TechRadar
Apple iPhone 14 deals: the most likely launch promotions and what to expect
Apple iPhone 14 deals could land as soon as mid-September if previous launches are anything to go by. If you, like us, are thinking about scoring a device at launch then you'll find the most likely promotions for launch right here - both based on previous releases and the types of deals that are common on flagships currently. If you're trying to budget ahead of time or attempting to work out your eligibility for an upgrade, then you should find this page useful.
PC Magazine
The Best Tablet Deals for August: Apple iPads, Amazon Fire HD 10, More
Save big with these back-to-school savings on tablets from Amazon, Apple, Lenovo, and Samsung, including Apple iPads from $299 and Fire HD 10 tablets for $99. Not quite a laptop and not quite a smartphone, tablets are an in-between category that offer the best of both worlds: the portability of a smartphone and the power and larger screen of a laptop. Nowadays, many tablets can take the place of a standard laptop, and for many industries—from restaurants to sales calls—tablets are an indispensable part of the work day.
ZDNet
Double your laptop's screen space with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus -- now $100 off
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Is your company demanding a return to the office? Or perhaps it's toying with the idea of hybrid work. Whatever the case, you get some undeniable perks from sitting in your cubicle, one of them being office monitors. You can view much more content on-screen at once, making you more productive than if you relied on your laptop alone.
These early Labor Day 2022 TV deals from Samsung, TCL and LG are crystal clear winners
Turn any room at home into a home theater without breaking the bank with these early Labor Day 2022 TV deals on top-rated screens.
