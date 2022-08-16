ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prospect, OR

63-year-old Douglas County man reported missing

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public which may assist in locating 63-year-old Rick Leroy Garrett, who has been reported missing. Garrett reported to a friend that he was injured and needed help near Dear Lick Falls in the Tiller area...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Firefighter dies in Oregon while fighting wildfire in Josephine County

An Oregon firefighter died Thursday while fighting a wildland fire in Josephine County, state forestry officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bureau of Land Management said Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Oregon, was critically injured by a falling tree Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire, which is burning north of Galice.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
Crews working Dutchman Complex continue to build forward progress

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters working on the Dutchman Complex were able to hold the containment lines overnight and continue to build forward progress and mop up operations, Douglas Forest Protection Association reported Friday. Smaller fires have been trailed, mopped up and cleared. Robust initial attack will continue throughout...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Crews confirm 5 lightning fires in Douglas County, responding to locations

ROSEBURG, Ore. — UPDATE (Aug. 18, 9:30 a.m.): Douglas Forest Protective Association has responded to over 30 reports and staffed over a dozen fires as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (August 17, 2022), thunderstorms crept across the skies of Douglas County, bringing at least 100 down-strikes and several confirmed lightning fires to mostly the southern half of the district.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
3 dead, 1 in critical condition in suspected DUII crash near Riddle

RIDDLE, Ore. — A suspected DUII crash near Riddle left three people dead at the scene and the driver in critical condition. On Tuesday, August 16, 2022, shortly before midnight, a deputy assigned to timber patrol drove through the area of the 3500 block of Lower Cow Creek Road when he observed debris in the roadway. Stopping to investigate the deputy observed a crashed 2007 Toyota Solara convertible.
RIDDLE, OR
Public Restriction Level 'EXTREME' coming Tuesday to Douglas County

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Effective Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at 12:01 a.m., Public Restriction Levels will change to EXTREME for all private, county, state, and Bureau of Indian Affairs lands within the Douglas District, Douglas Forest Protection Association said in a joint news release with Roseburg District BLM. BLM is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Inmate from Douglas County dies in Ontario prison

ONTARIO, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Kyle J. Fugate, died the evening of August 16, 2022, the agency reported. Fugate was incarcerated at Snake River Correctional Institution (SRCI) in Ontario and passed away in the infirmary, DOC said. As with all in-custody deaths,...
ONTARIO, OR
Smokejumpers, heli-rappellers fight new fires in Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning strikes sparked multiple fires Wednesday in the Umpqua National Forest, according to the U.S. Forest Service. There were ten reports of smoke and five confirmed fires as of Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service said. The fires were located mostly in the northern part of...
ROSEBURG, OR
Summer street maintenance starts next week in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Maintenance to extend the life of about 2.2 miles of Roseburg streets is set to begin next week, weather permitting. The Roseburg Public Works Department asks vehicle owners to be sure to remove their vehicles from street sections scheduled and posted for maintenance to allow crews to complete the work.
ROSEBURG, OR

