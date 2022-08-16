No one could've predicted the pop culture force that "Glee" would become after it debuted on FOX in May 2009. The coming-of-age musical dramedy — which centered around the disparate members of a high school glee club, along with their classmates, rivals, teachers and families — won countless fans across the globe, racked up a tidy sum of Emmy nominations and launched several members of its cast to international superstardom. But in the years since "Glee" came to an end in 2015 following six seasons on the air, many former stars of the show have been plagued by various tragedies, scandals and drama, prompting whispers that there's a "Glee" curse. Join Wonderwall.com as we a take a look back at every difficult moment the cast has faced over the years, starting with the drama that nearly derailed Lea Michele's career…

