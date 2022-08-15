The attorney general's investigation was about 179 ballots across multiple elections in Laconia's Ward 6. One hundred and twenty primary votes, and 59 from the general election, none of which were counted in those elections. Ward 6 documentation failed to accurately record basic election operations, including reconciling the number of ballots cast with the number of votes recorded according to the AG's report. Votes that the AG's letter also says could have decided some races. Former moderator Tony Felch was not a Johnny-come-lately to election moderation, nor was he brand new at accurately counting votes. Mr. Felch had been working elections in Ward 6 for quite some time, and it just so happens that he was on the ballot in 2020. This whole situation is far beyond what can be accepted by representatives and the voters of Laconia. I am writing this letter in conjunction with Reps. Gregg Hough and Dawn Johnson to demand that Tony Felch step down from his seat on the Laconia City Council for his "total failure" to provide strong, reliable and most importantly accurate elections as an election moderator. We demand that he make amends with residents for not only his own reputation but for the reputations of the other ward moderators who will now have valid doubts cast upon them on election day. For the sake of everything right and honorable it's time to do what's right for the community at large.

LACONIA, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO