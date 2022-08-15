Read full article on original website
Related
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighed in on President Biden's plummeting poll numbers as members of the Democratic Party appear to be jockeying for the 2024 nomination on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Joe Biden's a legend in his own mind and doesn't think he's going anywhere. It's not like...
Pressed on backing Biden in 2024, Sen. Manchin angrily tells MSNBC’s Mitchell: 'Not gonna talk about it!’
On Tuesday, a visibly annoyed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., emphatically told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that he’s "not gonna" talk about whether he plans on supporting President Biden if he runs for re-election. During the latest episode of MSNBC’s "Andrea Mitchell Reports," Manchin spoke to the anchor about the...
Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024
Two New York Democrats declined to say whether they would support President Biden for president in 2024 Tuesday, adding to the list of Democrats who are soft on the idea of a Biden re-election campaign. When asked during a debate if Biden should seek re-election, Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-NY, said...
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ivanka Trump 'Dumps' Brothers Donald Jr. & Eric As She 'Doesn't Want To Be Part Of The Family Business Anymore'
It looks like Ivanka Trump is moving on: the businesswoman was never close with her brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric, and now she wants to focus on the future — without them. “Ivanka has basically dumped her brothers,” a source exclusively tells OK!. “She doesn’t want to be part of the family business anymore or even the controversial family. Her future is with her husband, Jared Kushner, and her kids. They are out of politics and won’t be campaigning with her father anymore or defending him on TV."
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says it's 'wrong' for Senate Republicans to work with Democrats on bills endorsed by Biden
Jordan praised Kevin McCarthy for rejecting Biden-backed bipartisan bills and stated that the GOP leader was "on the side of the American people."
RELATED PEOPLE
AOC, in latest swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin, says he has 'no authority' to speak on climate change: report
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Joe Manchin has "no authority" to talk about climate change. The comment comes after Manchin tanked Democrats' efforts to address the emergency. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday on tackling the crisis.
Joe Manchin said he'd be OK with 'whatever the voters choose' when asked if he wanted the Democratic Party to win the midterms
Manchin dodged a question on whether he cared about his party winning the midterms, saying he did not like to "play politics that way."
It 'makes no logical sense' for Biden to cancel student debt while continuing to 'hand out loans,' House Republicans say
House Republicans on the education committee criticized Democrats for supporting loan forgiveness. They said it "makes no logical sense" to continue disbursing loans after any relief. Biden is likely to announce broad relief before loan payments resume in September.
Joe Manchin said Democratic holdout Kyrsten Sinema would do her 'due diligence' and 'make her own decision' on the Inflation Reduction Act
Manchin said he had a "nice conversation" with Sinema and that they are "talking" about the bill.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
WATCH: Fox News host clashes with Manchin in fiery interview
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) accused Harris Faulkner of not wanting good things for the United States after the Fox News host said the senator was dodging a question on the midterm elections.
Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal
Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
Frequent CNN columnist: I ‘LITERALLY’ view Trump supporters as ‘no different’ than bin Laden supporters
Within the same week that the U.S. military killed al Qaeda leader and Usama bin Laden accomplice Ayman al-Zawahri, frequent CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views former President Trump’s supporters as no different than people who supported bin Laden after the Sept. 11 attacks. Obeidallah...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Comments / 1