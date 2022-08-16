Read full article on original website
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for the series finale of Better Call Saul.In Better Call Saul’s excellent final episode, “Saul Gone,” Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) explores the regrets he’s had in his life. First, Saul tells Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) that if he had a time machine, he’d go back and become a trillionaire with the help of Warren Buffett. Later, he tells Walter White (Bryan Cranston) that he regrets a slip-and-fall incident at the age of 22 that permanently screwed up his knee. But ultimately, during his day in court, Saul spills his guts about his regrets, from helping Walter White to not being more patient with his brother Chuck (Michael McKean).
Bob Odenkirk has recalled how his Better Call Saul co-stars rushed to his side after he suffered a heart attack on set.In July 2021, the actor collapsed while filming a scene from the final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off.In a new interview, Odenkirk opened up about the incident, which he has previously described as his “flirting” with death.“ââI went down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good,’” he told Radio Times.Odenkirk said he’d later learnt that his co-stars Rhea Seehorn (who plays Kim Wexler) and...
If you are familiar with the sitcom Seinfeld, then you know that Elaine Benes had plenty of boyfriends during its nine-year run. Some of them happen to show up in other TV shows after popping up on the NBC show. Those would happen to include a couple of actors that viewers have gotten to know quite well in recent years.
“Let justice be done though the heavens fall.”. The quote that echoed like a threat throughout Better Call Saul was finally realized in its series finale, which aired on AMC Monday, August 15. The thirteenth episode of Season 6, chillingly titled “Saul Gone,” answered a bunch of burning fan questions, tied up some serious loose ends, and served as a gut-wrenching goodbye to one of TV’s most beloved prequels and unexpectedly brilliant dramas.
‘More profound than Breaking Bad’: goodbye Better Call Saul, the show like nothing else on TV
The protagonist of the show 'Better Call Saul' is a creatively deceitful and morally dubious criminal lawyer. Research shows creativity often promotes dishonesty by increasing the ability to generate self-serving justifications for unethical behavior. It is also likely that the protagonist’s personality contributes to his malevolently creative nature. This...
Like most things in the Breaking Bad universe, Gene Takavic’s mustache has a much deeper meaning. While in hiding, Saul Goodman changes his identity to Gene Takavic in Better Call Saul. He wears a mustache when he changes into this character. The mustache serves as a mask, a bridge to his new identity from his old one.
No one could've predicted the pop culture force that "Glee" would become after it debuted on FOX in May 2009. The coming-of-age musical dramedy — which centered around the disparate members of a high school glee club, along with their classmates, rivals, teachers and families — won countless fans across the globe, racked up a tidy sum of Emmy nominations and launched several members of its cast to international superstardom. But in the years since "Glee" came to an end in 2015 following six seasons on the air, many former stars of the show have been plagued by various tragedies, scandals and drama, prompting whispers that there's a "Glee" curse. Join Wonderwall.com as we a take a look back at every difficult moment the cast has faced over the years, starting with the drama that nearly derailed Lea Michele's career…
Better Call Saul has rested its case after six glorious seasons — and it made quite a closing statement. Monday’s series finale begins with a flashback to Season 5’s “Bagman,” with Jimmy and Mike trudging through the sweltering desert heat and finally finding a water tank to drink from. As they rest, Jimmy suggests they run off with the seven million bucks they’re carrying and split it. Mike says no: “It’s not ours.” Jimmy says he’d take the money and build a time machine. Where would Mike time-travel to, he asks? “December 8th, 2001,” he replies first, presumably the day his...
After Jimmy McGill narrowly averted death last season while picking up Lalo Salamanca’s bail money in the middle of the desert, Mike Ehrmantraut offered some fatalistic advice about the bad choices that brought them to that point. “The road we’re on led us out to the desert and everything that happened there and straight back to where we are right now,” he told Jimmy. “And nothing—nothing—can be done about that.” It’s the words of a man both consumed by regret and consigned to play the hand that life has dealt him, adding a tragic dimension to the cartel fixer originally introduced in Breaking Bad.
After six scintillating seasons, Better Call Saul‘s final episode, “Saul Gone,” masterfully connected timelines, loose ends, and estranged characters in poignant, fulfilling ways. The series finale tackled a lot of ground in a short period of time, but the writers pulled it off by carefully clinging to one common theme: a time machine.
