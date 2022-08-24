ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

A single mother says she was fired from her job after her coworker reported her TikTok post to school officials

By Pocharapon Neammanee
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNkou_0hJRORth00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UPCc_0hJRORth00
Nicole Johnson.

(@nicoleybridget3)TikTok

  • Nicole Johnson said she was fired after a coworker reported one of her TikTok posts to her boss.
  • She joked on TikTok her kids prevented her from going to work early but she still stopped for Starbucks.
  • Administrators also thought the common hashtag #FYP meant "F you people" instead of "for-you page."

A single mother said she was terminated from her job in May after her coworker reported one of her TikTok videos as inappropriate to the school's administration.

Nicole Johnson, 30, who was working as a special-education paraprofessional, said in a recent video that a coworker "turned in" one of her TikToks which had been posted to the social media platform on May 14, and showed Johnson drinking from a Starbucks cup. The video's caption read: "Me telling my coworkers there is no way I can come in early cause I have kids, but yet I arrive with a Starbucks daily."

The video had garnered over 165,000 views as of late August.

"I put this TikTok out there, didn't even, like, think anyone was going to do anything with it. I didn't think I could get fired because I didn't think it was unprofessional. It doesn't swear. It's not negative. It's not harassing. It is literally just me being like, 'I can't come into work early, but I have a Starbucks,'" Johnson said in a follow-up video .

Johnson said the coworker who alerted the school's administration knew she was already on a "thin line." Johnson said in a video — since removed — that she was put on administrative leave for three weeks in November for uploading "unprofessional TikToks" and "harassment of a coworker."

"I had never made unprofessional posts previously or been in trouble for my social media over eight years working at the district. And it wasn't until I posted that one post or these posts about my niece for a week, that then were all privated and taken down," Johnson told Insider.

According to Johnson, the "unprofessional TikToks" she posted in November were intended to share the story of her niece , who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"So basically, I went, and I made a few TikToks because I felt like my sister was trying to work through the situation on her own and it wasn't getting anywhere, so I thought maybe making some awareness about my niece might get us some donations or a lawyer or advice or something that could help us, because it was very hurtful that this was happening to my family," Johnson said.

She said her sister notified her that one of her co-workers was present at the time her niece received the brain injury. Johnson adds that people found out who the unidentified coworker was and contacted human resources, threatening him. Johnson was subsequently put on administrative leave.

"Nothing I shared was private information, so I shouldn't have gotten in trouble for sharing anything because I didn't. " Johnson said. "His place of employment was public information, his job title is public information, his name is public information, his email is public information,  I didn't share any of that, though. I didn't even share his name. I just said where he worked or what his job title was, and people found him."

Johnson said administrators emailed her when she returned from administrative leave in December about her tardiness, which she attributed to her struggles with ADHD and being a single mother. Johnson said she then asked for accommodations.

However, in a following meeting, Johnson said the administrators gave her a list of expectations, which included clocking into the office instead of her phone and messaging the team and emailing administrators if she was going to be late.

"I started crying, I was very upset, and I told them about my personal life and stuff that I've been going on and why I was struggling so much and how these expectations, I felt like they were set up for me to fail, and how I didn't think I would meet them, and how I needed help," Johnson said.

Johnson did not disclose the name of her former employer, citing privacy concerns. However, Insider contacted the school district through a public records search, but a representative did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

According to Johnson, she was reprimanded in February for not improving her late attendance.

In May, after she posted the video about her Starbucks habits, Johnson said she was called into a meeting to discuss her attendance and social media posts. She said a human-resources employee printed out colored copies of her TikTok,  the final straw that led to her termination.

"They whipped out this full-colored picture of someone taking a picture of someone's phone, 'cause we can't screenshot apparently," she said in her TikTok video.

Johnson continued by saying that the administration perceived the video as a "slap in the face" because it interpreted the hashtag #FYP as "F you people" instead of its correct acronym of "For You Page."

"I look at them, and I was like, 'That's for you page,'" she said. "And I tried to explain it to them, but they're all, like — they're not on TikTok, and so they tried to end it with, 'Well, it also means F you people.'"

Johnson said that while she set the TikTok video to private two days after posting it, the damage had been done.

Johnson had lost a job she said she was passionately working in for almost a decade, where she created fond memories with her students and co-workers. Before being terminated, she had hoped to work there as a teacher.

"I would definitely say that my favorite part of the job was helping students realize that they could do things that they thought they couldn't, or that they were told they couldn't," Johnson said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 2704

Ryan X
11d ago

don't put everything you do on social media it can and will be used against you! this is nothing new if you're posting stuff on social media that is less than favorable don't be surprised when you're unemployed!

Reply(79)
1317
Dee White
11d ago

she fired herself...if you previously got in problems with tik tok and your job...just leave it alone and stop posting.. she basically chose tik tok over her job...

Reply(50)
873
Kelly DeBotts
11d ago

You are late for work all the time and asked them to accommodate you, then post tik toks about being late but going to Starbucks. You aren't very bright are you.

Reply(109)
543
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Worker#Single Mother#School Administration#Fyp#Tiktoks
Daily Mail

Walmart is ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to black man shopping for a light bulb after store employee profiled and harassed him then called cops when he refused to leave

Walmart has been ordered to pay $4.4million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum was awarded $400,000 in non-economic damages and $4 million in punitive damages by...
PORTLAND, OR
Mashed

The Disturbing Checkout Scam Walmart Is Being Accused Of

It's big, it's crowded, and it's in just about every town from the East Coast to the West: it's Walmart. Promoting big-box items with low prices, it's no surprise that Walmart serves an average of 230 million customers each week in 2022 (via Statista). But just how many of those 230 million customers are actually getting the prices they expected?
ALTUS, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Aabha Gopan

Stepmom lets herself into teen step-daughter's room while she was changing

Having privacy helps teenagers gain autonomy and individuality, and giving children freedom is a part of helping them grow up and cultivate the skills they need as adults. Not to mention, introverted teenagers can be very private about their feelings and require time to reflect and refuel. So they tend to spend more time in solitude.
The Independent

Kiely Rodni’s boyfriend breaks his silence to reveal last conversation before she vanished at teen party

The boyfriend of Kiely Rodni has broken his silence to reveal the last conversation he had with her before she vanished without a trace at a campground party – as the search for the missing teenager enters its fifth day.Jagger Westfall texted his 16-year-old girlfriend to tell her to “be safe” and “don’t do anything stupid” on Friday night (5 August) as she headed to a senior farewell party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California.“And so I was just like, OK. Be safe. Don’t like, do anything stupid,” he told KTXL.Mr Westfall also confided in Kiely about...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill

A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
EVERETT, WA
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Insider

Insider

560K+
Followers
32K+
Post
295M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy