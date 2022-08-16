ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shailene Woodley Vowed to Quit Acting When She Was on a Magazine Cover

By Abeni Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Shailene Woodley was only 5 years old when she caught the acting bug. By age 7, the movie star had already figured out what she wanted her career to look and feel like. Though the then-child actor loved working on commercials and auditioning, she had absolutely no interest in being famous. In fact, she vowed to quit acting completley once she became too recognizable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NopD4_0hJRM4r300
Shailene Woodley | Jim Spellman/WireImage

Shailene Woodley struggles with the idea of being famous

Woodley has been candid about the fact that she’ll never think of herself as famous . Despite her impressive resume, the Adrift actor has found a way to lead a pretty normal life. But with 4.8 million followers on Instagram alone, it’s clear that the California native has some celebrity status, even if she’s intent on resisting it.

‘The O.C.’ alum made a promise about her acting career at a very young age

In an interview with NET-A-PORTER , Woodley explained that her disinterest in the more glamorous aspects of her career started at a young age. “When I was seven, I said, ‘The day I’m on the cover of a magazine, I’m going to quit,’ because I never wanted this industry to get in the way of my life.”

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Reveals First Time Clay Eaters Will ‘Smell Like Metal’

Of course, Woodley didn’t adhere to the promise she made as a kid. Throughout the course of her career, she’s graced many a magazine cover. But while she didn’t quit acting, she did manage to distance herself from a lot of celebrity aspects of her career. This was especially true when she was in her late teen to early 20s. According to the Divergent alum , the very idea of fame overwhelmed her.

Why Woodley distanced herself from parts of her career

“The idea of magazines, press lines, red carpets and fashion, all of that was so overwhelming that I stayed away from it all,” Woodley revealed. “I can’t half-ass anything, so when it came to me having to look a certain way or speak a certain way for this image I was meant to create, it turned me off. When I wasn’t filming, I would work on a farm somewhere because that’s what I could hold onto that felt real.”

RELATED: Shailene Woodley’s Mom Made Her Read ‘The Secret’ at Age 15

Continuing on, Woodley shared that she often felt pressured to adhere to a very specific image. This disinterest in portraying someone she was not also contributed to her avoiding events, magazine covers, red carpets, and the like.

‘The Fallout’ actor felt pressured to look a certain way earlier on in her career

“In high school, I would shop at thrift stores to put together weird outfits,” Woodley remembered. “When I did The Descendants , I had studios saying, ‘You need to dress more cosmopolitan,’ which is such a funny word to use for an 18-year-old. I let go of so much of my desire to be creative in that space because I didn’t want to be a mannequin for someone to dress up and throw on a red carpet. We often see a pattern with young women in this industry: they lose a bit of weight after they become successful, their hair changes, or their skin becomes clear. There’s a lot that goes into the behind the scenes that, if that’s not your thing, can itch at your soul.”

While Woodley did consider quitting acting at a certain point, she ultimately loved it too much to give it up. Fortunately, the Endings, Beginnings actor has found a way to navigate her career in a way that feels authentic. Whether it’s showing up on the red carpet using veggies as makeup or taking control of her narrative, it seems like the actor has things figured out for herself.

RELATED: Theo James Joked That He and Shailene Woodley Were ’69-ing’ in ‘Divergent’

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Chris Martin Support Girlfriend Dakota Johnson Amid Madame Web Filming

Watch: Why Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Protect Their Romance. Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have been shipping up to Boston for her new movie Madame Web. The actress, 32, and the Coldplay singer, 45, were spotted in Massachusetts, where she's been filming the superhero film, on July 26. For the outing, Johnson wore a navy dress with a black Gucci purse (she is, after all, a brand ambassador and friends with creative director Alessandro Michele) and finished off her look with a pair of sunglasses and a top knot bun. As for Martin, he sported a gray T-shirt, black shorts and a blue hat from his band's official tour merch with the words "everyone is an alien somewhere" written across the front in pink font.
BOSTON, MA
International Business Times

'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Announces Engagement To 'Just A Gay Girl'

Tommy Dorfman, who is popularly known for playing Ryan Shaver's character on the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," revealed she's engaged to a woman. The 30-year-old actress, who came out as transgender in July 2021, shared her excitement on finding the love of her life. During the Broad Ideas podcast dropped Monday, Dorfman said that she'd like to share minimum details about her relationship as she referred to her fiancée as "just a gay girl."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NME

Zoë Kravitz says she regrets calling out Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Zoë Kravitz has expressed regret for publicly denouncing Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following the incident in March, Kravitz posted a picture of herself on Instagram at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, captioned: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Following backlash in the comments, she deleted the post.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes’ Daughter Makes Big Screen Debut

The daughter of Top Gun: Maverick star, Tom Cruise and former Dawson’s Creek sweetheart Katie Holmes is making her big screen debut in Holmes’ upcoming flick Alone Together. The film was written by 43-year-old homes and follows the story of strangers who are put together during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shailene Woodley
Person
Theo James
SheKnows

Pete Davidson Is Reportedly Getting Kim Kardashian Breakup Advice From This A-List Star

Pete Davidson isn’t weathering through his Kim Kardashian breakup alone — he is finding support from a co-star, who understands what it is like to have a high-profile romance go kaput. Orlando Bloom, who is filming Wizards in Australia with the comedian, is reportedly the A-list celeb comforting him in his time of need. Even though Davidson’s work “helped distract him” from what is going on, Bloom was the one who checked in on the 28-year-old actor, according to a Hollywood Life source. “Orlando and Pete have become very close these past several weeks so Pete felt comfortable opening up to him,”...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Prepare to Get Emotional Over Dakota Johnson and Antonio Banderas' Cutest Moments Over the Years

Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson are family forever. The Legend of Zorro star was married to Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith for almost 20 years before the couple split in 2015, but that doesn't mean the relationship between him and his stepdaughter ended. In fact, the divorce only seemed to fortify their unique bond, with Banderas even raving over Johnson's acting skills in a 2015 interview with E! News ahead of Fifty Shades of Grey's release.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Celebrity#Look And Feel#Itch
The List

Eye-Opening New Details About Prince Harry's Birth Are Emerging

It's no secret that the marriage of the late Princess Diana and Prince Charles was extremely tumultuous. Following their eventual divorce in 1996, and Diana's tragic death in 1997, the pair's two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, experienced a period of tremendous pain. Now, decades later, some heartbreaking new details about Harry's birth have emerged.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Matt Damon, wife land in Georgia for BFF Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, arrived in Georgia on Friday ahead of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding.  In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, paparazzi caught the couple — who flew in via private jet — at an airfield close to Affleck’s estate, where he the actor, 50, is set to exchange vows with Lopez, 53.  Damon, 51 — Affleck’s longtime best friend and “Good Will Hunting” collaborator — touched down in loose-fitting khakis, a white T-shirt and a black button-down. He accessorized his look with aviator sunglasses and a black baseball cap. Meanwhile, Barroso, 46 — who shares daughters...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

162K+
Followers
111K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy